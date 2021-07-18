TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Going to a play in Tisch Mills is a special experience.

That’s especially true now because a great American classic is running there.

Be aware of this: As I was driving to Tisch Mills a few years ago, a deer leapt out of a farm field and smashed into my car.

I was on my way to a theater tucked in a corner of Kewaunee County.

At the crossroads of B and BB is a landmark that has been there since 1868.

The Forst Inn includes a hotel, a pub and a former dance hall that is now a theater space.

History and quaint and atmospheric are a few of the words that apply.

There’s something catchy to see in multiple places, in multiple rooms.

Adventures in theater have been going on at The Forst Inn since 1990, when enthusiast Ron Kaminski started Little Sandwich Theatre.

Prior to his passing a few years ago, Michael Sheeks took over to renew a broad array of performance offerings with The Forst Inn Arts Collective.

Commanding attention at present is a superb production of the famed Tennessee Williams drama “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

Seedy and sensual New Orleans inhabits the stage and characters.

Among local actors who are especially visceral is Elizabeth Szyman as Blanche DuBois, who disintegrates in three hours and 10 minutes.

You’d expect to see such an inspired performance and production in a metropolis.

Performances of The Forst Inn Arts Collective production of “A Streetcar Named Desire”(my review) continue to July 25.

Watch out for the deer.