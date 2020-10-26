Scene from “We the People: America Rocks!” show that’s part of the education series of Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, detailed below. (TheatreWorks USA)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is presenting an all-virtual 2020-21 Amcor Education Series this school year.

According to a press release:

“The Amcor Education Series has a long history of educating and inspiring students and providing educators with resources that enhance classroom lessons,” says Amy Gosz, director of programming and community engagement. “While we usually welcome thousands of students to our building each year, we are thrilled to be able to adjust to bringing the theater to them, wherever they may be learning.

“The center will provide several virtual opportunities that help to educate and inspire through the arts as well as resources for parents and educators. Each opportunity will be offered free of charge, thanks to the generosity of our partners and supporters of the Act 2 Fund.

Additional programming will be added throughout the season

Examples of programming include:

Online resources: Throughout the school year, resources will be added to the center’s website at foxcitiespac.com/education. These resources are made available to educators and parents to engage students in educational arts experiences.

For educators: Educators are invited to join “Virtual Teachers’ Lounge Meet-Ups,” which will include time for networking, sharing best practices for using arts in the classroom and a short arts-integration lesson that teachers can use in their in-person and virtual classrooms.

For classrooms:

+ Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute’s Link Up: “The Orchestra Sings” virtual program. Includes professional development workshop for teachers. Suggested for grades 3-5.

+ Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia’s “MermaidTV.” Suggested for grades PreK-2

+ Third Coast Percussion’s “Think Outside the Drum.” Suggested for grades 2-12.

+ “The Magic Science Lab with Bill Blagg.” Suggested for grades 2-5.

+ TheatreWorks USA’s “We the People: America Rocks!” Suggested for grades 4-8. Free access to the production is available to classrooms from now to Nov. 3, 2020. Publicity material: “Rock out with America’s original ‘boy band’ – The Founding Fathers! Join George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin as they trade in their powdered wigs for power chords to help an ambitious teen. On a quest to win her school election, Dawn cares more about padding her college applications than making her school a better place. With the help of these Fab Four, she discovers that ‘We the People’ have the power to raise a patriotic ruckus and make a difference.” Covered are the topics of how the American government is structured, the Electoral College and the importance of each vote.

More information about the Amcor Education Series, and how educators can register, is available at foxcitiespac.com/education.