DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Evergreen Productions of greater Green Bay will present family story “Cheaper by the Dozen” starting Friday, Sept. 24, in Webb Theatre in Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts of St. Norbert College.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Sept. 24-25; 2 p.m. Sept. 26; 7 p.m. Oct. 1-2; and 2 p.m. Oct. 3. Info: snc.edu/tickets/.

According to a press release: After an extended hiatus from live performances, Evergreen Productions is excited to present “Cheaper by the Dozen,” which was originally scheduled for May 2020.

The family-friendly production consists of a cast of young actors and adults embodies, embodying Evergreen’s mission of “Providing entertaining, enriching and educational theatrical experiences for everyone.”

The theater notes, “Although the stage production is not the same as the popular movie, audiences will enjoy the family dynamics as the ‘dozen’ come to life on the stage.”

The story is dramatized by Christopher Sergel from the book by Frank B. Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey.

Snapshot: Anne is the oldest child of a large and unique family whose patriarch is, in fact, one of the great pioneers of industrial efficiency. When he decides, for no apparent reason, to apply his unorthodox methods to Anne and to the rest of the family, the results are embarrassing, comical and, admittedly, extremely effective.

When Anne begins to rebel, both Dad and she are miserable at the lack of understanding between them until Dad becomes aware of just how much Anne has grown up.

The production is directed by Curt Christnot, assisted by Madelyn Glosny. Set design is by Warren Elliott, sound by Tricia Adams, costumes by Ruth Novak, Judy Patefield and Lynn Thompson, props by Tessie Micke, lighting by Jack Rhyner, hair and make-up by Jackie Ploor.

The cast: Mr. Gilbreth, Justin Gulmire; Mrs. Gilbreth, Richelle Hudson; Anne Gilbreth, Grace Heine; Martha Gilbreth, Erinne McGinnity; Frank Gilbreth, Lilah Gartzke; Lillian Gilbreth, Brielle Snow; Jackie Gilbreth, Sam Willkom; Ernestine Gilbreth, Grace Pieschek; Dan Gilbreth, Vesper Witter; Bill Gilbreth, Vincent Higgins; Fred Gilbreth, Michael Lamm; Dr. Burton, Paul Goska; Mrs. Fitzgerald, Katelyn Valliere; Larry, Jesse Cotherman; Joe Scales, Eli Friedman; and Miss Brill, Bonnie Kirschman.

Additionally, Sherrill Revolinski of Evergreen’s marketing committee, reports the board of directors “made the difficult decision to cancel ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ this year due to the age of the potential cast. For ‘Best,’ most of the actors are under 12 years of age” – thus raising COVID-19 concerns.

The holiday production, “Yes Virginia There is a Santa Claus,” will run for three weekends starting Dec. 3.

Ahead: “The Giver,” the season’s first Young Actors production, opens Feb. 11, followed by the Mainstage production “Fly Babies.” The season ends with “The Princess King” by Young Actors in late April and the Mainstage production “Play On.”

“As guests of St. Norbert College, we will be following all COVID protocols in place to ensure the safety of our actors and patrons,” Revolinski says.