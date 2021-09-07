FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Concert series resumes Wednesday in Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac Concert Association

The Letterman trio starts the season for Fond du Lac Concert Association. (Publicity photo)

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – After months off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fond du Lac Concert Association

concerts will resume this week. Info: concertassociation.net/fonddulacwi/concerts2021.cfm.

Performances start at 7:30 p.m. in Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center in Fond du Lac High School, 801 Campus Drive.

The schedule:

+ The Lettermen – Sept. 8. Romantic ballad trio with keyboard and drums.

+ David Shannon – Sept. 23. Pops and classical programming by an Irish tenor, with piano and guitar.

+ “I Love a Piano: Tony DeSare Trio” – Nov. 11. Piano/vocals, guitar and bass with “Rhapsody in Blue” featured.

+ Janoska – Nov. 16. Viennese classical/jazz ensemble of two violins, bass and piano.

+ Duo Baldo – Feb. 15. Comedic presentation of classical music by Italian pianist and American violinist.

+ “Crocodile Rockin’: Elton John Tribute with Jim Witter” – March 25.

+ “Classic Nashville Roadshow” – April 12. Two singers/actors with instrumental trio.

+ Veritas – May 8. Male vocal quintet with piano presenting opera, Broadway, pops and classical program.

