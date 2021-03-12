FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Northern Sky Theater will present the full video of its 1993 production of “Malarkey!” at 7 p.m. March 17. Info: northernskytheater.com.

According to a press release: “Malarkey: 1993 in the Park” was recorded on a hot summer night at the Northern Sky Theater amphitheater in Peninsula State Park.

The presentation is part of the theater’s ongoing virtual season. It is the first video record of a full-length show that Northern Sky Theater has released during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show is a collection of Irish songs, stories and humor.

Created by Doc Heide and Northern Sky Theater’s late co-founder Fred Alley, “Malarkey!” includes traditional and original material, from jigs and hornpipes, to stories of the great Irish migration to the United States, to jolly, cutting Irish humor.

Performing are Kelly Brainard (Grussendorf), Suzanne Graff, Doc Heide, Jeff Herbst, Karen Mal and Fred Alley.

The release says, “When the Northern Sky staff started looking into their archive early in the pandemic, they were pleasantly surprised by the quality of the video recording.”

Says original cast member and Northern Sky Theater co-founder Doc Heide, “We had a wonderful time gathering the material for ‘Malarkey!’, including a trip to Ireland by Fred, Jeff and myself. What a blast to discover that we had such a good video record of it. The videographer even recorded our pre-show sound check, which was a real hoot to see. All of us on that stage enjoyed each other’s company so much, and that really comes through in the video.”

The production, and Northern Sky Theater’s entire winter season, is available via a flexible “pay what you choose” pricing system.

Other shows include “The New Year with Northern Sky” (premiered Dec. 31), “Love: It’s Not Just for Lumberjacks” (premiered Feb. 14) and “Only the Silly Songs” (premieres April 1). Also there are live virtual concerts by Eric Lewis (premiered Jan. 23), Claudia Russell and Bruce Kaplan (premiered Feb. 6), Karen Mal and Will Taylor (premiered March 6) and Doc Heide (premieres April 17).

Northern Sky Theater’s winter season supports its “Rekindle Campaign,” an effort to safeguard the company financially against an uncertain 2021 performance season.