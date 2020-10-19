GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Like so many things, Northeastern Wisconsin’s performing arts scene is caught in uncertainty because of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Developments often are wait-and-see.

Casting a net around the Internet, here are items of note among recent developments among messages to patrons:

– In Sturgeon Bay, work started last week to restore the marquee of Third Avenue Playhouse as part of a $3.5-million renovation project at the professional theater.

According to the theater: At the start on Oct. 12, “workers removed the tiles from under the canopy, in addition to the fascia along the front edge. The rusted porcelain tiles will be replaced with aluminum panels. The chaser light band will be fully replicated including new LED lamps, power supplies and wiring to ensure code compliance. Also, the neon TAP letters and star from the very top of the marquee were removed; they will be refurbished and returned to their original positions.”

The marquee will be reassembled in December and completely restored by the end of the year.

Reopening of the updated theater facility is planned by spring 2021.

The 1908 building had a heyday as the Donna movie house from 1950 to the 1990s. It was acquired by Third Avenue Playhouse in 2000.

“When completed, the theater will still provide the intimate theatrical experiences for which it is known, with updated facilities for both audiences and artists,” the company says.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will present “DCA at the Drive-In” Oct. 19 as a benefit event at Skyway Drive-in Theatre. Activity starts at 6 p.m. with local folksinger Katie Dahl performing from her Songmobile. That will be followed by screenings of movies with Door County connections, “Dark Money” and “June Falling Down.” Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Sheboygan, the outdoor performance by a Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra string quartet that was planned outdoors Oct. 3 and canceled will now be a virtual event at 4 p.m. Oct. 24.

A notice says, “Due to the rising COVID concerns in our area, this will be a livestream only performance. Grab your favorite seat, your favorite blanket, your favorite someone, and join us for this extraordinary musical experience!”

– In De Pere, The Green Room Lounge suspended ComedyCity shows at least through Nov. 6 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Due to the recent government order limiting capacity to 25 percent, it reduces our audience size to 13, which is not financially sustainable,” the lounge says.

– In Manitowoc, “Following the guidance of local, state, and federal authorities regarding places of assembly, and the actions of venues around the country, the Capitol Civic Centre has decided to postpone most live performance operations through Dec. 31, 2020,” patrons have been notified.

Among shows canceled was “Sputnik Manitowoc,” a Manitowoc-themed comedy musical by Green Bay-based Let Me Be Frank Productions that was set for Oct. 15 and 17. The Let Me Be Frank Productions Christmas show remains in the calendar for Dec. 15 and 16. Also in the center’s calendar are Manitowoc Symphony events, though they will be presented off site.

“As conditions allow, we will begin presenting small events to test new guidelines for staff, volunteers and attendees,” says the message from PJ Albert, the center’s new executive director. “Once guidelines have been implemented, we will schedule events with audiences being placed in socially distanced seating. These are not normal times, but we shall make the best of them.”

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will continue its “Peninsula Players Presents” online series with host Greg Vinkler, the company’s artistic director, shifting from interviewing company members to exploring the theater’s history.

According to the an email: Around the time of its 85th birthday celebration in July, the theater produced an episode about how Peninsula Players came into existence in 1935.

“The story of the theater’s birth is really engaging and was very popular with our patrons,” Vinkler said. “Requests for more such stories came in, so, while the theater is on an intermission from live performances, we are taking time to share the long and colorful legacy of Wisconsin’s oldest professional theater company.”

Audra Baakari Boyle, company business manager and archivist, will join Vinkler. The two will open the theater’s archives and share its oral history, milestones, company members’ histories “and the connections Door County’s theatrical treasure has to the vast American theatrical landscape.”

Episodes of “Peninsula Players Presents” are available to stream on the theater’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and website, peninsulaplayers.com.

– Theater departments of University of Wisconsin campuses are going virtual with various projects, meaning access is available anywhere. For instance, UW-La Crosse sent a notice of pay-to-view streamed offerings of a Halloween season favorite, “The War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast,” Orson Welles’ notorious 1938 radio drama that was mistaken for a real news broadcast and caused panic across the country.

The window for streaming is Oct. 23 to Nov. 1. Info: uwlax.edu/theatre-arts.

From Nov. 28 to Dec. 6, UW-Oshkosh will offer “Vanya and Masha and Sonya and Spike” by Christopher Durang and “The Glass Menagerie.”

On dates to be announced, UW-Green Bay will offer the premiere of Thomas Campbell’s “FaithFall.”