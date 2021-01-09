ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center later this month will host the live, in-person show “Elvis Lives!” presented by Frank’s Tribute and the All-Star Band. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org or ticketstaronline.com.

Performances in the center at 1901 S. Oneida St. are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22-23.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the socially distanced seating capacity is 200. The show has no intermission. According to the center, masks will be required for all patrons, staff and volunteers at all times without exception.

The show combines songs from famous vocalists and comedy bits from namesake Frank Hermans and the cast.

Frank’s Tribute is part of the offerings of the Green Bay-based Let Me Be Frank Productions.

Featured artists include Elvis Presley portrayed by Frank Hermans; Reba McEntire portrayed by Amy Riemer; Barbra Streisand portrayed by Lisa Borley; Paul Evansen as Neil Diamond; George Jones portrayed by Mike Hermans; Sonny and Cher portrayed by Frank Hermans and Paul Evansen.

In addition, background vocals will be provided by Sarah Galati, sound mixing by Kelly Klaus, and lighting design by Ross Loining.

The performance includes the Frank’s Tribute All-Star Band consisting of Andrew Klaus on drums, Pat Hibbard on bass, Tony Pilz on keyboards and Dennis Panneck on guitar.