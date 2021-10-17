GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There is more to going to a show these days than just paying for your ticket.

Tickets now come with rules.

Those rules change from theater to theater.

A whole spectrum has been unleashed in what to expect because of COVID-19.

It could be as simple as that wearing a mask is up to you.

For instance, The Forst Inn Arts Collective at Tisch Mills makes no specific accommodations at The Forst Inn because, in part, it says its patrons have a high vaccination rate.

On the other end of the spectrum, performances at Lawrence University in Appleton are closed to the public until further notice, although some concerts are livestreamed.

At the big facilities – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton and Weidner Center for the Performing Arts in Green Bay – masks are required of anyone older than age 2.

Masking is strongly recommended at Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc, but not many people work a mask at a concert I attended there Oct. 9.

Socially distanced seating can be in effect, as for parts of the theater for this week’s University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance production of the play “Reds.”

More and more, your ticket and play program may be accessed solely on your phone, like at Third Avenue PlayWorks in Sturgeon Bay.

The pandemic has put the touchless technology into high gear.

At Third Avenue PlayWorks and Door Shakespeare and all performances of next year’s 70th season of Peninsula Music Festival, you have to show proof of vaccination to enter.

Or proof of a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours prior to the performance.

At those theaters and the Weill Center for the Performing Arts in Sheboygan and The Grand Oshkosh, masks are required.

Rule or no rules, COVID-19 is still a threat to mess up schedules.

Since my vaccinations early this year, I have attended 56 indoor performances throughout Northeastern Wisconsin with no consequence except for writing a review.

My rule is to wear a mask.