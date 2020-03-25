Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Fox Valley Symphony sets 2020-21 season at PAC in Appleton

1  of  68
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Fox Valley Symphony sets 2020-21 season at PAC in Appleton

Critic At Large

Includes two world premieres

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays.

Posted: / Updated:

Brochure covers.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)

In a sign that life will return to normal after the coronavirus COVID-19, Fox Valley Symphony announced its 2020-2021 season. Included are world premieres and a return of “The Nutcracker” ballet. Info: foxvalleysymphony.com.

It will be the second full season for Kevin Sütterlin as conductor (the person who leads the orchestra in concert) and music director (the person who guides the selection of the works to be performed).

Main concerts start at 7:30 p.m. in Thrivent Financial Hall of Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

An overview:

+ Program one, “Opening Night,” Oct. 24, features baritone Maximilian Krummen in three works by Franz Schubert and one by Gustav Mahler. Opening the program is a world premiere of “Titan” by Evan Williams. Closing is Gustav Mahler’s “Symphony No. 1.”

+ Program two, “Fall,” Nov. 21, features pianist Victor Santiago Asuncion in Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Piano Concerto No. 1.” Opening the program is the world premiere of “Star Fire” by Scott L. Hines. Sütterlin’s program will introduce to the area works by Louise Farrenc and Florence Price.

+ Program three, “Winter,” Feb. 6, features guitarist Lily Afshar in Joaquin Rodrigo’s “Concerto de Aranjuez.” Also on the program are Stella Sung’s “Loco-Motion” and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade.”

+ Program four, “Spring,” March 20, features tuba player Marty Erickson in Arild Plau’s “Concerto for Tuba and Strings.” Also on the program are Jose Elizondo’s “Ferial,” Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 2” and Alexander Borodin’s “Symphony No. 2.”

+ Program five, “Grand Finale,” April 17, 2021, features Cirque de la Symphonie in a program of cirque artists performing to orchestral music; this program was postponed from the 2019-2020 season due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Also on the 2020-2021 season are “Makaroff Youth Ballet’s The Nutcracker,” Dec. 19-20, and programs in the Chamber Series with dates to be announced.

NOTE: Still in the wings are remaining programs of the 2019-2020 season. They included “19-20 Grand Finale,” April 25, featuring Yulia Smead, violin, and Bruce Atwell, horn; a Chamber Music Series concert May 26; and “Brats, Beer and Beethoven” July 10 at Fox Cities Stadium.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Olympics postponed until 2021

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympics postponed until 2021"

UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short

Thumbnail for the video titled "UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short"

Drew Smith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drew Smith"

Sam Dekker adapting to life in quarantine in Russia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sam Dekker adapting to life in quarantine in Russia"

UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short

Thumbnail for the video titled "UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"