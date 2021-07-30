John Nelson, left, and Bill Youmans of Door County Digital on site July 27 in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater for recording of “Tongue ’n Cheek.” (Warren Gerds)

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time in its 30-year history, Northern Sky Theater is offering video recordings of all of its summer and fall productions.

According to a press release, from Aug. 9-15, the company will offer “Tongue ’n Cheek” and “Not Even Remotely,” which were recorded with a live audience during their in-person runs. Both productions close to in-person audiences Aug. 7 and open for on-demand streaming at midnight Aug. 9.

The streaming opportunity, made possible by a COVID-era relaxing of actor union restrictions around filming, is likely to exist this year only.

Northern Sky Theater also is making the filmed versions of its five 2021 performances available to the residents at Good Samaritan Society-Scandia Village and at the Pete and Jillaine Horton Skilled Nursing Center.

All videos are created by Bill Youmans of Door County Digital.

All recorded performance tickets are $21 for a one-time viewing link, which may be used any time during the one-week window. Tickets will be available online starting Aug. 2 at the website northernskytheater.com. For questions, call the ticket office at (920) 854-6117 between 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday 3-7 p.m.

“Tongue ’n Cheek,” the first book musical written by Northern Sky Theater co-founder Fred Alley, is a musical comedy (co-written with composer James Kaplan) about lost love found. “Tongue ’n Cheek” plays in person through Aug. 7 at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater. “Not Even Remotely,” a new comedic romp about two actors’ attempts to stage an extravagant musical version of “Frankenstein online,” plays indoors at Northern Sky Theater’s Gould Theater through Aug. 7.

Ahead are outdoor performances of “Whatever Happened to Karl Janko?” by Matt Zembrowski from Aug. 9 to Sept. 18 and indoor performances of “Naked Radio” by Paul Libman and Dave Hudson” from Aug. 23 to Nov. 6.