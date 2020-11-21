ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Daddy D Productions show troupe of greater Green Bay will again present its Christmas show in two locations this year. There are seven performances altogether in two December weeks.

Led by Darren Johnson and his wife Shelly Johnson, Daddy D Productions is celebrating 14 years of presenting a Christmas variety show of songs and humor – “A full plate of traditional favorites with a dash of contemporary flare.”

In the company are Michael Blair, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Cody Borly (drums), Ryan Sette (guitar), Emily Sculliuffo (piano), Kevin Van Ess (clarinet and saxophone), Alicia Michelle (violin) and Darren and Shelly Johnson.

The schedule for the dinner show (no show-only tickets) “Daddy D’s Christmas 2020:”

The setups for the events are affected by considerations for the coronavirus COVID-19, with the venues limited to 25 percent capacity. Info: daddydproductions.com.

+ Stadium View Bar & Grill, 1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon, for groups of four or more only, Dec. 10, 11 and 12:

5 p.m. – open. All seating is assigned.

5:45 p.m. – salads

6 p.m. – show starts

6:45 p.m. – intermission and plate style meal

Approximately 7:20 p.m. – second act

Show should wrap a little after 8 p.m.

+ Riverside Ballroom, 1560 Main St., Green Bay, for groups of four or more with some tables for two, Dec. 16, 18, 19 (matinee and evening Dec. 19 only):

5 p.m. – open. All seating is assigned.

5:45 p.m. – salads

6 p.m. – show starts

6:45 p.m. – intermission and plate style meal

Approximately 7:20 p.m. – second act

Show should wrap a little after 8 p.m.

Dec. 19 matinee, with the date changed from Dec. 17 “due to cast work schedules and school performances issues”:

11 a.m. – open. All seating is assigned.

11:45 a.m. – salads

Noon – show starts

12:45 p.m. – intermission and plate style meal

Approximately 1:20 p.m. – second act

Show should wrap a little after 2 p.m.

According to the website: “Daddy D’s wants to do its part to entertain and follow the guidelines set by Wisconsin during the holiday season. The evening will be different, spaced out and masked to your tables and if you need to leave them but it’s worth it to have a Christmas show.”

Each order will have its own table, with tables are at least six feet apart.

“We ask that you wear masks – unless there is a medical issue – as you are escorted to table and if you need to leave your table.”

Tables will be excused to leave from back to the front after the performance so as not to form a bottleneck at the door.

Hand sanitizer and masks will be available.

Staff will be available for seating.