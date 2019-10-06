Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Dramatic ‘Rabbit Hole’ opening in Tisch Mills

TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV)

The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present David Lindsay-Abaire’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “Rabbit Hole” starting this week at the cabaret style theater.

Performances start at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12; 2 p.m. Oct. 13; and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and 24-26. Included are pre-performance food fare and dessert at intermission. Info: forstinn.com.

According to a press release: Becca and Howie Corbett have everything a family could want until a life-shattering accident turns their world upside down and leaves the couple drifting perilously apart.

The story charts the couple’s bittersweet search for comfort in the darkest of places and for a path that will lead them back into the light of day.

“Rabbit Hole” won the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Directed by Michael Sheeks, the cast includes Kristin Bustrak as Becca, Ian Wisneski as Howie, Elizabeth Szyman as Izzy, Vicki Svacina as Nat and Cole Egger as Jason.

The Forst presents a diverse schedule of events including theatrical productions, music and cultural events.

David Lindsay-Abaire creates across a broad front. That includes writing the book and lyrics for “Shrek the Musical,” which ran on Broadway for 441 performances from 2008 to 2010. He has written other plays and musicals for Broadway and Off-Broadway and six screenplays.