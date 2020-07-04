GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Extra! Contributions of independent-minded Americans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On this 245th Independence Day for The United States of America, a reflection on some contributions of independent-minded Americans:

The automobile.

Telegraph.

Typewriter – and the keyboard of it.

Lightbulb.

Television.

Hubble Space Telescope.

The airplane.

Musical theater.

Jazz.

Motion pictures.

Telephone.

The i-Phone.

The Internet.

Automatic transmission.

Electric guitar.

Vacuum cleaner.

Electric stove and oven.

Washing machine.

Barcode.

Touchscreen.

Zipper.

Dishwasher.

Credit card.

Debit card.

Abrasive bandage.

Weather satellite.

Jeans.

Microwave.

Paper towel.

Personal computer.

Refigerator.

Polio vaccine.

Fire hydrant.

Shopping cart.

Clothes hanger.

Bifocals.

Nylon.

Thermostat.

Breakfast cereal.

Full body scanner.

Digital camera.

Laser.

Artificial heart.

The personal computer.

Screen door.

Ballpoint pen.

The Lunar Lander.

Safety pin.

Safety razor.

Air conditioning.

Potato chip.

Ice cream maker.

Chocolate chip cookie.

Cotton candy.

Colby cheese.

Those last ones are for a smile. Today is a day to smile.

When a bunch of people 244 years ago today had the gumption to express themselves and stake their claim on this land, they set in motion wondrous possibilities.

The list of what Americans have accomplished is reason to smile.

