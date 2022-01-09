GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: COVID-19 adds to mixed bag in early 2022 on area stages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The performance scene in Northeastern Wisconsin is always interesting because there is so much to it.

The COVID-19 pandemic is making action more complex this year.

Here is an overview of what to expect – a mixed bag.

Lawrence University in Appleton is limiting audiences to campus-only attendance for a while more.

In non-COVID-19 news, the couple behind Rogue Theater in Sturgeon Bay (Stuart Champeau and Lola DeVillers) have broken ground on building a community theater from scratch.

In Tisch Mills, the season of 10 mainstage productions includes squeezing the big musical “Cabaret” onto the cozy Forst Inn stage.

Birder Players in De Pere will feature Parker Drew in the lovely musical “The Drowsy Chaperone” just before he shifts to his engaging version of “Mark Twain Revisited” at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center.

After years of delay, Oconto is up for a presentation of the profound “The Diary of Anne Frank” presented by The Machickanee Players.

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre will tell of Henrietta Leavitt, an amazing astronomer with Wisconsin roots, in the wonderful “Silent Sky.”

The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills AND Sheboygan Theatre Company will unleash surprises in the sometimes wild “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” which has a message layered in.

Other messages will surface in the UW-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus production of the Tony-winning “Fun Home.”

Northern Sky Theater in Door County will present two world premieres, “Love Stings,” about a bee farm, and “Sunflowered,” about six women on a camping adventure.

In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre will return to its “Theatre in the Park” format with William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.”

I’ll be keeping track of much ado about something in my daily columns at wearegreenbay.com, click on community, click on critic at large.

