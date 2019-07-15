Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Country music on tap in ‘The Hodag & Scooby Dude’ in Green Bay

The cast for Let Me Be Frank Productions’ “The Hodag & Scooby Dude” includes, from left, Lisa Borley, Michael O’Malley, Tom Verbrick, Frank Hermans and Amy Riemer. (Sue Pilz Photography)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present a new comedy musical, “The Hodag & Scooby Dude,” starting Friday, July 19, at the Meyer Theatre.

Performances to Aug 20 are 8 p.m. July 19 and 20 and then 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, plus 1 p.m. Aug. 15 and 20. Info: meyertheatre.org.

According to a press release: The Scooby Dude and the Gang are back to solve another mystery, this time at the Hodag Festival in Rhinelander.

A wrong turn lands rock enthusiasts Bill and Ted at the Hodag Country Festival instead of the Cadott Rock Fest. They can’t stand country music, but the beer is cold and readily available, so they stick around. Sheriff Smith, head of Hodag Country Festival security, lets them in on the rumblings of recent Hodag sightings.

What is a Hodag? The Hodag is a legendary creature form Paul Bunyan lore. It’s said to have the head of a frog, the grinning face of an elephant, thick short legs set off by huge claws and the back of a dinosaur. Its tail has spears on the end, and it smells of buzzard and skunk.

The monster sightings have skyrocketed in the past three years according to Rynder Rhinelander, owner of Rhinelander beer. Interestingly enough, beer sales have also gone through the roof in the past three years. Coincidence? Don’t be so sure.

Sheriff Smith enlists the help of Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby Dude to help solve the mystery of the Hodag.

Is the Hodag real, or just an urban legend designed to attract tourists to the festival? Can Scooby Dude and the gang find the culprit? Answers are in this original show.

“The Hodag & Scooby Dude” features country hits of decades past and present. Every artist on the set list has performed at the Hodag Country Festival, meaning every song in the show has been sung at the festival.

Song are from such artists as Reba McEntire (“The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia”), Blake Shelton (“Boys ’Round Here”), Toby Keith (“Red Solo Cup”), Glen Campbell (“Gentle on my Mind”), Clint Black (“Nothin’ but the Taillights”), Faith Hill (“The Way You Love Me “) and Eric Church (“Creepin’.”)

In the cast are Frank Hermans as Fred, Amy Riemer as Daphne, Lisa Borley as Velma, Michael O’Malley as Shaggy, Tom Verbrick as Scooby Dude, Pat Hibbard as Sheriff Smith, Sarah Hibbard as Rynder Rhinelander, Blake Hermans as Ted and Zach Hibbard as Bill.

In the band are Dennis Panneck (guitars), Pat Hibbard (bass), Jeff Arnold (keyboards) and Adam Cain (drums).