OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh is renaming the Fredric March Theatre as the Theatre Arts Center due to March’s connection with the Ku Klux Klan.

The change was announced today, Tuesday, Aug. 18, by Chancellor Andrew Leavitt.

According to a press release, the change was made “to better reflect UW-O’s commitment to inclusion and equity.”

The building is located at 1010 Algoma Blvd.

The theater department typically stages four main productions in the 500-seat proscenium theater each academic year.

In the early 1970s, UW-Oshkosh – then Wisconsin State University-Oshkosh – named the newly constructed theatre after actor Fredric March, a graduate of UW-Madison who earned international acclaim as an Academy Award-winning film actor.

Fredric March. (Publicity photo)

Two years ago, the UW-Madison community advocated for the removal of March’s name from a small theater and another space within the Memorial Union. The call for action came after it was revealed that March belonged to an inter-fraternity society known as the “Ku Klux Klan,” while a student at UW-Madison in the 1920s.

“As UW-Madison investigated the matter, I also received a demand from UW-O students and advocates to remove March’s name from the Oshkosh Campus theatre,” Leavitt said in the news release.

In 2019, Leavitt asked Sylvia Carey Butler, former associate vice chancellor for Academic Support of Inclusive Excellence, to lead an effort to review UW-Madison’s findings and engage the UW-O campus communities in conversation.

“We gathered additional background, hosted forums, listened to and surveyed students, collected feedback and considered next steps,” Leavitt said.

While there is no evidence that the UW-Madison group March belonged to was linked to the national movement of the Ku Klux Klan in its time, Leavitt said March’s earlier college inter-fraternal affiliation remains troubling.

“After the UW-Madison revelation, I heard shock and pain from UWO community members and stakeholders urging the administration to remove March’s name from the Oshkosh campus theatre,” Leavitt said. “I have since heard from additional students of color, colleagues, alumni and other advocates supporting that change. Letting the Oshkosh campus theatre’s name stand would also permanently overshadow and discount the educational and artistic virtuosity we work so hard to nurture within and beyond its walls.”

Concerns were raised because of a photograph in the annual yearbook, in which March appeared in a club picture with men dressed in tuxedos, and the name of that club was the Ku Klux Klan. March gained fame on Broadway and in Hollywood.

March earned best actor Oscars for “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” and “The Best Years of Our Lives.” He earned three Oscar nominations.