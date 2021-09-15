GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe based in Green Bay will present all-new comedy musical, “Frank’s Family Feud” starting Sept. 17 at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay, with three out-of-town performances scheduled.

Performances in Green Bay start at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, 18, 23, 24; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25, 30; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9. Info: meyertheatre.org. Meyer Theatre safety protocols and regulations concerning COVID-19 are at https://meyertheatre.org/keeping-you-safe/.

A performance in Manitowoc at Capitol Civic Centre starts at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Info: cccshows.org.

A performance in Marinette in the Activity Hall at REC Center starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 15. Info: marinette.recdesk.com.

A performance in Kiel at the Kiel Performing Arts Center starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 23: Info: Facebook.

According to a press release: The “Frank’s Family Feud” takes the popular TV game show and does it “Frank-a-fied.”

Snapshot: “Family Feud” is on the road auditioning families to appear on the game show. One of their stops is at the banquet hall at Van Abel’s of Hollandtown. The audience meets a disgruntled host and two dysfunctional families – the Vander Hermans and the Van Hibbards. It is discovered that the strong, single mother who heads up one family is facing off against her ex-husband’s new family. Awkward. Hopefully, hilarity ensues.

Opening night Sept. 17 is a benefit (included in the price of the ticket) to support Kelly Klaus, who has been Let Me Be Frank Productions’ audio director for many years and recently went through a severe case of COVID-19, requiring hospitalization. Many will recognize Klaus’ name as the talented guitarist in such bands as The Blitz, Excalibur and Separate Ways. He has been performing locally and around the country for more than 30 years. Money raised supports Klaus with hospital and health costs.

“Frank’s Family Feud” is another show written and directed by Frank Hermans and Pat Hibbard.

In the cast are Frank Hermans, Pat Hibbard, Amy Riemer, Tom Verbrick, Lisa Borley, Sarah Galati, Blake Hermans and Zach Hibbard.

The band includes Dennis Panneck (guitars), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboards) and Andrew Klaus (drums), supported by Ross Loining (lights) and Kelly Klaus (sound).

Songs in the show often include the word or theme “games” and are generally from the 1970s include “Games People Play” by The Spinners and Alan Parsons Project, “I Lost on Jeopardy” by “Weird Al” Yankovic, “Games Without Frontiers” by Peter Gabriel, “Mind Games” by John Lennon and “Foolish Games” by Jewel.