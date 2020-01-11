Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Four theater productions scheduled for 2020 in New London

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV)

Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will present four productions in 2020 in Real Opportunities Outreach. Info: wrtt.org.

According to the website:

+ “Becky’s New Car,” by Steven Dietz, 7 p.m. Feb. 20-22, 27-29. Directing is Margie Brown.

Have you ever been tempted to flee your life? Becky Foster is caught in middle age, middle management and in a middling marriage – with no prospects for change on the horizon. Then one night, a socially inept and grief-struck millionaire stumbles into the car dealership where Becky works. Becky is offered nothing short of a new life. The audience gets a chance to ride shotgun in on Becky’s twisting, turning ride. The play is an original comedy with serious overtones.

+ “Steel Magnolias,” by Robert Harling, 7 p.m. June 18-20, 25-27. Directing is Molly Brown.

The location is Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. The play is filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions. Humor is tinged with tragedy based in reality.

+ “War of the Worlds: A Live Radio Drama,” adapted by Howard E. Koch based on the novel by H.G. Wells, 7 p.m. Oct. 8-10, 15-16; 2 p.m. Oct. 17. Directing is Tom Vinje.

​Broadcast from New York City’s Mercury Theatre in 1938, this infamous radio play had many terrified listeners convinced that an actual alien invasion of Earth was taking place. It was so terrifying, indeed, that it is remembered like no other radio program.

+ “Dad’s Christmas Miracle,” by Pat Cook, 7 p.m. Dec. 4-5; 2 p.m. Dec. 6; 7 p.m. Dec. 10-12. Directing is Margie Brown.

The time concept for this this play is to remember when: “If you had a dollar, it was more money than you knew what to do with; when if you had an hour to play, it seemed like forever. And when the very best time in the whole world had to be Christmas.”

Additionally, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will host Jesse Aron in two shows of Elvis Presley music, “Spring with the King” at 7 p.m. April 18 and “Christmas Show Special” at 7 p.m. Dec. 19.

The all-volunteer community theater group has been performing in the New London area since 1982.