Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Extra! Twenty twenty has a nice ring to it

A new year.

A unique one, yet – 2020.

Twenty twenty.

20 20

It has a ring.

You already know most people won’t call it two thousand twenty.

Two thousand twenty sounds bulky.

Twenty twenty has zip.

It has vision, you know.

But even 20-20 vision will get us only so far into the future.

What will 2020 bring?

How will the calendars pictured above be filled in?

Will it start a roar as the 1920s did?

Better hope it won’t be the 0202 calendar above, a reversal of our expectations.

We want to move forward.

We will.

There will be technological advances.

They are happening all around us, faster and faster it seems.

By 2021, there will be a few more new things in our daily lives that we are not imagining today, January 1, 2020.

There will be a fad we like/don’t like.

A star will be born who we know not of today.

For many people, a new person will enter his/her/their life.

Olympics will be held, and the world will watch.

We in the United States will hold a presidential election, and the world will watch.

Whatever that outcome, this nation will remain great.

So many people of the world aspire to be us, to be here.

This nation holds promise, like a new year.

January 1 represents so much.

New.

Fresh.

Better.

Hope.

Today, the year ahead looks good.

It has that ring to it.