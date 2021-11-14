GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Hundreds of dancers in Northeastern Wisconsin are rehearsing for the most popular of all ballets.

Yes, hundreds.

That’s because we have six versions of “The Nutcracker” in the works in our region.

The hundreds of dancers require many more hundreds of costumes.

Scores of volunteers are creating vivid costumes and flashy finishing touches along with imaginative set pieces for these large-scale productions:

+ In Green Bay, the Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization (NEWDO) will dance to the live music of the Weidner Philharmonic in three performances in Cofrin Family Hall of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Info: weidnercenter.com.

+ In De Pere, The Dance Company of greater Green Bay will unveil all new costuming for its four performances in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 26, 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 27 and 2 p.m. Nov. 28. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

+ In Appleton, the Makaroff Youth Ballet will glide to the live music of the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra in two performances in Thrivent Financial Hall of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 1 p.m. Dec. 5. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

+ In Sheboygan, Brittany’s School of Dance promises sugar plum delights in three performances at the Weill Center for the Performing Arts.

Performances are at 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 4 and 2 p.m. Dec. 5. Info: weillcenter.com.

+ In Manitowoc, the Jean Wolfmeyer School of Dance will grace the Capitol Civic Centre stage in three performances.

Performances are at 7:30 Dec. 17 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19. Info: cccshows.org.

+ In Oshkosh, the Paine Art Center offers a full plate of activities surrounding its colorful “Nutcracker in the Castle.”

Events start Nov. 19 and continue all the way to Jan. 10. Info: thepaine.org.

Every one of these performances promises beautiful music of Peter Illyich Tchaikovsky that has been part of the season from 1892.

The story is fantasy, adventure and romance all rolled into one.