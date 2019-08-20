Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Extra! Frank Lloyd Wright isn’t done yet

Artist Keely Hertzel pauses while painting a mural she designed in the manner of the Frank Lloyd Wright style on a building in downtown Mason City, Iowa. (Warren Gerds)

One hotbed for the illustrious Wisconsin native son is in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa. (WFRV)

A crosswalk is painted in geometric patterns straight from Frank Lloyd Wright designs.

Fresh murals – one six stories tall – grace downtown.

A hotel designed 110 years ago by Frank Lloyd Wright has returned to business after the building’s years of misuse, neglect and embarrassment. Visitors to the revitalized hotel have come from 60 countries and every state in the United States.

A home Frank Lloyd Wright designed in 1908 brings similar interest. One morning, guests ranged from Japan to Switzerland and Belgium.

Frank Lloyd Wright died 50 years ago, but he ain’t done yet, certainly not in Mason City.

Born in Wisconsin, Frank Lloyd Wright has layers upon layers of fame and infamy. His was a life of sensational glories, sensational headlines, mortifying horror and reclaimed glories.

Granted, he was not the nicest guy around, but he had creativity to spare.

Mason City celebrates that creativity. Visual proof abounds, with the multicolored crosswalk on Pennsylvania Avenue near 2nd St. SE being one of the surprises.

A crosswalk in Mason City, Iowa. (Warren Gerds)

My wife and I vacationed in Mason City earlier this month for a variety of reasons. When my wife discovered that a hotel that Frank Lloyd Wright designed was in operation – the last of its kind on Earth – we were on for staying there.

We expected to experience discoveries, but not a geode. A geode is a rock that, when cracked open, can reveal brilliant, crystalline treasures. Thus is the Frank Lloyd Wright stuff in Mason City.

Frank Lloyd Wright is of the present in the city. One way that Mason City is bringing Frank Lloyd Wright to the present is with new murals. The murals trumpet the city’s connection to the internationally known architect.

A mural in progress piqued my interest and essentially put this article in motion. I saw an opportunity to talk to an artist at work on an artwork that will catch people’s eye and have them talking for years to come. On vacation, I became a newsperson.

Standing on a scaffold, trying to shade herself from the sun on a toasty day and listening to music on a radio, Keely Hertzel was applying paint to the edge of a geometric design.

Camera in hand, I walked up and asked, “Are you executing Frank Lloyd Wright?”

Keely Hertzel smiled said yes, but the design and color choices are hers.

She spoke of selecting a chevron look and of how she wants the colors to be compatible with each other and coordinated with those of the sponsor, the chamber of commerce.

She said she is a Mason City native now living in Denver as a free-lance artist. Adding to the hometown pride and original elements of the mural, it’s a paying gig.

Hanging in a safety harness like for a high-rise window washer, Keely Hertzel also painted the nearby six-story mural, though the design was of someone else (Ali Hval).

Toasty day after toasty day, we walked past Keely Hertzel painting and painting and painting on “her” mural.

Generating much interest is the hotel, The Historic Park Inn. It is the last remaining hotel that Frank Lloyd Wright designed, so it is a magnet for aficionados.

One portion of The Historic Park Inn in Mason City started out as a bank. (Warren Gerds)

With anything involving Frank Lloyd Wright, nothing is simple. Ditto, the hotel.

It was built as part of a complex – hotel, bank, offices and, initially, a newspaper printing press. When the bank failed in the 1920s, the building took on a multitude of other purposes until early this century when there were thoughts of tearing it down. A non-profit entity formed, bought the building for $1 and, with much funding and toil, restored the hotel and other facets of the building. The restored/renovated hotel opened in August 2011. The mortgage was burned a few years ago. The non-profit owns the place and leases the key elements. This is a really, really short version of information from one of the 13 people on the non-profit board, members of which take turns leading tours through the hotel (that are fascinating as all get out).

The lounge in The Historic Park Inn in Mason City. (Warren Gerds)

Every which way you look in the hotel are Frank Lloyd Wright designs and ideas. Some original features remain, and many facets are “in the manner of” but present-day out of necessity of such things as codes and comfort.

The basic feel: Time machine, 1910.

Typical of Frank Lloyd Wright construction, the building has shifted and sagged. In our room, though the aura was certainly atmospheric, the wavy floor made us feel tipsy.

One of the guest rooms in The Historic Park Inn in Mason City. (Warren Gerds)

The structure includes the former bank on one end (the bank accoutrements long gone and the space now used for gatherings) and the 1910 Grille on the other. The latter is a restaurant of the farm-to-fork/upper taste level and a ton more of atmosphere.

In walking distance of the hotel is the Stockman House, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and constructed by a member of his fold. The house oozes the taste of Frank Lloyd Wright and his upward-mobile clientele.

The Stockman House in Mason City was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright just as his life took a major turn. (Warren Gerds)

The projects in Mason City came at a notorious turning point in Frank Lloyd Wright’s life. While he visited Mason City and designed the hotel and house, he never returned because he ran away in two ways. One, with somebody else’s wife while abandoning his wife and six children. Two, to Europe with his mistress to try to escape the scandal and vitriol. The sordid saga doesn’t get much play in Mason City.

Also somewhat buried with time is “mortifying horror” I mentioned above. On Aug. 15, 1914, the mistress (Mamah Borthwick Cheney), her two children and four others were murdered by ax by a servant at Taliesin, Frank Lloyd Wright’s home near Spring Green, Wisconsin. This has nothing to do with Mason City, but it is part of the imposing depth of interest in Frank Lloyd Wright and his tremendous ups and downs.

Back to Mason City: Adjacent to the Stockman House is the Architectural Interpretive Center. Included are models of Frank Lloyd Wright-designed or influenced residences in the region. The center is a source of more, more, more.

An entire neighborhood of homes designed in the manner of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Prairie School architecture is nearby. A walking tour is advertised as taking 1½ hours, but ours lasted two hours because our guide, Joan, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, was rolling. She knew a lot of details about one of the houses because it was hers and her husband’s.

The people we met in Mason City take pride in connections with Frank Lloyd Wright.

Among famous people from Wisconsin, Frank Lloyd Wright is right up there at or near the top.

The closest Northeastern Wisconsin is to a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home is in Two Rivers, the Bernard Schwartz House, also known as Still Bend.

Taliesen is a major attraction for its history and continued activity. A link to a feature story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-extra-frank-lloyd-wrights-wisconsin-home-an-attraction-like-no-other/.

On a visit to London, my wife and I were surprised in the V&A (Victoria and Albert) to see the famed art and design museum shipped in the entire elaborate office that Frank Lloyd Wright designed for the owner of his famed Fallingwater.

On a visit to Tokyo, we bumped into an architect who was working to restore a home built in the Prairie School manner by Arata Endo, who was Frank Lloyd Wright’s right-hand man in designing and building the Imperial Hotel. Japan connections include 14 buildings.

The saga of Frank Lloyd Wright goes on and on, and Mason City is riding his broad coattails and fanning the embers of his legacy as something special from Wisconsin… in Iowa.