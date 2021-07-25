Scene on grounds of Peninsula Players Theatre on opening night of 2021, July 20. (Warren Gerds)

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Our area’s most famous theater has finally started its 86th season.

Peninsula Players Theatre is more than play-acting.

Atmosphere surrounds this professional theater in Door County.

Sights abound on the 16-acre campus that has a garden theme.

Some buildings date to early in the 20th century when the place was a boys camp.

Before performances, people love to gather on the shore of the play of Green Bay to enjoy one another’s company.

Of course, there is picture-taking of sunsets over the bay.

Everywhere on the grounds are trees and foliage near the Theatre-in-a-Garden, including the big garden to the south adjacent to the theater.

A sense of history fills the canteen area, with photos of company members down through the eras.

Greeting playgoers at the theater entrance is a bronze plaque connecting early company member Sam Wanamaker with an international theater he inspired – Shakespeare’s Globe in London, England.

Homey quaintness ends when entering the theater, where high-level business takes place, especially in the first play this season, “Talley’s Folly.”

The elaborate, engaging set is built right there on the grounds like all the Players sets.

“Talley’s Folly” stars real-life husband-and-wife Sean Fortunato and Linda Fortunato as wounded souls in a make-or-break situation.

The play has been called a romantic comedy, but the heat and humor it generates is of fevered intellects and ironic quips.

Performances of “Talley’s Folly” continue to Aug. 15.

The acting is wondrous.

And the place is colorful.