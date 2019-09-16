Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Frank Fontaine’s Bandstand USA’ will mark a milestone in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Let Me Be Frank Productions will open “Frank Fontaine’s Bandstand USA” Friday, Sept. 20, as the Green Bay-based show group celebrates a milestone.

This year marks 20 seasons of the troupe, and Frank Hermans and Co. have put together a special reunion show.

According to a press release:

The troupe is reviving a fan favorite production from years ago.

A bit of backstory: Frank Hermans and Joe Kiedinger co-founded Frank’s Dinner Theatre two decades ago with their first production being, “The Temp” performed at The Sports Corner in De Pere.

Flash-forward to 2004 and Frank’s Dinner Theatre put on “Frank Fontaine’s Bandstand USA” at the SC Grand Banquet and Convention Center in Lawrence. It was the first full-scripted show written by Frank Hermans and Pat Hibbard. The show was so successful that it was revived in 2006… and now.

The setup is the audience joins in on a taping of America’s hit show, “Frank Fontaine’s Bandstand USA.” Imagine… As a live studio audience member, you’ll get to see Frank Fontaine himself host an evening of top songs by stellar stars.

The Teen Council, announcer Pat Pierce and Rate-it-Girl Amy Angel are ready to wow you with hit after hit. Want to be a part of the show? Call in during our rate the record segment and your high school can qualify for “Frank Fontaine’s Bandstand USA” to come and broadcast live right from your high school gym!

Pat La Pierre from Escanaba, Michigan, calls in and ends up winning the contest for Escanaba High School! On the day of the taping in Escanaba, the Frank Fontaine Teen Council gets snowed in and are stuck in Fargo! The Escanaba High School Glee Club comes to the rescue and steps in to help put on the live broadcast. Nothing could possibly go wrong… er, no?

“Frank Fontaine’s Bandstand USA” opens Friday, Sept. 20, at the Meyer Theatre with the Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc to benefit with $10 of every ticket.

The production then runs at the Meyer Theatre at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday to Oct. 12, with matinee performances at 1 p.m. Oct. 10 and 12 at 1 p.m. at the Meyer Theatre; info: meyertheatre.org. Also, Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc will host a performance at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23; info: cccshows.org.

Original cast members are returning to reprise their roles for this special anniversary show. Paul Evansen and Jennifer (Kanzelberger) Polera will be back for the entire run.

Each weekend of performances will also feature former cast members making cameo appearances in the show:

Suzan Teofilo Sherman – Sept. 19, 20 and 21

Dan Rafferty – Sept. 19 and 20

Maggie (McGinn) Dame – Sept. 21

Jack Janowicz – Sept. 26, 27 and 28

Kasey (Corrado) Schumacher – Sept. 26 and 27

Co-founder Joe Kiedinger – Oct. 3 and 4

Kelly (Haddad) Gusloff – Oct. 3 and 4

David Gusloff – Oct. 3 and 4

Emily Terrell Paulsen – Oct. 10, 11 and 12

Cast: Frank Hermans (Frank Fontaine), Pat Hibbard (Pat Pierce and Pat La Pierre), Amy Riemer (“Rate it Girl” Amy Angel), Jennifer Polera (Jennifer Jansen and Jenny Jeez Em Crums), Paul Evansen (Paul Pencil Neck and Paul Leo Vaccine) Tom Verbrick (Tommy Tonsils and Tom Spitz), Lisa Borley (Lisa Lovely and Lisa LeRoy), Michael O’Malley (Make-up artist Michael Magic).

Band: Dennis Panneck (guitars), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboards), Adam Cain (drums).

Song selections include “Do You Wanna Dance,” “Locomotion,” “Peppermint Twist,” “The Twist,” “Poetry in Motion,” “Blame it on the Bossa Nova,” “Da Doo Ron Ron,” “He’s So Fine,” “Stupid Cupid” and “Wild One.”