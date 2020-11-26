GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The sun came up this morning.
Dawn did her thing.
She is a beauty.
She doesn’t have a clock, but there she was, right on the button for everybody around the world.
We had a new day.
For better or worse, we had something new.
We could make something with it… or not.
But at least it was new.
A new day brings promise.
Perhaps of being with family and friends.
Perhaps reflecting on loved ones safe.
Perhaps hearing a voice offering thought… a thought like this:
“One thing the human is really good at is being creative.”
That is from Yi-Lan Niu, born in Taiwan and thankful to be teaching and singing in the United States of America.
The new day rose on people working hard to create remedies.
A new day rose on people working hard to bring us food… safe food.
A new day rose on people whose imaginations will bring us a new age in what we do and how we connect.
The human is really good at so much.
That is something to be thankful for on this day.