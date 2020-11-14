GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, 385 Wisconsin cultural entities were granted $15 million in relief by way of the Wisconsin Department of Administration.
Organizations in 50 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties will benefit.
The complete list is below:
Applicant… County… City… Award
Adams
Adams County Historical Society Adams Friendship $3,995.23
Adams Community Theatre, L Adams Friendship $5,507.94
Barron
Ceska Opera Foundation, Inc. Barron Haugen $4,634.30
Northern Star Theatre Company Barron Rice Lake $6,736.48
Bayfield
Cable Natural History Museum Bayfield Cable $52,965.29
Brown
Birder Studio of Performing Arts, Inc. Brown De Pere $56,803.47
Bellevue Dance Inc. dba Dance Unlimited Brown De Pere $5,536.59
Cedar Center Arts, Inc. DBA The Art Garage Brown Green Bay $16,938.62
Cup O Joy Ministries Inc Brown Green Bay $34,051.32
Play-by-Play Theatre Brown Green Bay $2,165.25
Mosaic Arts Inc. Brown Green Bay $32,466.80
Share, Accept, Grow, Encourage, INC Brown Green Bay $550.85
Civic Symphony of Green Bay, Inc. Brown Green Bay $10,135.63
Green Bay Boy Choir and Girl Choir, Inc. Brown Green Bay $25,486.98
Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization Brown Green Bay $13,381.93
Music That Matters, Inc DBA 91.1 The Avenue WOVM-FM Brown Green Bay $30,852.53
The Children’s Museum of Green Bay Brown Green Bay $40,487.44
Meyer Theatre Corporation Brown Green Bay $27,052.91
Heritage Hill State Park Brown Green Bay $108,187.96
Neville Public Museum Foundation Brown Green Bay $25,333.57
On Broadway, Inc. Brown Green Bay $100,387.10
Green Bay Community Theater Brown Green Bay $14,727.51
Calumet
Brillion Nature Study Center Assn. Inc. Calumet Brillion $11,894.77
Chippewa
OneFest Ltd. Chippewa Cadot $22,584.83
Chippewa Valley Cultural Association, Inc. Chippewa Chippewa Falls $62,741.22
Clark
Wisconsin Vietnam Veterans Memorial Project, Inc. dba The Highground Clark Neilsville $33,247.08
Columbia
Portage Center for the Arts, Inc. Columbia Portage $15,166.54
Portage Area Historical Society, Inc. Columbia Portage $2,533.91
Dane
Ice Age Trail Alliance Dane Cross Plains $90,112.99
Norwegian American Genealogical Center & Naeseth Library Dane Madison $13,525.56
Strollers Theatre, Ltd. Dane Madison $3,624.40
Back Porch Radio Broadcasting, Incorporated/WORT Dane Madison $3,807.47
Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society of WI, Inc. Dane Madison $23,568.10
The Wisconsin Alliance of Artists & Craftspeople Inc. Dane Madison $8,262.74
Forward Theater Company Dane Madison $50,759.69
Overture Center for the Arts Dane Madison $137,712.39
Madison Area Music Association, Inc. Dane Madison $4,565.17
Gerald A. Bartell Community Theatre Fnd., Inc Dane Madison $38,186.55
Madison Opera, Inc. Dane Madison $130,331.56
Madison Symphony Orchestra Inc. Dane Madison $137,712.39
ARTS for ALL Wisconsin Dane Madison $28,508.67
Madison Area Chinese Community Organization Dane Madison $2,105.62
Madison Ballet Inc. Dane Madison $137,712.39
StageQ, Inc. Dane Madison $1,541.83
Kanopy Dance Theatre Inc. Dane Madison $47,393.72
Madison Trust for Historic Preservation Dane Madison $4,755.48
Wisconsin Chamber Choir, Inc. Dane Madison $1,879.23
Bethel Horizons Foundation, Inc. Dane Madison $33,932.33
WiLS (Wisconsin Library Services) Dane Madison $16,616.93
Children’s Theater of Madison Dane Madison $137,712.39
Dane Arts Mural Arts Dane Madison $14,211.92
Monroe Street Arts Center Dane Madison $74,884.97
Festival Choir of Madison Dane Madison $4,861.54
Cycropia Aerial Dance Dane Madison $10,145.86
Perfect Harmony Men’s Chorus Dane Madison $9,345.71
Black Arts MKE, Inc. Dane Madison $65,515.85
Madison Bach Musicians Dane Madison $14,377.17
Madison Area Concert Handbells Dane Madison $1,663.01
Music Theatre of Madison Dane Madison $2,010.60
Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras Dane Madison $62,534.10
Madison Choral Project, Inc. Dane Madison $4,791.29
Backyard Mosaic Women’s Project (BMWP) Dane Madison $1,445.98
Madison Children’s Museum Dane Madison $137,712.39
Madison Youth Choirs, Inc. Dane Madison $85,205.96
Madison Theatre Guild, Inc. Dane Madison $4,417.26
TNW Ensemble Theater Dane Madison $5,172.48
Arts & Literature Laboratory, Inc. Dane Madison $22,816.74
PEBOGA (People Building Opportunity Through Grace and Action) Dane Madison $9,370.09
Madison Circus Space Dane Madison $12,496.02
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art Dane Madison $137,712.39
Madison Contemporary Dance Dane Madison $3,641.67
Madison Flute Club, Inc. Dane Madison $1,553.40
Dance Wisconsin Dane Madison $15,067.94
Dimensions in Sound and The Studio Orchestra, Inc. Dane Madison $1,514.84
Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Dane Madison $137,712.39
Mercury Players, Inc. Dane Madison $4,377.33
ArtWorking / Work Opportunity In Rural Communities, Inc. Dane Madison $20,243.10
Olbrich Botanical Society, Inc. Dane Madison $55,276.10
Capital City Theatre, Inc. Dane Middleton $30,956.64
Central Midwest Ballet, Inc. Dane Middleton $31,205.19
Aldo Leopold Nature Center Dane Monona $20,839.33
Mount Horeb Area Arts Association (aka MHAAA) Dane Mount Horeb $1,423.95
Mount Horeb Landmarks Foundation, Inc, Dane Mount Horeb $2,910.69
Mount Horeb Area Historical Society, Inc Dane Mount Horeb $7,311.98
Jazz at Five, Inc. Dane Stoughton $10,113.05
Verona Area Community Theater, Inc Dane Verona $52,827.03
Friends of Schumacher Farm, Inc. Dane Waunakee $13,165.30
Friends of Wisconsin Singers Dane Waunakee $38,972.61
Dodge
Beaver Dam Area Orchestra, Inc Dodge Beaver Dam $2,178.47
Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre (BDACT) Dodge Beaver Dam $11,785.43
Door
Door Shakespeare Door Baileys Harbor $53,027.40
Namur Belgian Heritage Foundation, Inc. Door Brussels $9,667.41
Door County Maritime Museum & Lighthouse Preservation Society, Inc. Door Ellison Bay $137,712.39
Francis Hardy Center for the Arts, Inc. Door Ephraim $15,878.24
Peninsula Players Theatre Foundation, Inc. Door Fish Creek $137,712.39
Northern Sky Theater, Inc. Door Fish Creek $126,144.55
Door Kinetic Arts Inc. Door Fish Creek $4,823.69
Write On, Door County Door Fish Creek $3,489.63
Peninsula School of Art, Inc Door Fish Creek $123,685.01
Door Community Auditorium Door Fish Creek $73,633.64
Midsummer’s Music, Ltd. Door Sister Bay $41,531.63
Third Avenue Playhouse, Inc Door Sturgeon Bay $25,753.59
Rogue Theater Door Sturgeon Bay $2,619.29
Miller Art Center Foundation, Inc. dba Miller Art Museum Door Sturgeon Bay $6,284.09
Friends of Rock Island State Park, Inc Door Washington Island $2,649.31
Douglas
Lucius Woods Performing Arts Center Douglas Solon Springs $16,095.41
Douglas County Historical Society Douglas Superior $2,853.40
Superior Public Museums, Inc. Douglas Superior $21,516.74
Eau Claire
Mabel Tainter Literary, Library, and Educational Society Dunn Menomonie $72,899.11
Dunn County Historical Society Dunn Menomonie $7,451.89
Chippewa Valley Symphony, Ltd. Eau Claire Eau Claire $24,333.78
Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild Eau Claire Eau Claire $30,603.55
Chippewa Valley Museum Eau Claire Eau Claire $19,301.22
Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra Eau Claire Eau Claire $7,436.47
Eau Claire Jazz Incorporated Eau Claire Eau Claire $17,174.39
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre Eau Claire Eau Claire $70,192.56
BaredFeet Co Eau Claire Eau Claire $616.97
Confluence Council, Inc Eau Claire Eau Claire $137,712.39
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire Eau Claire Eau Claire $88,671.22
Fond du Lac
Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts Fond du Lac Fond du Lac $137,712.39
Children’s Museum of Fond du Lac Fond du Lac Fond du Lac $37,277.09
Fond du Lac Community Theatre, Inc. (FDLCT) Fond du Lac Fond du Lac $8,590.69
Fond du Lac County Historical Society Fond du Lac Fond du Lac $27,897.23
St. Croix Center for the Arts, dba as The St. Croix ArtBarn Fond du Lac Osceola $8,389.71
Hopes & Dreams Foundation of Wisconsin Fond du Lac Ripon $3,442.81
Green
Alfred & Lois Kelch Aviation Museum, Inc. Green Brodhead $4,768.70
Monroe Arts Center Green Monroe $56,050.05
Monroe Theatre Guild Green Monroe $13,090.83
Turner Hall of Monroe Green Monroe $26,369.72
Shakespeare on the Edge, Inc. Green Monroe $10,010.31
Green Lake
Green Lake Festival of Music Green Lake Green Lake $19,852.30
Thrasher Opera House Green Lake Green Lake $10,401.14
Green Lake Renewal, Inc dba Town Square Green Lake Green Lake $37,461.63
Iowa
Folklore Village Farm, Inc. Iowa Dodgeville $24,788.23
Mineral Point Opera House Iowa Mineral Point $13,804.84
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson Community Theatre Jefferson Fort Atkinson $1,872.89
Council for the Performing Arts Inc. Jefferson Jefferson $2,754.25
Heritage Military Music Foundation Jefferson Watertown $3,511.53
Kenosha
Center for Collaborative Research Inc (name change in process) Kenosha Kenosha $959.76
Hyslop Foundation Inc/dba Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary & Arboretum Kenosha Kenosha $27,521.55
Kenosha Symphony Association Kenosha Kenosha $13,771.24
Kenosha Creative Space, Inc. Kenosha Kenosha $16,341.92
CYT Chicago – Kenosha and Metro Milwaukee Chapters Kenosha Kenosha $50,306.34
La Crosse
La Crosse Performing Arts Center Inc. DBA Weber Center for the Performing Arts La Crosse La Crosse $47,739.17
Children’s Museum of La Crosse La Crosse La Crosse $24,503.44
Blue Stars, Performing Arts for Youth, Inc. La Crosse La Crosse $97,736.20
La Crosse Community Theatre La Crosse La Crosse $22,191.66
Pump House Regional Arts Center Inc. La Crosse La Crosse $38,975.36
Warehouse Alliance La Crosse La Crosse $1,549.71
La Crosse Boychoir, Inc. La Crosse La Crosse $3,234.04
Mid West Music Fest La Crosse La Crosse $15,148.36
Heider Center Arts Board, Inc. La Crosse West Salem $18,637.44
Lafayette
Fever River Puppeteers, Inc. Lafayette Benton $769.67
Driver Opera House Restoration Inc. Lafayette Darlington $54,128.82
Manitowoc
Manitowoc County Historical Society Manitowoc Manitowoc $17,140.79
Capitol Civic Centre Manitowoc Manitowoc $97,400.67
Wisconsin Maritime Museum Inc. Manitowoc Manitowoc $137,710.19
Treehouse Theater Inc Manitowoc Manitowoc $16,525.49
Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra Association, Inc. Manitowoc Manitowoc $25,737.54
Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve, Inc. Manitowoc Two Rivers $8,813.90
Marathon
Wausau Community Theatre Marathon Schofield $24,271.95
LuCille Tack Center for the Arts Marathon Spencer $20,305.28
Wisconsin’s Northwest Heritage Passage Marathon Spooner $2,345.38
Marathon County Historical Society Marathon Wausau $19,279.74
Performing Arts Foundation, Inc. Marathon Wausau $137,712.39
Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum Marathon Wausau $7,508.63
The Hmong American Center, Inc. Marathon Wausau $34,428.10
CenterStage Band and Show Choir Inc. Marathon Wausau $1,976.59
Wausau Conservatory of Music, Inc. Marathon Wausau $77,467.63
Wausau Symphony & Band Marathon Wausau $2,203.40
Marquette
Eagles Nest Center, Inc. Marquette Westfield $2,867.59
Milwaukee
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts Milwaukee Brookfield $137,712.39
Dnipro Ukrainian Dance Ensemble Milwaukee Brown Deer $681.68
Forte Theatre Company Milwaukee Franklin $11,975.47
Polish Heritage Alliance, INC Milwaukee Franklin $137,712.39
Midwest Vocal Express Milwaukee Greendale $4,719.13
Bach Chamber Choir and Orchestra, Inc. Milwaukee Hales Corners $2,131.93
Ndi Igbo In Wisconsin Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $13,655.42
Milwaukee Festival Brass Milwaukee Milwaukee $1,929.63
Kids from Wisconsin Milwaukee Milwaukee $100,671.48
Feast of Crispian Milwaukee Milwaukee $2,754.25
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Inc Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39
Wisconsin Black Historical Society/Museum Milwaukee Milwaukee $27,542.48
Artists Working in Education, Inc. (AWE) Milwaukee Milwaukee $6,641.59
Girls Rock Milwaukee Milwaukee Milwaukee $1,101.70
Xalaat Africa Drum and Dance for Life Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $3,871.51
Pabst Theater Foundation, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39
Theatre Gigante Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $10,391.78
Summit Players Theatre, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $4,080.03
Milwaukee Ballet Company, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39
Next Act Theatre Milwaukee Milwaukee $77,388.31
Pabst Mansion, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.12
Bel Canto Chorus of Milwaukee, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $53,599.32
Discovery World, Ltd. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39
Milwaukee Film, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39
International Institute of Wisconsin Milwaukee Milwaukee $82,627.44
Historic Milwaukee Milwaukee Milwaukee $53,148.17
Master Singers of Milwaukee Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $6,717.61
H2O Community Development Corporation Milwaukee Milwaukee $14,184.38
Early Music Now Milwaukee Milwaukee $37,810.31
Ex Fabula, Inc Milwaukee Milwaukee $22,600.81
Milwaukee Repertory Theatre Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39
Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $6,795.28
Milwaukee Public Museum Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39
Milwaukee Youth Arts Center Milwaukee Milwaukee $19,476.39
Riverwest Outdoor Educational Adventures Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $6,885.62
Danceworks, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39
Skylight Music Theatre Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39
Urban Ecology Center Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39
Radio Milwaukee, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39
Arts At Large Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $73,577.90
The Constructivists Milwaukee Milwaukee $881.36
Lynden, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $25,804.55
Art Start Incorporated Milwaukee Milwaukee $22,952.07
First Stage Milwaukee Inc Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39
Organic Arts Ltd. Milwaukee Milwaukee $2,737.16
Wild Space Dance Company Milwaukee Milwaukee $9,533.55
Concord Chamber Orchestra Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $5,262.27
Milwaukee Children’s Choir Milwaukee Milwaukee $38,306.77
The Milwaukee Choristers, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $7,430.96
Nigerian Community In Milwaukee, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $17,627.19
Africans In Milwaukee Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $1,491.01
Walker’s Point Center for the Arts (WPCA) Milwaukee Milwaukee $25,537.75
Milwaukee Art Museum Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39
Marcus Performing Arts Center Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Milwaukee Milwaukee $123,913.34
Riverwest Artists Association Milwaukee Milwaukee $6,506.08
PianoArts of Wisconsin, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $4,241.54
Renaissance Theaterworks Inc Milwaukee Milwaukee $36,512.84
Mad Rogues Corporation Milwaukee Milwaukee $1,339.39
Milwaukee County Historical Society Milwaukee Milwaukee $78,259.20
Civic Music Association of Milwaukee Milwaukee Milwaukee $3,528.19
Milwaukee Jewish Federation: Jewish Museum Milwaukee Milwaukee Milwaukee $37,845.57
The Boulevard Ensemble, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $5,738.06
Woodland Pattern Book Center Milwaukee Milwaukee $44,155.00
Zoological Society of Milwaukee County Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39
Florentine Opera Company, Inc Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39
Latino Arts, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $38,067.91
Sculpture Milwaukee Milwaukee Milwaukee $59,549.59
Charles Allis Villa Terrace Museums Inc Milwaukee Milwaukee $96,419.61
Quasimondo Physical Theatre Milwaukee Milwaukee $7,642.76
Capita Productions, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $6,642.70
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39
Wisconsin African American Women Organization Milwaukee Milwaukee $12,242.63
DanceCircus, Ltd Milwaukee Milwaukee $3,451.07
Irish Festivals, Inc. Milwaukee Wauwatosa $137,712.39
Dr. James Cameron Legacy Foundation Milwaukee Wauwatosa $76,700.94
Friends of Theatre Arts at Wauwatosa East High School, Inc Milwaukee Wauwatosa $2,287.40
Wauwatosa Historical Society Inc. Milwaukee Wauwatosa $18,040.19
Milwaukee Croatian Tamburitzans, Inc. Milwaukee West Allis $11,064.92
Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa, Inc Milwaukee West Allis $3,285.82
Monroe
Area Community Theatre, Inc Monroe Tomah $31,174.92
Oconto
Abrams Spotlight Productions, Inc. Oconto Abrams $7,004.97
Oneida
Campanile Center for the Arts Oneida Minocqua $45,315.92
ArtStart, Inc. Oneida Rhinelander $10,279.66
White Pine Community Broadcasting, Inc. Oneida Rhinelander $41,315.92
Outagamie
Appleton MacDowell Male Chorus, Inc. Outagamie Appleton $3,862.01
Creative Downtown Appleton Inc. Outagamie Appleton $14,046.66
Outagamie County Historical Society, Inc Outagamie Appleton $73,724.05
Life Promotions Inc Outagamie Appleton $93,506.72
Trout Museum of Art Outagamie Appleton $105,004.05
Building for Kids, Inc. Outagamie Appleton $137,712.39
Paper Industry International Hall of Fame, dba Paper Discovery Center Outagamie Appleton $20,300.46
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Inc. Outagamie Appleton $137,712.39
Attic Theatre Inc. Outagamie Appleton $15,192.84
Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra Association, Inc. Outagamie Appleton $58,665.48
Appleton Boychoir, Inc Outagamie Appleton $30,174.99
LC Windmill, Inc. Outagamie Little Chute $8,101.80
Navarino Nature Center Outagamie Shiocton $31,046.02
Ozaukee
Luxembourg American Cultural Society, Inc Ozaukee Belgium $36,631.50
Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts, Inc. Ozaukee Cedarburg $32,643.35
Cedarburg Art Museum & Society, Inc. Ozaukee Cedarburg $13,000.05
Summer Sounds (Cedarburg Music Festivals, LTD) Ozaukee Cedarburg $12,394.12
Festivals of Cedarburg, Inc Ozaukee Cedarburg $32,445.04
Cedarburg Cultural Center Ozaukee Cedarburg $103,664.38
Ozaukee County Historical Society Ozaukee Cedarburg $8,813.59
Port Washington Historical Society Ozaukee Port Washington $13,614.25
Riveredge Nature Center INC Ozaukee Saukville $44,326.31
Gatherings on the Green, Inc. Ozaukee Thiensville $71,733.28
Three Lake Center for the Arts Ozaukee Three Lakes $5,714.51
Pepin
WideSpot Performing Arts Center and Community Project Inc. Pepin Stockholm $3,761.02
Polk
St Croix Festival Theatre Polk St. Croix Falls $15,699.21
Portage
Create Portage County Portage Stevens Point $16,525.49
Central Wisconsin Area Community Theatre Portage Stevens Point $9,382.88
Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra Portage Stevens Point $27,542.48
Monteverdi Master Chorale Portage Stevens Point $6,389.86
Stevens Point Barbershoppers (Society for Preservation & Encouragement of Barbershop Singing America) Portage Stevens Point $3,546.64
Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum Portage Stevens Point $27,542.48
Racine
Haylofters, Inc. Racine Burlington $8,585.01
Racine Arts Council, Inc Racine Racine $6,772.70
Racine Symphony Orchestra Association Racine Racine $11,567.84
Racine Zoological Society, Inc. Racine Racine $137,395.10
Theatre Guild, Inc Racine Racine $112,428.40
Over Our Head Players, Inc Racine Racine $15,597.31
Choral Arts Society of Southeastern WI Racine Racine $9,778.86
River Bend Nature Center Racine Racine $25,921.33
Racine Art Museum Association, Inc. Racine Racine $134,270.14
Rock
Kids, Fun, and Drama Rock Beloit $5,601.68
Beloit Art Center Rock Beloit $5,490.87
Friends of Welty Environmental Center Rock Beloit $5,926.04
Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra Rock Beloit $17,024.01
Beloit International Film Festival Rock Beloit $13,330.56
Janesville Performing Arts Center Rock Janesville $47,221.30
Rock County Historical Society Rock Janesville $37,372.66
Milton Historical Society Rock Milton $18,025.45
Sauk
Al. Ringling Theatre Friends, Inc. Sauk Baraboo $41,433.11
Aldo Leopold Foundation, Inc. Sauk Baraboo $45,084.83
Wisconsin Society Daughters of the American Revolution Sauk Baraboo $8,412.57
Mid-Continent Railway Historical Society, Inc. Sauk North Freedom $55,785.09
River Arts Inc. Sauk Prairie du Sac $22,103.73
Taliesin Preservation Sauk Spring Green $137,712.39
Wyoming Valley School, Inc. Sauk Spring Green $5,545.95
American Players Theatre Sauk Spring Green $137,712.39
Sawyer
The Park Center, Ltd Sawyer Hayward $3,098.53
Fishing Has No Boundaries-Hayward Chapter Sawyer Hayward $10,248.56
Sheboygan
Plymouth Art Foundation, Inc Sheboygan Plymouth $38,211.33
Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra, Inc. Sheboygan Sheboygan $55,140.04
Weill Center Foundation, Inc. Sheboygan Sheboygan $120,199.23
Bookworm Gardens Sheboygan Sheboygan $22,854.61
John Michael Kohler Arts Center Sheboygan Sheboygan $136,786.97
Above & Beyond Children’s Museum Sheboygan Sheboygan $15,423.79
Lakeshore Chorale, Inc. Sheboygan Sheboygan Falls $6,582.65
Sheboygan County Historical Research Center Sheboygan Sheboygan Falls $29,366.89
St. Croix
The River City Chorale Inc. St. Croix Hudson $6,836.87
The Phipps Center for the Arts, Inc St. Croix Hudson $137,712.39
La Pointe Center, Inc. St. Croix La Pointe $6,059.35
River Falls Community Arts Base, Inc. St. Croix River Falls $7,816.00
Trempealeau
Old Main Historical & Community Arts Center Trempealeau Galesville $5,800.45
Vernon
Norskedalen Nature & Heritage Center Vernon Coon Valley $40,252.78
Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area Vernon Westby $1,335.81
Vilas
The Warehouse Inc Vilas Eagle River $14,187.68
Dillman’s Creative Arts Foundation Vilas Lac du Flambeau $20,714.70
Land O’ Area Artisans, INC Vilas Land O Lakes $25,239.93
North Lakeland Discovery Center Vilas Manitowish Waters $44,040.42
Walworth
Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, Inc. Walworth Delavan $2,257.11
Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, Inc. Walworth Lake Geneva $5,818.62
Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra, Inc. Walworth Lake Geneva $11,843.27
Studio 84, Inc Walworth Whitewater $8,906.41
Whitewater Arts Alliance Walworth Whitewater $3,855.95
Washburn
Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua, LTD Washburn Washburn $137,712.39
Washington
Hartford Players, Ltd. Washington Hartford $8,634.57
Schauer Arts & Activities Center Inc. Washington Hartford $137,712.39
Lake Country Players Washington Hartland $18,020.63
Musical Masquers, Inc. Washington West Bend $3,855.95
Historic West Bend Theatre Inc Washington West Bend $44,618.82
Moraine Symphony Orchestra (dba Kettle Moraine Symphony) Washington West Bend $9,091.77
West Bend Children’s Theatre, Inc. Washington West Bend $4,297.32
Washington Co Historical Society Washington West Bend $36,906.92
Museum of Wisconsin Art Washington West Bend $92,866.63
Waukesha
Sunset Playhouse, Inc. Waukesha Elm Grove $137,712.39
SummerStage of Delafield Waukesha Delafield $13,771.24
Kettle Moraine Natural History Association Waukesha Eagle $20,643.09
Milwaukee Jazz Festival, Inc. (D/B/A Fresh Coast Jazz Festival) Waukesha Menomonee Falls $7,876.46
The Hometown Foundation Inc. Waukesha Menomonee Falls $1,321.07
Falls Patio Players, Inc Waukesha Menomonee Falls $13,705.69
Accompany of Kids, Inc. Waukesha Menomonee Falls $13,049.35
Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble, Inc. Waukesha Mukwanago $6,541.34
All In Productions, Inc. Waukesha New Berlin $4,489.42
Theatre of Oconomowoc, Ltd Waukesha Oconomowoc $12,249.79
Oconomowoc Festival of the Arts Ltd. Waukesha Oconomowoc $9,364.44
Oconomowoc Chamber Orchestra Waukesha Oconomowoc $1,457.23
Sudbrink Performance Academy Waukesha Waukesha $4,959.16
Civic Theatre Waukesha Waukesha $78,718.88
Wisconsin Southeastern Division, Inc Waukesha Waukesha $2,413.55
Donna Lexa Art Centers Waukesha Waukesha $26,307.93
Greater Milwaukee El Sistema Waukesha Waukesha $5,142.18
Waukesha Choral Union Waukesha Waukesha $4,293.32
The Wisconsin Philharmonic, Inc. Waukesha Waukesha $13,771.24
Waupaca
Phoenix Players Inc Waupaca Clintonville $1,377.12
Iola Old Car Show, Inc Waupaca Iola $137,712.39
Waupaca Historical Society Waupaca Waupaca $2,652.34
Waupaca County Fair Waupaca Weyauwega $45,342.22
Weyauwega Arts Organization, Inc Waupaca Weyauwega $16,856.00
Waushara
Coloma Area Historical Society Waushara Coloma $2,065.69
Winnebago
Heckrodt Wetland Reserve Inc. Winnebago Menasha $19,194.35
Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass Winnebago Neenah $133,212.26
Oshkosh Chamber Singers Inc Winnebago Oshkosh $4,992.35
The Grand Oshkosh, Inc. Winnebago Oshkosh $137,712.39
Encore Handbell Ensemble, Inc. Winnebago Oshkosh $975.00
American Black Belt Academy Inc. Winnebago Oshkosh $7,402.32
Paine Art Center & Gardens, Inc. Winnebago Oshkosh $120,666.35
Wood
Wisconsin Rapids Community Theater, Inc. Wood Wisconsin Rapids $6,312.19
Arts Council of South Wood County Wood Wisconsin Rapids $19,088.50
TOTAL: $15,008,807.71