Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Daddy D Productions sets another busy slate in 2020

Shows in Texas, too

Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays.

Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay has set its 2020 schedule for the area.

Eight main productions area on tap.

Info: daddydproductions.com.

First, the troupe will complete its 2019 shows Tuesday, Dec. 31, with “Daddy D’s New York New Year’s Eve” in Riverside Ballroom with dinner at 7:30 p.m. and show from 8:45-11 p.m. The entourage will present songs and comedy bits and skits.

Next, members of the troupe will make their annual swing through Texas with shows in January and February. Locales this year include Alamo, Brownsville, McAllen, Mission, Pharr and Weslaco.

The following local season shows are set for the Riverside Ballroom except where noted:

+ March 7-8: “Knights & Daddy D!” featuring Broadway music with Knights on Broadway show troupe of St. Norbert College.

+ March 22: “Celebrate Sinatra.”

+ April 4-5: “Oh Happy Day.” Gospel music.

+ April 29, May 1, 7: “Country Legends.”

+ June 4-5, 11: “Lost in the ’50s.”

+ Sept. 24-25, Oct. 1: “Rave On!” A tribute to Buddy Holly and the music of 1957-1959.

+ Nov. 5-6, 11: “Salute to Our Veterans.”

+ Dec. 10-12 (Stadium View Bar & Grille, Ashwaubenon), Dec. 16-19 (Riverside): “Daddy D’s Christmas.”

Other shows in the area may be added to this slate.

