Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘George’s Washington’s Teeth’ opening fall run in Door County

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV)

Peninsula Players Theatre will present the Midwest premiere of the Mark St. Germain comedy “George Washington’s Teeth” starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, in the company’s Theatre in a Garden.

Performances then are 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays except 3 p.m. Sept. 8, Sept. 29 and Oct. 20. A post-show chat with the actors, designers and director will be held Sept. 7. Info: peninsulaplayers.com.

According to websites: Somewhat historic, the story follows the exploits of the struggling New Bunion Historical Society as its members battle the city council to keep the doors open and prevent being banished to the basement of the town’s senior center. With time running out to renew its lease, the society’s three female members must find creative ways to snare new associates and lure visitors to their sleepy New England town. When a set of George Washington’s dentures turns up in the hands of an unexpected rival, the women brace themselves for all-out war.

Directing is Greg Vinkler, artistic director of Peninsula Players Theatre.

In the cast are Katherine Keberlein, Penny Slusher, Carmen Roman, Emma Rosenthal and Ora Jones.

“George Washington’s Teeth” is an 80-minute performance without an intermission.

“Weather permitting, we will have a pre-show bonfire this autumn,” said Brian Kelsey, managing director. Patrons are encouraged to arrive up to 90 minutes before curtain to explore the gardens and grounds of the outdoor lobby prior to the performance.

“The Sunday 3 p.m. performance time has been popular among patrons,” Kelsey said. “In past seasons, we have scheduled Sunday 4 p.m. matinees around football schedules. By moving the matinee time to 3 p.m. on select Sundays, it provides additional daylight travel time to and from the theater for travelers.”

Mark St. Germain is an American playwright, author, film and television writer. As a dramatist, he shows a preference for historical fiction, bringing to life historical events and personalities with imagined dialogue.

St. Germain’s TV credits include “Crime and Punishment,” “The Cosby Show” and the CBS daytime serial “As the World Turns.”

Peninsula Players Theatre is a professional not-for-profit theater that collaborates with members of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers; United Scenic Artists, a labor union and professional association of Designers, Artists and Craftspeople; and the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, a theatrical union of stage directors and choreographers.

Nestled along Door County’s scenic shore, the company since 1935 has entertained generations of audiences in its 621-seat, all-weather pavilion, presenting pre-Broadway tryouts, world premieres, classic dramas, comedies and musicals.