GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, 385 Wisconsin cultural entities were granted $15 million in relief by way of the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

Organizations in 50 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties will benefit.

The complete list is below:

Applicant… County… City… Award

Adams

Adams County Historical Society Adams Friendship $3,995.23

Adams Community Theatre, L Adams Friendship $5,507.94

Barron

Ceska Opera Foundation, Inc. Barron Haugen $4,634.30

Northern Star Theatre Company Barron Rice Lake $6,736.48

Bayfield

Cable Natural History Museum Bayfield Cable $52,965.29

Brown

Birder Studio of Performing Arts, Inc. Brown De Pere $56,803.47

Bellevue Dance Inc. dba Dance Unlimited Brown De Pere $5,536.59

Cedar Center Arts, Inc. DBA The Art Garage Brown Green Bay $16,938.62

Cup O Joy Ministries Inc Brown Green Bay $34,051.32

Play-by-Play Theatre Brown Green Bay $2,165.25

Mosaic Arts Inc. Brown Green Bay $32,466.80

Share, Accept, Grow, Encourage, INC Brown Green Bay $550.85

Civic Symphony of Green Bay, Inc. Brown Green Bay $10,135.63

Green Bay Boy Choir and Girl Choir, Inc. Brown Green Bay $25,486.98

Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization Brown Green Bay $13,381.93

Music That Matters, Inc DBA 91.1 The Avenue WOVM-FM Brown Green Bay $30,852.53

The Children’s Museum of Green Bay Brown Green Bay $40,487.44

Meyer Theatre Corporation Brown Green Bay $27,052.91

Heritage Hill State Park Brown Green Bay $108,187.96

Neville Public Museum Foundation Brown Green Bay $25,333.57

On Broadway, Inc. Brown Green Bay $100,387.10

Green Bay Community Theater Brown Green Bay $14,727.51

Calumet

Brillion Nature Study Center Assn. Inc. Calumet Brillion $11,894.77

Chippewa

OneFest Ltd. Chippewa Cadot $22,584.83

Chippewa Valley Cultural Association, Inc. Chippewa Chippewa Falls $62,741.22

Clark

Wisconsin Vietnam Veterans Memorial Project, Inc. dba The Highground Clark Neilsville $33,247.08

Columbia

Portage Center for the Arts, Inc. Columbia Portage $15,166.54

Portage Area Historical Society, Inc. Columbia Portage $2,533.91

Dane

Ice Age Trail Alliance Dane Cross Plains $90,112.99

Norwegian American Genealogical Center & Naeseth Library Dane Madison $13,525.56

Strollers Theatre, Ltd. Dane Madison $3,624.40

Back Porch Radio Broadcasting, Incorporated/WORT Dane Madison $3,807.47

Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society of WI, Inc. Dane Madison $23,568.10

The Wisconsin Alliance of Artists & Craftspeople Inc. Dane Madison $8,262.74

Forward Theater Company Dane Madison $50,759.69

Overture Center for the Arts Dane Madison $137,712.39

Madison Area Music Association, Inc. Dane Madison $4,565.17

Gerald A. Bartell Community Theatre Fnd., Inc Dane Madison $38,186.55

Madison Opera, Inc. Dane Madison $130,331.56

Madison Symphony Orchestra Inc. Dane Madison $137,712.39

ARTS for ALL Wisconsin Dane Madison $28,508.67

Madison Area Chinese Community Organization Dane Madison $2,105.62

Madison Ballet Inc. Dane Madison $137,712.39

StageQ, Inc. Dane Madison $1,541.83

Kanopy Dance Theatre Inc. Dane Madison $47,393.72

Madison Trust for Historic Preservation Dane Madison $4,755.48

Wisconsin Chamber Choir, Inc. Dane Madison $1,879.23

Bethel Horizons Foundation, Inc. Dane Madison $33,932.33

WiLS (Wisconsin Library Services) Dane Madison $16,616.93

Children’s Theater of Madison Dane Madison $137,712.39

Dane Arts Mural Arts Dane Madison $14,211.92

Monroe Street Arts Center Dane Madison $74,884.97

Festival Choir of Madison Dane Madison $4,861.54

Cycropia Aerial Dance Dane Madison $10,145.86

Perfect Harmony Men’s Chorus Dane Madison $9,345.71

Black Arts MKE, Inc. Dane Madison $65,515.85

Madison Bach Musicians Dane Madison $14,377.17

Madison Area Concert Handbells Dane Madison $1,663.01

Music Theatre of Madison Dane Madison $2,010.60

Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras Dane Madison $62,534.10

Madison Choral Project, Inc. Dane Madison $4,791.29

Backyard Mosaic Women’s Project (BMWP) Dane Madison $1,445.98

Madison Children’s Museum Dane Madison $137,712.39

Madison Youth Choirs, Inc. Dane Madison $85,205.96

Madison Theatre Guild, Inc. Dane Madison $4,417.26

TNW Ensemble Theater Dane Madison $5,172.48

Arts & Literature Laboratory, Inc. Dane Madison $22,816.74

PEBOGA (People Building Opportunity Through Grace and Action) Dane Madison $9,370.09

Madison Circus Space Dane Madison $12,496.02

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art Dane Madison $137,712.39

Madison Contemporary Dance Dane Madison $3,641.67

Madison Flute Club, Inc. Dane Madison $1,553.40

Dance Wisconsin Dane Madison $15,067.94

Dimensions in Sound and The Studio Orchestra, Inc. Dane Madison $1,514.84

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Dane Madison $137,712.39

Mercury Players, Inc. Dane Madison $4,377.33

ArtWorking / Work Opportunity In Rural Communities, Inc. Dane Madison $20,243.10

Olbrich Botanical Society, Inc. Dane Madison $55,276.10

Capital City Theatre, Inc. Dane Middleton $30,956.64

Central Midwest Ballet, Inc. Dane Middleton $31,205.19

Aldo Leopold Nature Center Dane Monona $20,839.33

Mount Horeb Area Arts Association (aka MHAAA) Dane Mount Horeb $1,423.95

Mount Horeb Landmarks Foundation, Inc, Dane Mount Horeb $2,910.69

Mount Horeb Area Historical Society, Inc Dane Mount Horeb $7,311.98

Jazz at Five, Inc. Dane Stoughton $10,113.05

Verona Area Community Theater, Inc Dane Verona $52,827.03

Friends of Schumacher Farm, Inc. Dane Waunakee $13,165.30

Friends of Wisconsin Singers Dane Waunakee $38,972.61

Dodge

Beaver Dam Area Orchestra, Inc Dodge Beaver Dam $2,178.47

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre (BDACT) Dodge Beaver Dam $11,785.43

Door

Door Shakespeare Door Baileys Harbor $53,027.40

Namur Belgian Heritage Foundation, Inc. Door Brussels $9,667.41

Door County Maritime Museum & Lighthouse Preservation Society, Inc. Door Ellison Bay $137,712.39

Francis Hardy Center for the Arts, Inc. Door Ephraim $15,878.24

Peninsula Players Theatre Foundation, Inc. Door Fish Creek $137,712.39

Northern Sky Theater, Inc. Door Fish Creek $126,144.55

Door Kinetic Arts Inc. Door Fish Creek $4,823.69

Write On, Door County Door Fish Creek $3,489.63

Peninsula School of Art, Inc Door Fish Creek $123,685.01

Door Community Auditorium Door Fish Creek $73,633.64

Midsummer’s Music, Ltd. Door Sister Bay $41,531.63

Third Avenue Playhouse, Inc Door Sturgeon Bay $25,753.59

Rogue Theater Door Sturgeon Bay $2,619.29

Miller Art Center Foundation, Inc. dba Miller Art Museum Door Sturgeon Bay $6,284.09

Friends of Rock Island State Park, Inc Door Washington Island $2,649.31

Douglas

Lucius Woods Performing Arts Center Douglas Solon Springs $16,095.41

Douglas County Historical Society Douglas Superior $2,853.40

Superior Public Museums, Inc. Douglas Superior $21,516.74

Eau Claire

Mabel Tainter Literary, Library, and Educational Society Dunn Menomonie $72,899.11

Dunn County Historical Society Dunn Menomonie $7,451.89

Chippewa Valley Symphony, Ltd. Eau Claire Eau Claire $24,333.78

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild Eau Claire Eau Claire $30,603.55

Chippewa Valley Museum Eau Claire Eau Claire $19,301.22

Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra Eau Claire Eau Claire $7,436.47

Eau Claire Jazz Incorporated Eau Claire Eau Claire $17,174.39

Eau Claire Children’s Theatre Eau Claire Eau Claire $70,192.56

BaredFeet Co Eau Claire Eau Claire $616.97

Confluence Council, Inc Eau Claire Eau Claire $137,712.39

Children’s Museum of Eau Claire Eau Claire Eau Claire $88,671.22

Fond du Lac

Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts Fond du Lac Fond du Lac $137,712.39

Children’s Museum of Fond du Lac Fond du Lac Fond du Lac $37,277.09

Fond du Lac Community Theatre, Inc. (FDLCT) Fond du Lac Fond du Lac $8,590.69

Fond du Lac County Historical Society Fond du Lac Fond du Lac $27,897.23

St. Croix Center for the Arts, dba as The St. Croix ArtBarn Fond du Lac Osceola $8,389.71

Hopes & Dreams Foundation of Wisconsin Fond du Lac Ripon $3,442.81

Green

Alfred & Lois Kelch Aviation Museum, Inc. Green Brodhead $4,768.70

Monroe Arts Center Green Monroe $56,050.05

Monroe Theatre Guild Green Monroe $13,090.83

Turner Hall of Monroe Green Monroe $26,369.72

Shakespeare on the Edge, Inc. Green Monroe $10,010.31

Green Lake

Green Lake Festival of Music Green Lake Green Lake $19,852.30

Thrasher Opera House Green Lake Green Lake $10,401.14

Green Lake Renewal, Inc dba Town Square Green Lake Green Lake $37,461.63

Iowa

Folklore Village Farm, Inc. Iowa Dodgeville $24,788.23

Mineral Point Opera House Iowa Mineral Point $13,804.84

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson Community Theatre Jefferson Fort Atkinson $1,872.89

Council for the Performing Arts Inc. Jefferson Jefferson $2,754.25

Heritage Military Music Foundation Jefferson Watertown $3,511.53

Kenosha

Center for Collaborative Research Inc (name change in process) Kenosha Kenosha $959.76

Hyslop Foundation Inc/dba Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary & Arboretum Kenosha Kenosha $27,521.55

Kenosha Symphony Association Kenosha Kenosha $13,771.24

Kenosha Creative Space, Inc. Kenosha Kenosha $16,341.92

CYT Chicago – Kenosha and Metro Milwaukee Chapters Kenosha Kenosha $50,306.34

La Crosse

La Crosse Performing Arts Center Inc. DBA Weber Center for the Performing Arts La Crosse La Crosse $47,739.17

Children’s Museum of La Crosse La Crosse La Crosse $24,503.44

Blue Stars, Performing Arts for Youth, Inc. La Crosse La Crosse $97,736.20

La Crosse Community Theatre La Crosse La Crosse $22,191.66

Pump House Regional Arts Center Inc. La Crosse La Crosse $38,975.36

Warehouse Alliance La Crosse La Crosse $1,549.71

La Crosse Boychoir, Inc. La Crosse La Crosse $3,234.04

Mid West Music Fest La Crosse La Crosse $15,148.36

Heider Center Arts Board, Inc. La Crosse West Salem $18,637.44

Lafayette

Fever River Puppeteers, Inc. Lafayette Benton $769.67

Driver Opera House Restoration Inc. Lafayette Darlington $54,128.82

Manitowoc

Manitowoc County Historical Society Manitowoc Manitowoc $17,140.79

Capitol Civic Centre Manitowoc Manitowoc $97,400.67

Wisconsin Maritime Museum Inc. Manitowoc Manitowoc $137,710.19

Treehouse Theater Inc Manitowoc Manitowoc $16,525.49

Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra Association, Inc. Manitowoc Manitowoc $25,737.54

Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve, Inc. Manitowoc Two Rivers $8,813.90

Marathon

Wausau Community Theatre Marathon Schofield $24,271.95

LuCille Tack Center for the Arts Marathon Spencer $20,305.28

Wisconsin’s Northwest Heritage Passage Marathon Spooner $2,345.38

Marathon County Historical Society Marathon Wausau $19,279.74

Performing Arts Foundation, Inc. Marathon Wausau $137,712.39

Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum Marathon Wausau $7,508.63

The Hmong American Center, Inc. Marathon Wausau $34,428.10

CenterStage Band and Show Choir Inc. Marathon Wausau $1,976.59

Wausau Conservatory of Music, Inc. Marathon Wausau $77,467.63

Wausau Symphony & Band Marathon Wausau $2,203.40

Marquette

Eagles Nest Center, Inc. Marquette Westfield $2,867.59

Milwaukee

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts Milwaukee Brookfield $137,712.39

Dnipro Ukrainian Dance Ensemble Milwaukee Brown Deer $681.68

Forte Theatre Company Milwaukee Franklin $11,975.47

Polish Heritage Alliance, INC Milwaukee Franklin $137,712.39

Midwest Vocal Express Milwaukee Greendale $4,719.13

Bach Chamber Choir and Orchestra, Inc. Milwaukee Hales Corners $2,131.93

Ndi Igbo In Wisconsin Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $13,655.42

Milwaukee Festival Brass Milwaukee Milwaukee $1,929.63

Kids from Wisconsin Milwaukee Milwaukee $100,671.48

Feast of Crispian Milwaukee Milwaukee $2,754.25

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Inc Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Wisconsin Black Historical Society/Museum Milwaukee Milwaukee $27,542.48

Artists Working in Education, Inc. (AWE) Milwaukee Milwaukee $6,641.59

Girls Rock Milwaukee Milwaukee Milwaukee $1,101.70

Xalaat Africa Drum and Dance for Life Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $3,871.51

Pabst Theater Foundation, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Theatre Gigante Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $10,391.78

Summit Players Theatre, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $4,080.03

Milwaukee Ballet Company, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Next Act Theatre Milwaukee Milwaukee $77,388.31

Pabst Mansion, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.12

Bel Canto Chorus of Milwaukee, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $53,599.32

Discovery World, Ltd. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Milwaukee Film, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

International Institute of Wisconsin Milwaukee Milwaukee $82,627.44

Historic Milwaukee Milwaukee Milwaukee $53,148.17

Master Singers of Milwaukee Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $6,717.61

H2O Community Development Corporation Milwaukee Milwaukee $14,184.38

Early Music Now Milwaukee Milwaukee $37,810.31

Ex Fabula, Inc Milwaukee Milwaukee $22,600.81

Milwaukee Repertory Theatre Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $6,795.28

Milwaukee Public Museum Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center Milwaukee Milwaukee $19,476.39

Riverwest Outdoor Educational Adventures Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $6,885.62

Danceworks, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Skylight Music Theatre Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Urban Ecology Center Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Radio Milwaukee, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Arts At Large Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $73,577.90

The Constructivists Milwaukee Milwaukee $881.36

Lynden, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $25,804.55

Art Start Incorporated Milwaukee Milwaukee $22,952.07

First Stage Milwaukee Inc Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Organic Arts Ltd. Milwaukee Milwaukee $2,737.16

Wild Space Dance Company Milwaukee Milwaukee $9,533.55

Concord Chamber Orchestra Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $5,262.27

Milwaukee Children’s Choir Milwaukee Milwaukee $38,306.77

The Milwaukee Choristers, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $7,430.96

Nigerian Community In Milwaukee, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $17,627.19

Africans In Milwaukee Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $1,491.01

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts (WPCA) Milwaukee Milwaukee $25,537.75

Milwaukee Art Museum Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Marcus Performing Arts Center Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Milwaukee Milwaukee $123,913.34

Riverwest Artists Association Milwaukee Milwaukee $6,506.08

PianoArts of Wisconsin, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $4,241.54

Renaissance Theaterworks Inc Milwaukee Milwaukee $36,512.84

Mad Rogues Corporation Milwaukee Milwaukee $1,339.39

Milwaukee County Historical Society Milwaukee Milwaukee $78,259.20

Civic Music Association of Milwaukee Milwaukee Milwaukee $3,528.19

Milwaukee Jewish Federation: Jewish Museum Milwaukee Milwaukee Milwaukee $37,845.57

The Boulevard Ensemble, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $5,738.06

Woodland Pattern Book Center Milwaukee Milwaukee $44,155.00

Zoological Society of Milwaukee County Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Florentine Opera Company, Inc Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Latino Arts, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $38,067.91

Sculpture Milwaukee Milwaukee Milwaukee $59,549.59

Charles Allis Villa Terrace Museums Inc Milwaukee Milwaukee $96,419.61

Quasimondo Physical Theatre Milwaukee Milwaukee $7,642.76

Capita Productions, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $6,642.70

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Wisconsin African American Women Organization Milwaukee Milwaukee $12,242.63

DanceCircus, Ltd Milwaukee Milwaukee $3,451.07

Irish Festivals, Inc. Milwaukee Wauwatosa $137,712.39

Dr. James Cameron Legacy Foundation Milwaukee Wauwatosa $76,700.94

Friends of Theatre Arts at Wauwatosa East High School, Inc Milwaukee Wauwatosa $2,287.40

Wauwatosa Historical Society Inc. Milwaukee Wauwatosa $18,040.19

Milwaukee Croatian Tamburitzans, Inc. Milwaukee West Allis $11,064.92

Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa, Inc Milwaukee West Allis $3,285.82

Monroe

Area Community Theatre, Inc Monroe Tomah $31,174.92

Oconto

Abrams Spotlight Productions, Inc. Oconto Abrams $7,004.97

Oneida

Campanile Center for the Arts Oneida Minocqua $45,315.92

ArtStart, Inc. Oneida Rhinelander $10,279.66

White Pine Community Broadcasting, Inc. Oneida Rhinelander $41,315.92

Outagamie

Appleton MacDowell Male Chorus, Inc. Outagamie Appleton $3,862.01

Creative Downtown Appleton Inc. Outagamie Appleton $14,046.66

Outagamie County Historical Society, Inc Outagamie Appleton $73,724.05

Life Promotions Inc Outagamie Appleton $93,506.72

Trout Museum of Art Outagamie Appleton $105,004.05

Building for Kids, Inc. Outagamie Appleton $137,712.39

Paper Industry International Hall of Fame, dba Paper Discovery Center Outagamie Appleton $20,300.46

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Inc. Outagamie Appleton $137,712.39

Attic Theatre Inc. Outagamie Appleton $15,192.84

Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra Association, Inc. Outagamie Appleton $58,665.48

Appleton Boychoir, Inc Outagamie Appleton $30,174.99

LC Windmill, Inc. Outagamie Little Chute $8,101.80

Navarino Nature Center Outagamie Shiocton $31,046.02

Ozaukee

Luxembourg American Cultural Society, Inc Ozaukee Belgium $36,631.50

Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts, Inc. Ozaukee Cedarburg $32,643.35

Cedarburg Art Museum & Society, Inc. Ozaukee Cedarburg $13,000.05

Summer Sounds (Cedarburg Music Festivals, LTD) Ozaukee Cedarburg $12,394.12

Festivals of Cedarburg, Inc Ozaukee Cedarburg $32,445.04

Cedarburg Cultural Center Ozaukee Cedarburg $103,664.38

Ozaukee County Historical Society Ozaukee Cedarburg $8,813.59

Port Washington Historical Society Ozaukee Port Washington $13,614.25

Riveredge Nature Center INC Ozaukee Saukville $44,326.31

Gatherings on the Green, Inc. Ozaukee Thiensville $71,733.28

Three Lake Center for the Arts Ozaukee Three Lakes $5,714.51

Pepin

WideSpot Performing Arts Center and Community Project Inc. Pepin Stockholm $3,761.02

Polk

St Croix Festival Theatre Polk St. Croix Falls $15,699.21

Portage

Create Portage County Portage Stevens Point $16,525.49

Central Wisconsin Area Community Theatre Portage Stevens Point $9,382.88

Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra Portage Stevens Point $27,542.48

Monteverdi Master Chorale Portage Stevens Point $6,389.86

Stevens Point Barbershoppers (Society for Preservation & Encouragement of Barbershop Singing America) Portage Stevens Point $3,546.64

Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum Portage Stevens Point $27,542.48

Racine

Haylofters, Inc. Racine Burlington $8,585.01

Racine Arts Council, Inc Racine Racine $6,772.70

Racine Symphony Orchestra Association Racine Racine $11,567.84

Racine Zoological Society, Inc. Racine Racine $137,395.10

Theatre Guild, Inc Racine Racine $112,428.40

Over Our Head Players, Inc Racine Racine $15,597.31

Choral Arts Society of Southeastern WI Racine Racine $9,778.86

River Bend Nature Center Racine Racine $25,921.33

Racine Art Museum Association, Inc. Racine Racine $134,270.14

Rock

Kids, Fun, and Drama Rock Beloit $5,601.68

Beloit Art Center Rock Beloit $5,490.87

Friends of Welty Environmental Center Rock Beloit $5,926.04

Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra Rock Beloit $17,024.01

Beloit International Film Festival Rock Beloit $13,330.56

Janesville Performing Arts Center Rock Janesville $47,221.30

Rock County Historical Society Rock Janesville $37,372.66

Milton Historical Society Rock Milton $18,025.45

Sauk

Al. Ringling Theatre Friends, Inc. Sauk Baraboo $41,433.11

Aldo Leopold Foundation, Inc. Sauk Baraboo $45,084.83

Wisconsin Society Daughters of the American Revolution Sauk Baraboo $8,412.57

Mid-Continent Railway Historical Society, Inc. Sauk North Freedom $55,785.09

River Arts Inc. Sauk Prairie du Sac $22,103.73

Taliesin Preservation Sauk Spring Green $137,712.39

Wyoming Valley School, Inc. Sauk Spring Green $5,545.95

American Players Theatre Sauk Spring Green $137,712.39

Sawyer

The Park Center, Ltd Sawyer Hayward $3,098.53

Fishing Has No Boundaries-Hayward Chapter Sawyer Hayward $10,248.56

Sheboygan

Plymouth Art Foundation, Inc Sheboygan Plymouth $38,211.33

Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra, Inc. Sheboygan Sheboygan $55,140.04

Weill Center Foundation, Inc. Sheboygan Sheboygan $120,199.23

Bookworm Gardens Sheboygan Sheboygan $22,854.61

John Michael Kohler Arts Center Sheboygan Sheboygan $136,786.97

Above & Beyond Children’s Museum Sheboygan Sheboygan $15,423.79

Lakeshore Chorale, Inc. Sheboygan Sheboygan Falls $6,582.65

Sheboygan County Historical Research Center Sheboygan Sheboygan Falls $29,366.89

St. Croix

The River City Chorale Inc. St. Croix Hudson $6,836.87

The Phipps Center for the Arts, Inc St. Croix Hudson $137,712.39

La Pointe Center, Inc. St. Croix La Pointe $6,059.35

River Falls Community Arts Base, Inc. St. Croix River Falls $7,816.00

Trempealeau

Old Main Historical & Community Arts Center Trempealeau Galesville $5,800.45

Vernon

Norskedalen Nature & Heritage Center Vernon Coon Valley $40,252.78

Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area Vernon Westby $1,335.81

Vilas

The Warehouse Inc Vilas Eagle River $14,187.68

Dillman’s Creative Arts Foundation Vilas Lac du Flambeau $20,714.70

Land O’ Area Artisans, INC Vilas Land O Lakes $25,239.93

North Lakeland Discovery Center Vilas Manitowish Waters $44,040.42

Walworth

Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, Inc. Walworth Delavan $2,257.11

Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, Inc. Walworth Lake Geneva $5,818.62

Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra, Inc. Walworth Lake Geneva $11,843.27

Studio 84, Inc Walworth Whitewater $8,906.41

Whitewater Arts Alliance Walworth Whitewater $3,855.95

Washburn

Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua, LTD Washburn Washburn $137,712.39

Washington

Hartford Players, Ltd. Washington Hartford $8,634.57

Schauer Arts & Activities Center Inc. Washington Hartford $137,712.39

Lake Country Players Washington Hartland $18,020.63

Musical Masquers, Inc. Washington West Bend $3,855.95

Historic West Bend Theatre Inc Washington West Bend $44,618.82

Moraine Symphony Orchestra (dba Kettle Moraine Symphony) Washington West Bend $9,091.77

West Bend Children’s Theatre, Inc. Washington West Bend $4,297.32

Washington Co Historical Society Washington West Bend $36,906.92

Museum of Wisconsin Art Washington West Bend $92,866.63

Waukesha

Sunset Playhouse, Inc. Waukesha Elm Grove $137,712.39

SummerStage of Delafield Waukesha Delafield $13,771.24

Kettle Moraine Natural History Association Waukesha Eagle $20,643.09

Milwaukee Jazz Festival, Inc. (D/B/A Fresh Coast Jazz Festival) Waukesha Menomonee Falls $7,876.46

The Hometown Foundation Inc. Waukesha Menomonee Falls $1,321.07

Falls Patio Players, Inc Waukesha Menomonee Falls $13,705.69

Accompany of Kids, Inc. Waukesha Menomonee Falls $13,049.35

Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble, Inc. Waukesha Mukwanago $6,541.34

All In Productions, Inc. Waukesha New Berlin $4,489.42

Theatre of Oconomowoc, Ltd Waukesha Oconomowoc $12,249.79

Oconomowoc Festival of the Arts Ltd. Waukesha Oconomowoc $9,364.44

Oconomowoc Chamber Orchestra Waukesha Oconomowoc $1,457.23

Sudbrink Performance Academy Waukesha Waukesha $4,959.16

Civic Theatre Waukesha Waukesha $78,718.88

Wisconsin Southeastern Division, Inc Waukesha Waukesha $2,413.55

Donna Lexa Art Centers Waukesha Waukesha $26,307.93

Greater Milwaukee El Sistema Waukesha Waukesha $5,142.18

Waukesha Choral Union Waukesha Waukesha $4,293.32

The Wisconsin Philharmonic, Inc. Waukesha Waukesha $13,771.24

Waupaca

Phoenix Players Inc Waupaca Clintonville $1,377.12

Iola Old Car Show, Inc Waupaca Iola $137,712.39

Waupaca Historical Society Waupaca Waupaca $2,652.34

Waupaca County Fair Waupaca Weyauwega $45,342.22

Weyauwega Arts Organization, Inc Waupaca Weyauwega $16,856.00

Waushara

Coloma Area Historical Society Waushara Coloma $2,065.69

Winnebago

Heckrodt Wetland Reserve Inc. Winnebago Menasha $19,194.35

Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass Winnebago Neenah $133,212.26

Oshkosh Chamber Singers Inc Winnebago Oshkosh $4,992.35

The Grand Oshkosh, Inc. Winnebago Oshkosh $137,712.39

Encore Handbell Ensemble, Inc. Winnebago Oshkosh $975.00

American Black Belt Academy Inc. Winnebago Oshkosh $7,402.32

Paine Art Center & Gardens, Inc. Winnebago Oshkosh $120,666.35

Wood

Wisconsin Rapids Community Theater, Inc. Wood Wisconsin Rapids $6,312.19

Arts Council of South Wood County Wood Wisconsin Rapids $19,088.50

TOTAL: $15,008,807.71