FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Northern Sky Theater announced it will return to in-person action this summer in its two theaters, with additional events online.

According to a message to patrons: “(W)e are beside ourselves with excitement. At long last, we are able to confirm what we’ve long hoped: That we will be presenting original musicals in person this summer, both under the stars at Peninsula State Park and indoors at the Gould Theater. Performances at the park will run from June 14 to Sept. 18, and performances at the Gould will run from July 12 to Nov. 6.”

Jeff Herbst, artistic director, and Dave Maier, managing director, say the company is not yet prepared to announce the shows it will be presenting.

Show titles, safety protocols and ticket sales information will be announced in coming weeks.

Today, April 28, the company also announced plans for a fundraising “Raise the Curtain” event May 30 that will include the online world premiere of a live musical.

Events of the day start at 11 a.m., leading into the 7 p.m. premiere performance of “Not Even Remotely.” The show is billed as a madcap romp about two actors’ misguided efforts to present an extravagant musical version of “Frankenstein” over Zoom.

Performed by Alex Campea and Doug Clemens, with direction by Nadja Simmons, the music, book and lyrics are by Richard Carsey and Stephen Kovacs and the story is by Richard Carsey, Corrie Beula Kovacs and Stephen Kovacs.

For the season, the theater offers this overview:

Tickets and seating:

“The biggest change is that we will sell all tickets in advance and only over the phone or online. We won’t be selling walk-up tickets at the Northern Sky amphitheater or at Northern Sky’s Gould Theater. We’ll be operating at a reduced capacity, so make sure to get your tickets early. To ensure safe social distancing, we’ll assign all outdoor bench seating. When you buy your outdoor amphitheater tickets, you’ll get to choose between Premium and Standard price levels, and when you arrive at the theater, you’ll know just where to go.”

Safety precautions:

“Masks: they’re not just for costumes anymore. All Northern Sky staff, volunteers and patrons – with the exception of actors – will be required to wear masks while on Northern Sky grounds.”

Playbill:

“Our 2021 playbill will be virtual, just as it was in 2020. We’ll email the playbill to you before the performance date, so you’ll have extra time to read up in advance from the comfort of your own home – or tent.”