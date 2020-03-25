Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Fox Valley Symphony sets 2020-21 season at PAC in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)

In a sign that life will return to normal after the coronavirus COVID-19, Fox Valley Symphony announced its 2020-2021 season. Included are world premieres and a return of “The Nutcracker” ballet. Info: foxvalleysymphony.com.

It will be the second full season for Kevin Sütterlin as conductor (the person who leads the orchestra in concert) and music director (the person who guides the selection of the works to be performed).

Main concerts start at 7:30 p.m. in Thrivent Financial Hall of Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

An overview:

+ Program one, “Opening Night,” Oct. 24, features baritone Maximilian Krummen in three works by Franz Schubert and one by Gustav Mahler. Opening the program is a world premiere of “Titan” by Evan Williams. Closing is Gustav Mahler’s “Symphony No. 1.”

+ Program two, “Fall,” Nov. 21, features pianist Victor Santiago Asuncion in Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Piano Concerto No. 1.” Opening the program is the world premiere of “Star Fire” by Scott L. Hines. Sütterlin’s program will introduce to the area works by Louise Farrenc and Florence Price.

+ Program three, “Winter,” Feb. 6, features guitarist Lily Afshar in Joaquin Rodrigo’s “Concerto de Aranjuez.” Also on the program are Stella Sung’s “Loco-Motion” and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade.”

+ Program four, “Spring,” March 20, features tuba player Marty Erickson in Arild Plau’s “Concerto for Tuba and Strings.” Also on the program are Jose Elizondo’s “Ferial,” Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 2” and Alexander Borodin’s “Symphony No. 2.”

+ Program five, “Grand Finale,” April 17, 2021, features Cirque de la Symphonie in a program of cirque artists performing to orchestral music; this program was postponed from the 2019-2020 season due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Also on the 2020-2021 season are “Makaroff Youth Ballet’s The Nutcracker,” Dec. 19-20, and programs in the Chamber Series with dates to be announced.

NOTE: Still in the wings are remaining programs of the 2019-2020 season. They included “19-20 Grand Finale,” April 25, featuring Yulia Smead, violin, and Bruce Atwell, horn; a Chamber Music Series concert May 26; and “Brats, Beer and Beethoven” July 10 at Fox Cities Stadium.