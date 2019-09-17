Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Drama ‘To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday’ opening in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Green Bay Community Theater will present the Michael Brady drama “To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday” in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse starting this week.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19-20, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25-27, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and 4 p.m. Sept. 29. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com.

Directing is Craig Berken, a veteran director and actor in Northeastern Wisconsin.

In the cast are Amara Delaurelle, Dave Harper, Sanibel “Belle” Harper, Kris Holly, Lynn Lunney, Sydney Oglivie and Ali Weaver.

Snapshot: David, a grieving widower must accept his wife’s death to save himself and his relationship with his teen daughter.

David loves his wife, Gillian. Unfortunately, she died two years ago in a boating accident.

David deals with his grief by continuing his romance with her ghost during walks on the beach at night.

While David lives in the past, other family problems crop up in the present. Brother Paul and sister-in-law Esther visit to try to help David’s daughter, Rachel.

Rachel already has lost her mother and now needs her father to snap back into the real world for her sake.

The contemporary drama is set on the shore near the family’s beach house.

The play from 1980 won an Oppenheimer Award (New York City) for best play. It was made into a movie in 1996.