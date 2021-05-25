FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – In this quirky COVID-19 time, Northern Sky Theater will start its live performance season this weekend with the new “Not Even Remotely Virtual” as a focal piece.

The professional troupe will open the show’s run May 30 during the fundraising-minded “Raise the Curtain: Take a Leap!” Info on multiple facets: northernskytheater.com. Included that evening will be the first performance of “Not Even Remotely” in its virtual form. The show will return in July during the company’s in-person season.

From May 31 to June 3, additional live performances will be presented daily at 7 p.m. Info: northernskytheater.com.

According to the website and patron emails: The musical features two actors, one monster and no stage.

Snapshot: Chris and Alex have been planning a lavish musical version of “Frankenstein.” When dress rehearsal is suddenly shut down, they are forced to perform a two-person, online version of the show instead. “It’s a madcap romp of a story about two artists whose visions of grandeur are hilariously thwarted by reality.”

The book, music and lyrics are by Richard Carsey and Stephen Kovacs. The story is by Richard Carsey, Corrie Beula Kovacs and Stephen Kovacs.

The show didn’t exist before the pandemic started. It was written with COVID-19 safety protocols in mind. Knowing the pandemic wouldn’t last forever, the authors set out to make a show that could work virtually or in person.

The five virtual performances will take place live. Actors Alex Campea and Doug Clemons will be ensconced with director Nadja Simmonds the Milwaukee condo of married company members Chase Stoeger and Molly Rhode. Every night at showtime, they will perform that night’s version of the show.

Director Nadja Simmons poses with actors Doug Clemons, center, and Alex Campea to promote “Not Even Remotely Virtual. (Northern Sky Theater)

Ahead, live, in-person performances of “Not Even Remotely” will be presented indoors in Gould Theatre July 12-Aug. 7.

Composer-playwright-lyricist Richard Carsey is currently conductor for “Disney on Classic,” a concert tour with eight American singers and The Orchestra Japan, presenting more than 60 concerts a year throughout Japan. In February 2020, he conducted the score to the 1991 animated film classic “Beauty and the Beast” in concert at the 10,000-seat Yokohama Arena, featuring a

60-piece symphony orchestra accompanying Japanese film stars performing the songs live to the film.

Carsey is conductor on Broadway (“The Phantom of the Opera,” “Carousel” revival) and on national tours (Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of

“The Phantom of the Opera,” revival of La Cage Aux Folles.”

Carsey had a long association with the Skylight Opera Theatre in Milwaukee as principal conductor (more than 80 productions) and for nine seasons was artistic director of the company.

Carsey’s acting has taken him to multiple ventures in the nation.

Composer-playright-lyricist Stephen Kovacs is a former music teacher who co-owns and operates Show How, LLC with his wife, Corrie Beula Kovacs. They provide performing arts training and services in the Fox Cities. Previous credits include co-author, composer and lyricist of 2019’s Northern Sky Theater’s world premiere “We Like It Where?” and roles in area productions of “Baby: The Musical” (Nick), “Guys on Ice” (Marvin) and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (Panch).

Nadja Simmons is currently based in Milwaukee. She has appeared with Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Forward Theater, First Stage Children’s Theater, Northern Sky Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Young Playwrights Festival, and worked with the Summit Players, Wisconsin’s traveling Shakespeare troupe.

Alex Campea has performed in such Northern Sky Theater productions as “Strings Attached,” “Boxcar” and “Dairy Heirs.”

Doug Clemons has performed in such Northern Sky Theater productions as “Windjammers,” “Muskie Love” and “Dairy Heirs.”