Sampler of closeups of birds in this year’s “Birds in Art” exhibition at Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum. (Warren Gerds)

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Birds have inspired art from ancient times to today.

One of the great places to see new art from around the world is right here in Wisconsin.

It’s the famed annual “Birds in Art” exhibition.

It never ceases to amaze me how clever and skilled so many artists are in their takes on our fine feathered friends.

One of the cool things at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum is you can look at the finery up close. Really up close. And then you can take photos of the really up close.

Some of the 92 pieces in this year’s show are portraits with super-detailed artistry.

One of the interesting paintings is an admiration of an American bald eagle by an artist in Belgium.

Other pieces are of birds around us in everyday situations.

Some of the artists tell a story in their approach to a painting or sculpture.

One of the images this year is kind of scary, a possum with a dispatched chicken.

An especially unique medium is bullet casings used to create a blue parrot.

Seemingly overlooking one of the display galleries is a lifelike peregrine falcon.

The keen work is that of sculptor Gary Eigenberger, who lives in Green Bay. His work is titled “Rock Overlook.”

He is one of eight Wisconsin artists in this year’s exhibition. They are:

Terrill A. Knaack, Beaver Dam, with “Morning on the Marsh.”

Rebecca Korth, Marshfield, with “Ruby-throated Hummingbirds & Hot Peppers.”

S.V. Medaris, Mount Horeb, with “Possum Defensive.”

John S. Miller, Madison, with “Whiskey Jack, the Camp Robber.”

Katie Ann Musolff, Fredonia, with “Plotting Their Next Move.”

Don Rambadt, Milwaukee, for “Understory.”

Jan McAllister Stommes, Owen, for “Love Bite.”

The annual exhibitions have a life beyond Wausau. These are its coming destinations:

+ Newington-Cropsey Foundation, Hastings-on-the-Hudson, New York, March 28-May 20, 2022.

+ Art Institute at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Tucson, Arizona, June 24-Aug. 21, 2022.

+ Bozeman Art Museum, Bozeman, Montana, Sept. 15-Dec. 15, 2022.

+ Rockport Center for the Arts, Rockport, Texas, Jan. 13-March 26, 2023.

Before the exhibition travels on those cities, “Birds in Art 2021” will be on display to Nov. 28 in Wausau.

Admission is always free at Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, and anybody can take photographs.

Put together a lot of closeups like the compilation photo above, and “the eyes” have it.