“Dad’s Season Tickets” will return to Northern Sky Theater in 2022. This is the cast of the original 2019 production. (Len Villano)

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Northern Sky Theater, which still has a show running in its 2021 season, is thinking early about 2022. The professional company announced its 2022 season for its two theaters in Door County.

According to a press release: “In 2022, the theater plans a robust season in two venues after their virtual 2020 season and streamlined 2021 season. Featuring two world premiere musicals and resurrecting two past hits, Northern Sky will offer concurrent indoor and outdoor programming throughout the summer, as well as an indoor fall season. Exact dates will be announced later.”

The company will present two shows outdoors in Peninsula State Park during summer:

+ “Love Stings,” a world premiere musical comedy about love on a bee farm.

+ “Fishing for the Moon,” one of the troupe’s first-ever book musicals, a comedy of love and mistaken identity.

The shows at the park will run in repertory six nights a week.

Indoors at the Gould Theater, the company will present two other shows:

+ “Dad’s Season Tickets,” a musical comedy celebrating family, folly and football that sold out much of its premiere run at the Gould Theater in 2019.

+ “Sunflowered,” a world premiere musical about a Door County camping trip among a group of old friends, one of whom faces a life-altering decision.

“Dad’s Season Tickets” will be presented in summer. “Sunflowered” will premiere in fall. A ticket sale date will be announced in early 2022.

“We are just so thrilled to be looking ahead to this season,” said Jeff Herbst, artistic director. “These are stories we’ve been waiting to tell for years, and we are so glad that they’ll finally hit the boards. I know our audiences will love them as much as we do.”

“Love Stings,” written by Richard Castle and Matthew Levine (“Oklahoma in Wisconsin”), was originally slated to premiere in Northern Sky Theater’s COVID-19 scuttled 2020 season. A story of crossed signals and love lost and found, the story is set on a 1960s bee farm in Door County.

“Fishing for the Moon,” the first collaboration between Fred Alley and James Kaplan (“Lumberjacks in Love,” “Guys on Ice”), tells a tale of a stranger who appears in a small northern town just after the end of the Civil War, and the comedy and mistaken identity that ensues.

“Dad’s Season Tickets,” by Matt Zembrowski (“Whatever Happened to Karl Janko?”), tells the tale of three daughters vying to inherit their father’s season tickets to the Green Bay Packers. This will be the show’s second run in Door County after its 2019 sellout season at the Gould Theater and a run at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater.

“Sunflowered,” written by Lachrisa Grandberry, Aidaa Peerzada and Alissa Rhode, is the first musical by this new writing team. Northern Sky Theater fans will recognize Rhode from her work on “Dairy Heirs” and Grandberry from her four seasons as an onstage performer. “Sunflowered” tells the story of a group of women, now adults, whose “Sunflower” camping weekends in Door County have grounded and guided them for decades. “A poignant story of friendship and family, ‘Sunflowered’ is as funny as it is touching,” the press release says.

Northern Sky Theater’s current show, “Naked Radio,” plays in the Gould Theater through Nov. 6.

Tickets are already on sale for “Home for the Holidays,” a revue that will take place the last week of December. Featured are Doc Heide, Karen Mal and Matt Zembrowski.