by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com.

A new day in Wisconsin. (Warren Gerds)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The sun came up this morning.

Dawn did her thing.

She is a beauty.

She doesn’t have a clock, but there she was, right on the button for everybody around the world.

We had a new day.

For better or worse, we had something new.

We could make something with it… or not.

But at least it was new.

A new day brings promise.

Perhaps of being with family and friends.

Perhaps reflecting on loved ones safe.

Perhaps hearing a voice offering thought… a thought like this:

“One thing the human is really good at is being creative.”

That is from Yi-Lan Niu, born in Taiwan and thankful to be teaching and singing in the United States of America.

The new day rose on people working hard to create remedies.

A new day rose on people working hard to bring us food… safe food.

A new day rose on people whose imaginations will bring us a new age in what we do and how we connect.

The human is really good at so much.

That is something to be thankful for on this day.

