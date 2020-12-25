GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you didn’t receive a Christmas card this year, here is one from me.

The front is the photo above.

The card says, “A Day Like No Other.”

The reverse side says this:

A photograph is a photograph…

An instant.

And more.

A thought…

This image on this day, this day like no other…

And another day like no other that people celebrate.

My wife and I sent along a letter to everybody.

We wrote about the highs and lows of the year – a trip to New Orleans before the pandemic, the passing of my brother, the surprise demise of our dog, how we miss being close to our children, the arrival of a puppy… stuff like that.

Other people believe in Christmas cards, too, based on the ones that arrived at our home.

Many are in the form of family portraits. All of those said one thing: Christmas is family.

It is wonderful to see all those people gathered to say, “This is our family. We are our loved ones.”

Everyone is smiling.

It may have been a crummy year, but many families put a good face on it for their Christmas card.

Many people sent traditional Christmas cards.

We have snow sprinkles embedded in the tablecloth on our dining room table, where we open our cards.

People like idyllic wintry scenes and snow-covered Christmas trees and pictures of colorful, showy ornaments – all the better with little, itsy-bitsy, tiny-weeny sparkly snowflakes.

And they like manger scenes and radiant crosses and vistas with the Three Wise Men on their journey.

The traditional cards are signed by hand in most cases.

Some people still sign checks.

Some people still sign Christmas cards.

They might finish a credit card purchase with a signature. Not always.

Like the sending of Christmas cards, a signature seems to be on its way to being a slowly fading memory.

Many traditional cards contain written notes. Some contain typed letters.

This year’s theme is, “Whew, we made it.”

This year was a shared hard time.

People looked forward to Christmastime for something good – at least in thought.

They thought of others with smiling faces.

They warmed.

Aches of life vanished momentarily…

Oh so much in all their lives comforted in the embrace of Christmas, a day like no other.