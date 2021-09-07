FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – After months off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fond du Lac Concert Association
concerts will resume this week. Info: concertassociation.net/fonddulacwi/concerts2021.cfm.
Performances start at 7:30 p.m. in Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center in Fond du Lac High School, 801 Campus Drive.
The schedule:
+ The Lettermen – Sept. 8. Romantic ballad trio with keyboard and drums.
+ David Shannon – Sept. 23. Pops and classical programming by an Irish tenor, with piano and guitar.
+ “I Love a Piano: Tony DeSare Trio” – Nov. 11. Piano/vocals, guitar and bass with “Rhapsody in Blue” featured.
+ Janoska – Nov. 16. Viennese classical/jazz ensemble of two violins, bass and piano.
+ Duo Baldo – Feb. 15. Comedic presentation of classical music by Italian pianist and American violinist.
+ “Crocodile Rockin’: Elton John Tribute with Jim Witter” – March 25.
+ “Classic Nashville Roadshow” – April 12. Two singers/actors with instrumental trio.
+ Veritas – May 8. Male vocal quintet with piano presenting opera, Broadway, pops and classical program.