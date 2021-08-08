A light-hearted look at growing ’em at home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Theater in our area recently presented the play “A Bad Year for Tomatoes,” but that has nothing to do with what lies below, which IS about tomatoes.

’Tis the season that tomatoes are coming in.

Lots of people like to grow tomatoes at home.

They do peculiar things, like starting the seeds in their living room front window. South views help.

Some people might consider growing tomatoes in the front of their house as odd. A south view might prompt such plantings.

And tomatoes kinda/sorta qualify as decorative because they do have flowers, and they certainly catch the eye.

It should be known you can never have enough tomato plants.

It should be known seeds last for more than one year, so seedlings sprout rather than not, so expect to give plenty of seedlings away to people who like tomatoes by the dozen.

It should be known a university named Rutgers not only has a Big Ten football team (0-5 at home last season), it nurtures a variety of tomato types that have winning seasons in home gardens.

You may not have known Rutgers trumpets its “Old-Fashioned Jersey Tomato Flavor.”

Obviously, the ol’ U, founded in 1766, is not referring to a football jersey.

And with its tomatoes, there are assurances you don’t have to lie awake at night worrying about verticillium or fusarium wilt or old-fashioned blossom end rot.

Anyone can grow tomatoes at home on the cheap, never mind the gallons on your water bill or special soil or such simple things as time and more time.

The thing is, you can grow the perfect tomato, and then more perfect tomatoes.

They are perfect because they are YOUR perfect tomatoes.

And then you can take a picture of your perfect tomatoes and frame it and put the picture on your living room wall.

Ahhh, perfect!

What is it about tomatoes?