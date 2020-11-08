DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Cutting to a quick glimpse of Yi-Lan Niu:

“Do you know how excited I was when I saw the 19th century score of ‘La Traviata’ by Verdi? I think I kissed it a little. I was not supposed to. And, oh my gosh, you probably know Beethoven’s piece – Da da da da, Da da da da. The symphony. So when I was at Eastman, I was able to see his manuscript. And they made me wear a lab coat, wear a mask and eye protection and it looks like a cook’s hat or something just so my dandruff would not fall on his page. Yeah, that was inspiring because, you know, otherwise I just know Beethoven as a composer. I never felt so close to the music I’ve been doing. It was just incredible.”

Yi-Lan Niu speaks rapidly.

Excitedly.

Laughter falls from her like leaves at this time of year.

She sounds like she has been around collegiate campuses, trading quips in an atmosphere of teaching and performing and learning and sharing and, at present, keepin’ on keepin’ on as best possible.

Yi-Lan Niu – trained in the United States at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, and the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin – teaches voice at St. Norbert College.

The raison detré for this feature story is a record album. Pardon me, raison detré is French for “reason to be” – used here because Yi-Lan Niu sings in French on the album.

The text for most of the songs is rooted in religion and faith, notably Catholicism.

Yi-Lan Niu is a native of Taipei, Taiwan.

Taiwan is officially the Republic of China, not to be confused with the People’s Republic of China. Both are part of Yi-Lan Niu’s story, which is filled with comical sidetracks.

Like the time when Yi-Lan Niu’s parents came to visit. Taiwan is 14,000 square miles and 24 million inhabitants. Wisconsin is 65,000 square miles and 6 million inhabitants. Driving around the Green Bay area, Yi-Lan Niu’s father says, “Where’s the city?”

Yi-Lan Niu says, “I really, really miss my parents.”

Taipai, Taiwan.

More on them and Taiwan later. This feature is first about the album, which is of a rare pedigree.

On road trips to venues in our area to see live performances to review, I pop new CDs by local performers into the car player for a bit of company.

This one I first listened to on the road to shows amidst a crush of postponements and cancellations surrounding the coronavirus COVID-19.

And then while playing the album at home, I wrote thoughts as the album played as a sort of spontaneous review. The result:

***

“Chanter et Souffrir: French Melodies by Charles Gounod”

Yi-Lan Nui, soprano

Elaine Moss, piano

Front cover.

+ “Chanter et Souffrir” (Sing and Suffer) by Albert Delpit

Like an anthem. Warm. Comforting. Inviting. In nature of a hymn. Can imagine a congregation singing.

+ “Hymn a la Nuit” (Hymn to the Night) by Jules Barbier

Piano sets the plate in tone. Similar, though more earnest. With a rhythm.

+ “Tombez mes Ailes!” (Fall of My Wings!) by Ernest Legouve

Piano tinkles, a bit like a music box. Dreamlike. Voice upper register strong, then curving downward to complete a passage.

+ “Jesus de Nazareth” (“Chant Evangelique”) (Jesus of Nazareth) by A. Porte

Feel of skipping along on bright, sunny day. Sense of joy/happiness. Counters translated English words. Voice of depth, maturity and strength.

+ “A La Madone” (“Romance”) (To Madonna) by Jules Barbier

Waltzes. Could dance to this. Feels like an operetta.

+ “La Salutation Angelique” (“Ave Maria”) (The Angelic Greeting) Traditional text

More width in presentation. “Ave Maria” big in emphasis.

+ “Chanson de Patre” (Songs of the Goatherd) by Emile August

Piano opens like feel of fantasy, then moves to march/tension. Voice adds a sense of a great day.

+ “Le Nom de Marie” (“Cantique”) (The Name of Mary) by A. de Segur

Anthem aura. Voice from center w/muscle. Sense of admiration. Piano dressings sure, clean and colorful all the way throught

+ “Sainte Ivresse” (Holy Intoxication) by Michael Carre

Hallowed feel. Tempered pace. Voice sometimes rises to a high, glorious ledge.

+ “Noel” (Noel) by Jules Barbier

Piano at first almost a doo-wop pacing. Voice again ranging the ledge. Impression of the making of an announcement. Loop de loop note at end.

+ “Priere du Soir” (Prayer of the Night) by Eugene Manuel

Solemnity. Singing of reverence. Growing emphasis of feelings, then a softening.

+ “Jerusalem” (Jerusalem) by Charles Gounod

Single, slow piano notes of reflection. Then a change to an awakening for the voice. Voice as if recollecting a profound experience. Singing “Jerusalem” in repetition casts the place as extraordinary, with voice emphasizing that with some top register notes and robust finale underlining meanings.

+ “Le Ciel a visite le Terre” (The Heaven visited the Earth) by A. de Segur

Comforting at start. A change of pace offering release from the “Jerusalem” firepower, though still moments of brightness and rhythm of voice/language.

+ “Repentir” (Repentance) by Charles Gounod

Piano slow notes of thinking. Voice appealing for something. A touch of turmoil in the reflection. Rises to respect, as something to which aspire.

Dense material. Full, rich singing. Expert. Music is far more friendly than the translated texts of the songs.

————————-

Back cover.

Recorded Nov. 12, 18, 19 and 21, 2018, at Lawrence University Memorial Chapel, Appleton, Wisconsin. Produced by Paul Rowe, engineered by Larry Darling, design and cover photography by Brian Pirman.

CDs are available through the St. Norbert College bookstore. After the first of the year, the album will be available digitally on Spotify and Apple Music.

***

Every record project has stories. This one includes Yi-Lan Niu teaching at a Catholic institution, St. Norbert College, which is associated with St. Norbert Abbey. Both supported the project. The album is sacred in nature, though that may not entirely be recognized unless the translations of the French texts are read.

“The first thing was Catholicism,” Yi-Lan Niu said in an interview done by telephone for COVID-19 reasons. “The second is, of course, my scholarship. I need to make sure the pieces are not too easy to sing. And it provides enough challenge. So I as a scholar would have fun practicing them. It won’t be boring to me. And the third is the literature, right, because French is not my first language. And we’re talking about 19th-century French. So I had to work with Dominica Chang from Lawrence University. She is a professor in 19th century French literature, so she and I worked together on the words so I was able to translate everything by myself with her help.”

Yi-Lan Niu’s first language is Chinese. Her second language is English, which she first studied in Taiwan and added to on U.S. campuses. A lot of the open, free-form latter shows up in this interview.

How did this project come to be? Yi-Lan Niu’s answer is detailed to sometimes surprising degree.

Charles Gounod in a way “is a very controversial composer,” she said. “I like to study controversial things when it comes to composers because I want to know why he was controversial.

“Half of the musicologists will say, ‘Ahh, the music’s just crap. It’s just 19th-century cheesy music.’ That’s one side. The other side is, when you study his opera, it’s phenomenal – so like Bach. Everybody likes Bach…

“But a lot of 19th century composers, including Wagner, who was really controversial, too, probably because he was a bad person to start with. He was not a nice person. His ego was as big as whatever, and he just thought he was the best. And Gounod is the opposite. He acted like he’s the best because he thinks he’s the worst. It’s like some people boost up their ego so they feel like with a big ego they can protect themselves. And Gounod was one of them.

“Fortunately, I’m teaching at a Catholic school, and I need a sabbatical project. It’s like, Okay, what would be an interesting thing to do? Bach is already done, is very, very popular, so I need to find a composer that has some interesting background for me to study so I don’t fall asleep when I’m learning his pieces or her pieces. Then Gounod just came to my mind because he composed tons of pieces, but nobody sang half of them. And I’m like what is going on with the other half?

“So that was the purpose – to find the pieces that were not performed so popularly so at least I can create an album so when people need to listen to them it provides some educational value – since I’m a teacher, and that’s kind of important for us to do that. So that’s one.

Yi-Lan Niu holding album. (Warren Gerds)

“The second is Gounod is very interesting. He has a wife, and he always wanted to be a priest but at the same time he wanted to be an artist for a while. He was inspired by the Roman architecture. He was like, ‘I want to be an artist.’ Then he realized, oh it didn’t get him very far. He says, ‘Okay, forget it.’ Then he went to church, then he totally fell in love there.

“He started his composition really early. Then, as a church musician, you really don’t get those oohs and ahhs, you know, and he wants recognition. So that’s a very earthy part. He’s not spiritual at all when he’s outside the church. When he was in church, he was inspired by everything, including spirituality. But when he’s outside, he says, ‘Wait a minute, I want oohs and ahhs. I want people to praise me.’ So that was the part that was really weird. So he says. ‘Okay, guess what, I don’t want to do the church musician anymore.’ He could support himself, but it didn’t get him anywhere.

“So then he started being an opera composer. Then he knew a whole bunch of opera singers. Then he started to hang out with them. Because of that, he actually had an affair with a female mezzo-soprano who already and at least 10 different lovers and stuff, and he was one of them, right. Then he got really, really mad. He’s like, ‘Oh my god, how can you betray me?’ Whatever. So he took it personally. But, see, at the same time he had an infidelity problem. He never thought about that, right? So he’s just a very interesting character when he composed the music…

“He has all the things that we don’t want to be, but at the same time his music is beautiful… At the same time, he wrote a book about pain, about torture. He actually publicly stated, if a man does not have any torture, God is not blessing him. So things like that – he’s really, really weird. In the album, the first piece (“Chanter et Souffrir”), that means singing and suffering. So you suffer, you have to sing. But in order to sing well, you have to suffer. People always think, oh, singing is about being happy and things like that. For him, it’s the opposite – to sing well, in order to have things to sing about, you have to suffer…

“A lot of people feel like they have to be in pain in order to exist. Yah, so he was like that the whole time throughout his thoughts. You could tell he really, really admired the Catholicism. That’s the part I am focusing on just because those are the pieces that not a lot of singers sing. Some of the pieces are just gorgeous, but some of the pieces I know why they were not sung – because they were not that good. So making this album is a big discovery. So now we have some jewels. We found some treasures. We also found some trash.

“People would ask me, are you excited with this album? ‘Yeah, I’m excited because I learned so much, but if you ask me to sing some pieces that have me spoiled, I would be like no because I know now. Then I realized not every composer’s pieces are amazing. They have their good times, they have their bad times. But it seems to be when Gounod is suffering, he did produce bad music because he was suffering.”

If that sounds like a stand-up comedy routine of an elevated type, more such moments fill Yi-Lan Niu’s description of the recording sessions.

“Ooo, a learning process. It’s a big, big learning process.”

Yi-Lan Niu twice recorded in Taiwan when she was 22 and 24. Those projects were three to five pieces. This is a full album. She is joined by Elaine Moss, piano accompanist supreme for many musicians in the area.

With Larry Darling.

“Our studio was in Lawrence Chapel. Fortunately, we were able to reserve those rooms and also work with their recording engineer, who is Larry Darling. He was just amazing because he has been doing this for over 30 years, so the equipment for him is just like a toy.

“The most important thing is when we go in, we have to have the right mindset. That is very different from live performance because we’re not saints and were not God, we’re going to go in and make mistakes. And professional recording does not allow us to have mistakes when it comes to the end product.

“For ‘Jerusalem’ – that piece, oh boy, I still remember the second page – Elaine and I recorded it 20 times. We could just not get the color right. When we talk about color, it’s about the nuances of the sound. And we did have a time limit. We had to finish that during winter time. We were working with an amazing concert grand. The concert grand is very organic. It changes. The color of the piano changes every single day depending on the temperature. So 20 times – we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, and we’re sick of this already. We don’t want to record anymore.’ And Larry was like, ‘Yeah, you better do it now because tomorrow it’s going to rain and the piano will sound different.’ And I’m like, ‘Awwwwww’.” She moans and then laughs one of her big laughs.

Elaine Moss and Yi-Lan Niu.

“There are so many factors. All of a sudden, I feel like ‘me’ means nothing. This is nothing about me anymore. It’s about the weather, it’s about the piano, it’s about how Elaine feels, it’s about how the light is. Everything. This is such a humbling experience because then you realize in order to make one great thing happen how many factors – the stars – will all have to line up together to make it happen. At the end, I was like, ‘You know what, I will have no right to be cocky anymore. I will never speak loud to anyone. I will stay humble for the rest of my life. I had no ego left. Yeah, it is so much, you know?”

When asked, Yi-Lan Niu described the setup. Liberally editing her response:

“The recording happens on stage. We are isolated and need quiet. In the back is the organ (a dominant, elegant feature). You are facing the whole concert hall. Nobody is there, and the piano is behind you. The $5,000 ribbon microphone is in front of you. Other microphones are around for voice and piano.

“We don’t use headsets. We don’t use the stuff that pop singers have because we are still trying to get the most organic sound even though this is a recording setting.

“The recording engineer is in his dark room upstairs that nobody can see. But he can see me perfectly.

“And it was really cold outside, right. Of course, we had to turn off the heat because the heating system makes noise. That $5,000 microphone can hear everything. One day there was a storm, and it rained hard. We waited and waited. We couldn’t record. Larry had to turn off the equipment for fear of breaking the machine.

“Seriously, one time I got hungry, and my stomach made a sound. ‘What was that?’ And I felt so bad. ‘I’m so sorry.’ I was hungry. Larry was like, ‘Yeah, we heard it.’

“The recording session is like going to Las Vegas. Whatever happens there stays there. We won’t tell’.”

Lawrence Memorial Chapel stage for Yi-Lan Niu recording session.

Prior to the recording were many stages of preparation.

“First, you have to get your pieces together. That means during that time, you’re studying literature.

“Step one, choosing repertoire. We’re picking out 14 songs from 600. We have so many options. What would be the ones, right? First of all, we have to understand the title to make sure it is sacred music, so that’s kind of easy.”

Easy, except that Yi-Lan Niu went through every piece.

“That took me a couple of weeks just to go through hundreds of pieces. I slipped because I accidently fell in love with another two or three pieces that I absolutely have to do. That’s why the album could not be promoted as sacred music 100 percent. It’s only 95 percent. There are one or two pieces that are not related to Catholic music, but I had to include them just because I love them so much.”

Key in identifying the selections are “what pieces are not done often because my recording would be useless if I cannot help others. That’s very important.

“And then it’s ‘Elaine, I found these pieces. Okay, what would you like to do?’ Because she’s 50 percent of my project. So we sat down and played a whole bunch of pieces. She has this magical finger – an honest opinion.”

The list was trimmed to 20, and then Yi-Lan Niu made the final choices.

“That’s No. 1. No. 2 is Elaine and I rehearse every single week because that’s how musicians establish trust because with a recording session we cannot screw around. I pay her by hour, so we need to make sure when we’re there, we are there. We try not to have any mistakes.

“Nobody can be late because we’ve got to pay the engineer by minutes. Every second counts there…

“Everything has to be professionally done, so we practice every week. We don’t practice for long because Elaine and I have been working for 12 years now, so we basically know what we’re doing.

“We do so many types of music. We do early music because she plays harpsichord. We went to New York and did a premiere in 2009, and now we’re doing another premiere in this coming March. And we’ll be recording the premiere in January.

“When it comes to a recording accompanist, you have to know her, and she has to know you. Recording is a very interesting process because the microphones are not forgiving at all. It’s not like with an audience. We can hide a little, and you’re allowed to make mistakes for live music. But when it comes to recording, precision is No. 1. You want to make sure everything right because this stuff stays for the rest of our life. After we’re dead, it’s still there. Just like books. And it’s just like proofreading. Proofreading is so important, and the concept has to be very, very solid, too.

“So we rehearse every week. That’s how we get to know the pieces. And then, by myself, I practice every single day just to make sure when we record, I’m 100 percent there. And Elaine is always 100 percent, so I never need to worry about her…

“The third step after we recorded all the segments, we had to edit. Editing is another art. My producer, Paul Rowe, who is a professor from UW-Madison. He drove up from Madison right before a snowstorm and worked on editing with me for eight hours. That’s only one day. And it was not done…

“Editing was really hard because you can’t do too much a day. Our ears got numb, and we become less sensitive and we are not able to pick up the best segment, the best track. Our ears got numb, and we become less sensitive and we are not able to pick up the best segment, the best track. Our recording engineer, Larry, was like, ‘No, you’ve got to go home. You can’t do this.’ Okay, we can’t hear this anymore. This is making us puke, right? So we went home and we came back. We have to sleep really well, otherwise we can’t hear the music anymore.

“And during that session, I literally had to close my eyes and really, really listen to each color that we made and find the best segment. That was an interesting process. It’s like you go to a grocery store and you want to find the exact right piece of meat to cook. That goes on and on. With a recording, too – ‘Oh, I hate my vowel. What is going on with my vowel? And what happened to my consonant there? It’s not working. And I’m feeling my own music.’

“Boy, it’s just everything, everything just came out. Then you realize, ‘Wow, I have so much to learn. But also at the same time, you know how good you can be as well. But in order to give yourself a clear goal, you have to know how bad you are to improve. So that was a refreshing experience, after we did the editing.

“Step four is the cover. That means we have to work with the artist who designed the cover. A lot of times the musicians don’t choose to do the job just because they’re done. But for me, I happened to have a friend who teaches with me at St. Norbert College and who teaches Photoshop. And he took photos for me. And even with that, I don’t think he wanted to be my best friend anymore for like a long time… I would say, ‘I don’t like this.’ And he would say, ‘What’s not to like?’”

That was another layer of complexity.

“The music itself becomes so easy because you do it and you enjoy it. Working with other people – that is the hardest part – their talent and use of their talent toward your album. Oh my god, that topic that I have learned big time.”

The intensity of Yi-Lan Niu’s singing takes effort. That her voice has muscle is obvious, and the recording took place in a concentrated period.

“Think of recording as an Olympic competition, although ours is not that cutthroat. If we really suck at what we do, we can just go back and redo it again.”

Yi-Lan Niu’s also was preparing several concerts’ repertoire at once.

“This is something I learned. If I’m under stress, then things will not go well. So the most important thing is to take me out of the equation. Even though we are doing the recording and the recording will have my name on it, okay, I discovered if I make a recording a higher purpose, the stress is a lot less. Not everybody can get funding to do things like this, so I was pretty fortunate.

“And because of my background. My dad is Christian, my mom is a Buddhist. And they didn’t fight, and they didn’t divorce, either. They love each other. So in a way, I learned. It’s like, life has a higher purpose. If this is my purpose, that means I will not fail. Just because if I’m meant to do this recording, I can do it. And that just relaxed me so much because I know that I don’t have to shoulder everything. So during the recording session, I was actually really calm.

“I was able to dress up. I went in all black, like an artist (she laughs) and have tea and cough drops around me to make sure my voice is moist and everything.

“I think mental preparation takes over 80 percent the effort and 20 percent is you should have to practice everything and make it into a routine. And that helps a lot.

“And one thing is we just cannot have ego. I keep saying this, I know. That’s probably the best thing I learned. It’s like, boy, you know, it just takes so much to accomplish one thing. In a way, it’s like if your part failed, don’t worry, just do it again. Once I don’t take the blame, things start to go a lot better. Once I know I don’t have to be 100 percent responsible, then I feel so much better, then I sing so much better, too.”

Monday: Yi-Lan Niu’s saga continues in interesting ways.