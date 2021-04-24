OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two online productions are in the works in a collaboration of University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre and the university’s Radio-TV-Film Department.

According to websites: Recorded performances of “The Gilbert and Sullivan Tavern Follies” and “The Imaginary Invalid” will be available as pay-to-view May 3-15. Info: https://uwosh.universitytickets.com/w/?cid=170.

With an online ticket purchase comes a link to the video-on-demand webpage and a password to access the shows anytime during the dates. You can watch as many times as you wish.

The productions are part of the 2020-2021 theater season that has the umbrella title “Love, Guilt and Other Family Values.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there are no live audiences, and the physical box office is closed.

+ “The Gilbert and Sullivan Tavern Follies” features book and lyrics by Merlaine Angwall, chair of the UW-Oshkosh Theatre faculty, with direction by Christopher Flieller and musical direction by Eva Thelen.

Snapshot: Desperate Wisconsin tavern owners come up with a scheme to save their business. The Gilbert and Sullivan Musical Revue.

+ “The Imaginary Invalid” is by Molière, adapted and directed by Jane Purse-Wiedenhoeft of the UW-Oshkosh Theatre faculty.

Snapshot: The extremely wealthy and eccentric Argan spends his time summoning doctors to care for his “imaginary” ills as he is convinced that germs are out to get him. He demands that his daughter Angélique marry a doctor so that Argan will always have unlimited access to a personal physician – but at no cost, of course. Angélique will play no part in her father’s ridiculous plan, “and this leads to mayhem and fabulous fun.”

First produced in 17th-century France, the play was intended to poke fun at the newly emerging medical profession. The UW-Oshkosh Theatre adaptation will celebrate Molière’s crowd-pleasing play along with some surprising twists and turns.

The productions were recorded on campus. Included are pre-recorded songs and other pre-recorded pieces of music.