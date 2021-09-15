FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Frank’s Family Feud’ to play in Green Bay, three other cities

Critic At Large

Let Me Be Frank Productions

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions every Sunday morning during the 6-7:30 broadcast on WFRV-TV, Channel 5.

Posted: / Updated:

Show image.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe based in Green Bay will present all-new comedy musical, “Frank’s Family Feud” starting Sept. 17 at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay, with three out-of-town performances scheduled.

Performances in Green Bay start at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, 18, 23, 24; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25, 30; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9. Info: meyertheatre.org. Meyer Theatre safety protocols and regulations concerning COVID-19 are at https://meyertheatre.org/keeping-you-safe/.

A performance in Manitowoc at Capitol Civic Centre starts at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Info: cccshows.org.

A performance in Marinette in the Activity Hall at REC Center starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 15. Info: marinette.recdesk.com.

A performance in Kiel at the Kiel Performing Arts Center starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 23: Info: Facebook.

According to a press release: The “Frank’s Family Feud” takes the popular TV game show and does it “Frank-a-fied.”

Snapshot: “Family Feud” is on the road auditioning families to appear on the game show. One of their stops is at the banquet hall at Van Abel’s of Hollandtown. The audience meets a disgruntled host and two dysfunctional families – the Vander Hermans and the Van Hibbards. It is discovered that the strong, single mother who heads up one family is facing off against her ex-husband’s new family. Awkward. Hopefully, hilarity ensues.

Opening night Sept. 17 is a benefit (included in the price of the ticket) to support Kelly Klaus, who has been Let Me Be Frank Productions’ audio director for many years and recently went through a severe case of COVID-19, requiring hospitalization. Many will recognize Klaus’ name as the talented guitarist in such bands as The Blitz, Excalibur and Separate Ways. He has been performing locally and around the country for more than 30 years. Money raised supports Klaus with hospital and health costs.

“Frank’s Family Feud” is another show written and directed by Frank Hermans and Pat Hibbard.

In the cast are Frank Hermans, Pat Hibbard, Amy Riemer, Tom Verbrick, Lisa Borley, Sarah Galati, Blake Hermans and Zach Hibbard.

The band includes Dennis Panneck (guitars), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboards) and Andrew Klaus (drums), supported by Ross Loining (lights) and Kelly Klaus (sound).

Songs in the show often include the word or theme “games” and are generally from the 1970s include “Games People Play” by The Spinners and Alan Parsons Project, “I Lost on Jeopardy” by “Weird Al” Yankovic, “Games Without Frontiers” by Peter Gabriel, “Mind Games” by John Lennon and “Foolish Games” by Jewel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the Game - Week Two vs Lions

Locker Room: Inside Skinny - Fantasy Football

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines - Detroit Lions Week Two

Locker Room: Saints loss breakdown

Luxemburg-Casco football coach Neil Seering joins Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh earns impressive win at Northern Michigan