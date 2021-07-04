LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Extra! The outside story of Sheboygan’s attention-getting art facility

Art Preserve of John Michael Kohler Arts Center

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A new museum has drawn immediate attention from the international art world primarily for what’s inside(feature article).

The place also catches the eye with its unique outside story.

The Art Preserve on the west side of Sheboygan looks like some kind of a bunker from a distance.

As you drive toward the cement structure along Lower Falls Road, the bunker gets dressed up with artistic and environmental touches.

The place becomes part of the landscape.

The offshoot of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center rests on 38 acres of trees, meadow and river.

Around are reminders the place is art-minded with the fanciful weather vane out front and dynamic metallic birds near the entrance.

Real wildflowers and other foliage blend with the environment surrounding the building.

A major resonance is the towering wood that enfolds the entrance and windows.

You won’t get lost in these woods, but your mind certainly wanders as you look up and around.

And up and around some more.

The building was planned and designed by a firm called Tres Birds based in Denver, Colorado.

The so-called “timber shades” shield the artwork inside from direct sunlight while allowing views out.

No other art museum looks like Sheboygan’s Art Preserve.

