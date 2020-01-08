Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Door County classical theater will present three works in summer

BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV)

Door Shakespeare will expand its offerings in summer as the classical theater company marks 25 years.

According to its newsletter:

Three productions are scheduled for its season, June 19 to Aug. 24, in Bjorklunden garden near the shore of Lake Michigan. In recent summers, the professional company has presented two classical plays, including at least one by William Shakespeare.

For summer, 2020:

+ “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, will be directed by Ryan Schabach, a veteran of Door Shakespeare and other companies in the region.

The setup: All 37 of Shakespeare’s comedies, tragedies and histories are included humorously (some by name only) in 97 minutes. The “[Revised]” means this is the updated version from the original of 1987 (or thereabouts).

It is believed to be one of the most popular plays in the world.

+ “Hamlet,” by William Shakespeare, directed by Michael Stebbins, producing artistic director of Door Shakespeare.

This will be a premiere for Door Shakespeare.

Ghostly encounters, madness, revenge, jealousy, friendships torn asunder, death, political intrigue, action, adventure and a play-within-a-play all enter the picture to tell the story of young Hamlet, prince of Denmark.

+ “Wittenberg,” by David Davalos, directed by Marcella Kearns, who directed Door Shakespeare’s production of “The Merry Wives of Windsor.”

October 1517, University of Wittenberg, Germany: Three members of the faculty and student body (Hamlet, senior class of 1518; Dr. Faustus, professor of philosophy; and Martin Luther, professor of theology) are at personal and professional crossroads.

This is a comedy, billed as “Tom Stoppard meets the Marx Brothers.”

Dates will be announced.

Door Shakespeare’s origins date to 1995 and a teaming of American Folklore Theater (today Northern Sky Theater) and Blue Circle Theatre for presentations of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “The Comedy of Errors.”