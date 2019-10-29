Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Dead Man’s Cell Phone’ opening this week in De Pere

Rehearsing for the St. Norbert College Theatre Studies production of “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” are Jack Righeimer as Gordon (in front) and ensemble members Anton Maslowski, Halle Martin, Mason Chapman, Marybeth Healy and Spencer Catalano. (Erin Hunsader)

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV)

St. Norbert College Theatre Studies will present the Sarah Ruhl play “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” in six performances starting this week in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2, 2 p.m. Nov. 3 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

According to a press release:

Action starts with Ruhl’s main character, Jean, enjoying a moment of solitude in a café when another customer’s cell phone starts ringing. In Jean’s effort to silence the distraction, she discovers that the owner of the phone is dead. When the phone rings again, she decides to start answering his calls, which sends her down a very unexpected rabbit hole.

“Dead Man’s Cell Phone” explores a world where we have incorporated cell phones into the fabric of our daily lives and the paradox between how the modern technology has the ability to both unite and isolate us in this digital age.

Directing is Erin Hunsader, visiting assistant professor of theater.

Students in the cast and crew are Kassidy Ashbeck (Wabeno), Ava Baenen (Oneida), Maddy Brisbane (De Pere), Spencer Catalano (Kimberly), Mason Chapman (Oak Creek), John Dicks (Lake Villa, Ill.) Garret Fritz (Roselle, Ill.), Marybeth Healy (Green Bay), Emma Hutter (Fond du Lac), Kelsey Kadrich, Michael Kielty (Madison), Maddy Kuehl (Ashwaubenon), KaCie Ley (De Pere), Halle Martin (Sycamore), Anton Maslowski (Fitchburg), Jack Righeimer (Somonauk, Ill.), Micaela Rozmarenoski (Wrightstown), Jordan Schuman (Menomonee Falls), Emily Tomcek (Denmark), Ben Wylie (Appleton) and Robin Wylie (Appleton).

Set design is by April Beiswenger, associate professor of theater and chair of the theater department. Corey Pinchart is the technical director. Brittney Roffers is assistant technical director.

Addendum: Jean learns the owner of the phone is Gordon. Jean keeps his phone, and from that act she begins to build the life of Gordon in a trail that includes attending Gordon’s funeral, meeting his mistress, dining of sorts with his family, hearing a confession of his wife and traveling to Johannesburg, South Africa.

The audience eventually meets Gordon, who speaks.

All is darkly comic and surreal – complete with blunt verbiage – in Sarah Ruhl’s mind adventures.