FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Community Theatre will present five productions for its 63rd season starting in September. Info: fdlct.com.

The schedule:

+ “9 to 5, The Musical,” Sept. 30-Oct. 3, at Goodrich Little Theatre.

The musical that features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton will be directed by Therese Burazin.

+ “12 Angry Jurors,” Nov. 18-21, at Goodrich Little Theatre.

The famous drama by Reginald Rose will be directed by Matthew Rodenkirch.

+ “Matilda, The Musical,” March 3-6, at Goodrich Little Theatre.

The musical based on a Roald Dahl story will be directed by Trevor Clementi.

+ “Mamma Mia!” June 23-26, at Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center.

The musical based on ABBA songs will be directed by Maggie Patton and Mary Runde.

+ “Frozen Jr.,” July 28-31, at Goodrich Little Theatre.

The musical based on the Disney movie will be directed by Eva Thelen.

According to a press release: Information about ticketing and auditions will be announced.

“Throughout the last year, our board has been working diligently to safely reopen – and we can’t wait,” said Tracy Qualmann, president.

“The shows we planned for this season are exciting and empowering,” said Trevor Clementi, board member and publicity chair. “They’re all about characters who take matters into their own hands and change their destiny.”