Sign on the only one-way street in Allouez. The image is symbolic of time in this column. (Warren Gerds)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As we arrive in 2022, a sound still seems to be rising from the back seat.

“Are we there yet?”

We scan, and, no, we are not yet there.

The sound again, this time: “When are we going to get there?”

We look around at an unfamiliar landscape and lie: “Pretty soon.”

“How far do we have to go?”

We scan again. We know how to get where we want to get but still feel lost. We lie some more: “Just ahead.”

“Is it nice there?”

You’ve never been exactly there, but you say, “Absolutely. You will love it.”

Wildflowers that are there. (Warren Gerds)

“When was the last time you were there?”

You know it wasn’t that long ago, but it feels like forever. “I forget exactly,” you say, “but a little bit.”

“Why did you leave?”

Whoa, you think. “We didn’t have a choice.”

“Why didn’t you have a choice? Who said so?”

You wonder, too. “No one, I guess.”

“Can we turn back to the way it was?”

“No, this is the only way. This is the only direction.”

“Are you sure we will get there?”

“Yes, there is there in this one way. It has sunny days and birds that sing and flowers that blossom beautifully. It has smiles and hopes and dreams. It has kittens and puppies and babies that wiggle and giggle.”

“Are we there yet?”

“Look! Ahead!”