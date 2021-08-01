Scenes from Northern Sky Theater’s simultaneous productions of “Not Even Remotely,” left, indoors in the Gould Theater, and “Tongue ’n Cheek” outdoors in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater. (Len Villano)

FISH CREEK,Wis. (WFRV) – This has been a mixed-up summer for people who put on plays in Northeastern Wisconsin.

One theater even has the extra trick of putting on two shows at once.

For the first time in its long history, Northern Sky Theater in Door County is running two summer productions simultaneously.

For one, you follow a path that says anything but “This leads to a place where hundreds of people see musicals.”

People are sitting outside on wooden benches in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater and soaking up the delicious and tricky humor of “Tongue ’n Cheek.”

One of the jokes is the main character works really hard to avoid work.

For the other show, people sit inside in the new Gould Theater near Fish Creek to soak up the frenetic humor of a Frankenstein story gone wrong.

The show is called “Not Even Remotely,” and it was whipped out during the pandemic to be a virtual and in-person production.

The two actors are like “Monty Python” on steroids – amazingly so.

Six more performances remain to Aug. 7 for “Tongue ’n Cheek”(my review) and “Not Even Remotely”(my review).

Northern Sky Theater’s performance sites play into Door County’s natural settings – majestic pines in the park and limestone and more limestone at the new theater.

Some day, when folks are again allowed to gather at campfires following performances, people will sit on hewn wood at the park and on limestone blocks in a place that gives hits of Stonehenge at the new theater.