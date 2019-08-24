Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Dark comedy ‘The Moors’ will open next week in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON, Wis. (WFRV)

Isadoora Theatre Company will present its second production of the 2019 season, Jen Silverman’s “The Moors,” starting next week.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30-31; 2 p.m. Sept. 1; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6-7; and 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Inside/Out Theatre at the Margaret Lockwood Gallery, Michigan and S. 7th St. Info: isadooratheatrecompany.com.

Directing is Richard Carlson. In the cast are Margi Diny, Haley Ebinal, Donna Johnson, Amanda Sallinen, Katie Schroeder and Vance Toivonen.

According to a press release: Two sisters and a dog live out their lives on the bleak English moors, dreaming of love and power. The arrival of a hapless governess and a moor-hen set all three on a strange and dangerous path.

“The Moors” is a dark comedy about love, desperation and visibility. Things are not what they seem.

Featured is the the Tilt-A-Whirl world of the sisters, Agatha (powerful, dangerous, with a steely charm) and Huldey (a diarist with a plan, furiously seeking fame), their dog (a philosophy-spouting Mastiff) and the love of his life (an adorable but vulnerable Moor-Hen, who has just crash landed into his world bereft of God).

Rounding out the assembly are a maid with the typhus, a maid with the baby and Emilie, the young, innocent and pure governess, a romantic with an undiscovered strength at her core.

The time playwright Jen Silverman creates is the 1840s…ish. She notes, though, that the play is more accurately about the present, the immediate and not so very much the far away and long ago. But how can this be? The costumes are period; the set gives us a glimpse or a taste of a mid-19th century parlor, bedroom, sitting room, scullery, library, portrait gallery and great hall. And the bleak moors can be perceived as enigmatic, dangerous and terrifying. They are an elemental force, outside of the (apparent) decorum found within the house. The moors are a tempest wild and unpredictable, evil and cruel. So this must be England? Silverman supplies a question mark. But if not England, where? She’s asking the audience to hold in its thoughts the Bronte sisters (Charlotte, Emily and Anne) along with Du Maurier’s and Hitchcock’s Rebecca while taking it on a steep, suspenseful and frightening journey.

Isadoora Theatre Company will finish its season in November with “Three Days of Rain” by Richard Greenberg.