Theatrical image at Broadway Theatre in De Pere. (Warren Gerds)

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Birder Players announced four live, in-person musicals for its 2021 season.

Performances are in Broadway Theatre, 132 S. Broadway in downtown De Pere. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

Executive director of the venture is Alicia Birder Bakken.

The schedule:

+ “Something Rotten” – 7:30 p.m. June 2, 3, 4, 5; 2 p.m. June 6; 7:30 p.m. June 8, 10, 11; 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 12; and 2 p.m. June 13.

+ “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” – 7:30 p.m. July 15, 16; 1 and 7:30 p.m. July 17; 7:30 p.m. July 20, 21, 22, 23; 1 and 7:30 p.m. July 24; 7:30 p.m. July 27, 28 and 29.

+ “Mamma Mia!” – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25, 29, 30, Oct. 1; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, 13, 14, 15; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16; and 2 p.m. Oct. 17.

+ “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” – 7 p.m. Dec. 2, 3; 4 p.m. Dec. 4; 2 p.m. Dec. 5; 7 p.m. Dec. 10; 2 p.m. Dec. 12; 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 15, 16, 17; and 2 p.m. Dec. 18.

The seating capacity of the theater is 132.

A message on the theater’s website says, “Our cast members are all fully vaccinated,” and notes the City of De Pere has dropped its COVID-19 mask mandate.

The theater has held some limited-audience performances in recent months including for the Birder Studio of Performing Arts and a “Local Artist Series.”

Coming individual concerts are Kyle Megna and Ross Catterton, June 18; Sam Ness, June 24; and The Belle Weather, June 25.