The Garden at Bjorklunden of Door Shakespeare

BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A place in Northeastern Wisconsin that many people can’t pronounce is a special spot for theater performances.

Wood chips, bird chirps and a giant maple tree are part of the atmosphere.

The Garden at Bjorklunden is living proof what William Shakespeare wrote – all the world’s a stage.

A look-see around the property near the theater company called Door Shakespeare includes colorful signage with Scandinavian influences.

The shore of Lake Michigan is a short walk away from the theater grounds.

Along the wooded route, you see a distinctive chapel where one of my family members was married.

The box office at the theater entrance carries through the theme atmosphere.

Arrows in the wood-chip walkway point you to the performance area.

An usher is likely to be one of the principals of the professional theater company headed by Michael Stebbins and Amy Ensign.

The audience sits in the open air on risers facing a magnificent tree.

A garden of a certain vintage is nearby, at this time of year waiting for flowers to bloom.

Action takes place on a stage and set build around and onto the maple with shaggy bark.

Most plays put on by Door Shakespeare are four centuries old and still relevant.

Because of COVID-19, there is only one play this summer, the famous “Hamlet.”

It’s a phenomenal production with Ryan Schabach portraying 18 characters amid bird calls and evening breezes.

A product of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Ryan Schabach has risen to an elite height in professionalism.

There are plenty of chances to see “Hamlet”(my review) and Bjorklunden to Aug. 17.

The property owned by Lawrence University in Appleton has been home to classic plays of Door Shakespeare since 1995.