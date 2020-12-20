GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin has hundreds of performing arts groups, and the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has their many fans missing what they add to living in our state.

The importance of the cultural attractions was especially noticed this year.

The economic impact of the arts in Wisconsin has been recognized for decades by way of large studies. Overall, they say the impact is in the billions of dollars.

In 2020, the awareness was ramped up to new levels in response to the damaging effect of the coronavirus on live performances.

The government stepped in with special grants that were welcomed by recipients.

Small companies like Play-by-Play Theatre of Green Bay received a bit more than $2,000.

Large operations like Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton received the cap amount of $137,712.39.

Green Bay’s Weidner Center for the Performing Arts and the seven University of Wisconsin campuses in Northeastern Wisconsin don’t qualify because they are state-owned.

The grants are for the otherwise unprotected entities such as Green Bay Community Theater, the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra in Appleton, Treehouse Theatre in Manitowoc, the four professional theaters in Door County and Phoenix Players in Clintonville.

In the WFRV viewing area, 83 cultural organizations received financial aid.

Statewide, 385 cultural operations qualified to share $15 million in the November round of grants.

Importantly, because of the coronavirus, the broad scope of the impact of the arts in Wisconsin was identified in public ways.

That head-turning number of 385 says something.

By official recognition, the grants say the economic engine of the state includes the arts.

Still, many groups such as The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills are not part of the program, so the overall impact for Wisconsin’s economy is even greater.

Below is the full list of Wisconsin recipients in the Cultural Organization Grant Program, with organizations in 50 of the state’s 72 counties benefitting.

Applicant… County… City… Award

Adams

Adams County Historical Society Adams Friendship $3,995.23

Adams Community Theatre, L Adams Friendship $5,507.94

Barron

Ceska Opera Foundation, Inc. Barron Haugen $4,634.30

Northern Star Theatre Company Barron Rice Lake $6,736.48

Bayfield

Cable Natural History Museum Bayfield Cable $52,965.29

Brown

Birder Studio of Performing Arts, Inc. Brown De Pere $56,803.47

Bellevue Dance Inc. dba Dance Unlimited Brown De Pere $5,536.59

Cedar Center Arts, Inc. DBA The Art Garage Brown Green Bay $16,938.62

Cup O Joy Ministries Inc Brown Green Bay $34,051.32

Play-by-Play Theatre Brown Green Bay $2,165.25

Mosaic Arts Inc. Brown Green Bay $32,466.80

Share, Accept, Grow, Encourage, INC Brown Green Bay $550.85

Civic Symphony of Green Bay, Inc. Brown Green Bay $10,135.63

Green Bay Boy Choir and Girl Choir, Inc. Brown Green Bay $25,486.98

Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization Brown Green Bay $13,381.93

Music That Matters, Inc DBA 91.1 The Avenue WOVM-FM Brown Green Bay $30,852.53

The Children’s Museum of Green Bay Brown Green Bay $40,487.44

Meyer Theatre Corporation Brown Green Bay $27,052.91

Heritage Hill State Park Brown Green Bay $108,187.96

Neville Public Museum Foundation Brown Green Bay $25,333.57

On Broadway, Inc. Brown Green Bay $100,387.10

Green Bay Community Theater Brown Green Bay $14,727.51

Calumet

Brillion Nature Study Center Assn. Inc. Calumet Brillion $11,894.77

Chippewa

OneFest Ltd. Chippewa Cadot $22,584.83

Chippewa Valley Cultural Association, Inc. Chippewa Chippewa Falls $62,741.22

Clark

Wisconsin Vietnam Veterans Memorial Project, Inc. dba The Highground Clark Neilsville $33,247.08

Columbia

Portage Center for the Arts, Inc. Columbia Portage $15,166.54

Portage Area Historical Society, Inc. Columbia Portage $2,533.91

Dane

Ice Age Trail Alliance Dane Cross Plains $90,112.99

Norwegian American Genealogical Center & Naeseth Library Dane Madison $13,525.56

Strollers Theatre, Ltd. Dane Madison $3,624.40

Back Porch Radio Broadcasting, Incorporated/WORT Dane Madison $3,807.47

Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society of WI, Inc. Dane Madison $23,568.10

The Wisconsin Alliance of Artists & Craftspeople Inc. Dane Madison $8,262.74

Forward Theater Company Dane Madison $50,759.69

Overture Center for the Arts Dane Madison $137,712.39

Madison Area Music Association, Inc. Dane Madison $4,565.17

Gerald A. Bartell Community Theatre Fnd., Inc Dane Madison $38,186.55

Madison Opera, Inc. Dane Madison $130,331.56

Madison Symphony Orchestra Inc. Dane Madison $137,712.39

ARTS for ALL Wisconsin Dane Madison $28,508.67

Madison Area Chinese Community Organization Dane Madison $2,105.62

Madison Ballet Inc. Dane Madison $137,712.39

StageQ, Inc. Dane Madison $1,541.83

Kanopy Dance Theatre Inc. Dane Madison $47,393.72

Madison Trust for Historic Preservation Dane Madison $4,755.48

Wisconsin Chamber Choir, Inc. Dane Madison $1,879.23

Bethel Horizons Foundation, Inc. Dane Madison $33,932.33

WiLS (Wisconsin Library Services) Dane Madison $16,616.93

Children’s Theater of Madison Dane Madison $137,712.39

Dane Arts Mural Arts Dane Madison $14,211.92

Monroe Street Arts Center Dane Madison $74,884.97

Festival Choir of Madison Dane Madison $4,861.54

Cycropia Aerial Dance Dane Madison $10,145.86

Perfect Harmony Men’s Chorus Dane Madison $9,345.71

Black Arts MKE, Inc. Dane Madison $65,515.85

Madison Bach Musicians Dane Madison $14,377.17

Madison Area Concert Handbells Dane Madison $1,663.01

Music Theatre of Madison Dane Madison $2,010.60

Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras Dane Madison $62,534.10

Madison Choral Project, Inc. Dane Madison $4,791.29

Backyard Mosaic Women’s Project (BMWP) Dane Madison $1,445.98

Madison Children’s Museum Dane Madison $137,712.39

Madison Youth Choirs, Inc. Dane Madison $85,205.96

Madison Theatre Guild, Inc. Dane Madison $4,417.26

TNW Ensemble Theater Dane Madison $5,172.48

Arts & Literature Laboratory, Inc. Dane Madison $22,816.74

PEBOGA (People Building Opportunity Through Grace and Action) Dane Madison $9,370.09

Madison Circus Space Dane Madison $12,496.02

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art Dane Madison $137,712.39

Madison Contemporary Dance Dane Madison $3,641.67

Madison Flute Club, Inc. Dane Madison $1,553.40

Dance Wisconsin Dane Madison $15,067.94

Dimensions in Sound and The Studio Orchestra, Inc. Dane Madison $1,514.84

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Dane Madison $137,712.39

Mercury Players, Inc. Dane Madison $4,377.33

ArtWorking / Work Opportunity In Rural Communities, Inc. Dane Madison $20,243.10

Olbrich Botanical Society, Inc. Dane Madison $55,276.10

Capital City Theatre, Inc. Dane Middleton $30,956.64

Central Midwest Ballet, Inc. Dane Middleton $31,205.19

Aldo Leopold Nature Center Dane Monona $20,839.33

Mount Horeb Area Arts Association (aka MHAAA) Dane Mount Horeb $1,423.95

Mount Horeb Landmarks Foundation, Inc, Dane Mount Horeb $2,910.69

Mount Horeb Area Historical Society, Inc Dane Mount Horeb $7,311.98

Jazz at Five, Inc. Dane Stoughton $10,113.05

Verona Area Community Theater, Inc Dane Verona $52,827.03

Friends of Schumacher Farm, Inc. Dane Waunakee $13,165.30

Friends of Wisconsin Singers Dane Waunakee $38,972.61

Dodge

Beaver Dam Area Orchestra, Inc Dodge Beaver Dam $2,178.47

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre (BDACT) Dodge Beaver Dam $11,785.43

Door

Door Shakespeare Door Baileys Harbor $53,027.40

Namur Belgian Heritage Foundation, Inc. Door Brussels $9,667.41

Door County Maritime Museum & Lighthouse Preservation Society, Inc. Door Ellison Bay $137,712.39

Francis Hardy Center for the Arts, Inc. Door Ephraim $15,878.24

Peninsula Players Theatre Foundation, Inc. Door Fish Creek $137,712.39

Northern Sky Theater, Inc. Door Fish Creek $126,144.55

Door Kinetic Arts Inc. Door Fish Creek $4,823.69

Write On, Door County Door Fish Creek $3,489.63

Peninsula School of Art, Inc Door Fish Creek $123,685.01

Door Community Auditorium Door Fish Creek $73,633.64

Midsummer’s Music, Ltd. Door Sister Bay $41,531.63

Third Avenue Playhouse, Inc Door Sturgeon Bay $25,753.59

Rogue Theater Door Sturgeon Bay $2,619.29

Miller Art Center Foundation, Inc. dba Miller Art Museum Door Sturgeon Bay $6,284.09

Friends of Rock Island State Park, Inc Door Washington Island $2,649.31

Douglas

Lucius Woods Performing Arts Center Douglas Solon Springs $16,095.41

Douglas County Historical Society Douglas Superior $2,853.40

Superior Public Museums, Inc. Douglas Superior $21,516.74

Eau Claire

Mabel Tainter Literary, Library, and Educational Society Dunn Menomonie $72,899.11

Dunn County Historical Society Dunn Menomonie $7,451.89

Chippewa Valley Symphony, Ltd. Eau Claire Eau Claire $24,333.78

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild Eau Claire Eau Claire $30,603.55

Chippewa Valley Museum Eau Claire Eau Claire $19,301.22

Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra Eau Claire Eau Claire $7,436.47

Eau Claire Jazz Incorporated Eau Claire Eau Claire $17,174.39

Eau Claire Children’s Theatre Eau Claire Eau Claire $70,192.56

BaredFeet Co Eau Claire Eau Claire $616.97

Confluence Council, Inc Eau Claire Eau Claire $137,712.39

Children’s Museum of Eau Claire Eau Claire Eau Claire $88,671.22

Fond du Lac

Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts Fond du Lac Fond du Lac $137,712.39

Children’s Museum of Fond du Lac Fond du Lac Fond du Lac $37,277.09

Fond du Lac Community Theatre, Inc. (FDLCT) Fond du Lac Fond du Lac $8,590.69

Fond du Lac County Historical Society Fond du Lac Fond du Lac $27,897.23

St. Croix Center for the Arts, dba as The St. Croix ArtBarn Fond du Lac Osceola $8,389.71

Hopes & Dreams Foundation of Wisconsin Fond du Lac Ripon $3,442.81

Green

Alfred & Lois Kelch Aviation Museum, Inc. Green Brodhead $4,768.70

Monroe Arts Center Green Monroe $56,050.05

Monroe Theatre Guild Green Monroe $13,090.83

Turner Hall of Monroe Green Monroe $26,369.72

Shakespeare on the Edge, Inc. Green Monroe $10,010.31

Green Lake

Green Lake Festival of Music Green Lake Green Lake $19,852.30

Thrasher Opera House Green Lake Green Lake $10,401.14

Green Lake Renewal, Inc dba Town Square Green Lake Green Lake $37,461.63

Iowa

Folklore Village Farm, Inc. Iowa Dodgeville $24,788.23

Mineral Point Opera House Iowa Mineral Point $13,804.84

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson Community Theatre Jefferson Fort Atkinson $1,872.89

Council for the Performing Arts Inc. Jefferson Jefferson $2,754.25

Heritage Military Music Foundation Jefferson Watertown $3,511.53

Kenosha

Center for Collaborative Research Inc (name change in process) Kenosha Kenosha $959.76

Hyslop Foundation Inc/dba Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary & Arboretum Kenosha Kenosha $27,521.55

Kenosha Symphony Association Kenosha Kenosha $13,771.24

Kenosha Creative Space, Inc. Kenosha Kenosha $16,341.92

CYT Chicago – Kenosha and Metro Milwaukee Chapters Kenosha Kenosha $50,306.34

La Crosse

La Crosse Performing Arts Center Inc. DBA Weber Center for the Performing Arts La Crosse La Crosse $47,739.17

Children’s Museum of La Crosse La Crosse La Crosse $24,503.44

Blue Stars, Performing Arts for Youth, Inc. La Crosse La Crosse $97,736.20

La Crosse Community Theatre La Crosse La Crosse $22,191.66

Pump House Regional Arts Center Inc. La Crosse La Crosse $38,975.36

Warehouse Alliance La Crosse La Crosse $1,549.71

La Crosse Boychoir, Inc. La Crosse La Crosse $3,234.04

Mid West Music Fest La Crosse La Crosse $15,148.36

Heider Center Arts Board, Inc. La Crosse West Salem $18,637.44

Lafayette

Fever River Puppeteers, Inc. Lafayette Benton $769.67

Driver Opera House Restoration Inc. Lafayette Darlington $54,128.82

Manitowoc

Manitowoc County Historical Society Manitowoc Manitowoc $17,140.79

Capitol Civic Centre Manitowoc Manitowoc $97,400.67

Wisconsin Maritime Museum Inc. Manitowoc Manitowoc $137,710.19

Treehouse Theater Inc Manitowoc Manitowoc $16,525.49

Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra Association, Inc. Manitowoc Manitowoc $25,737.54

Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve, Inc. Manitowoc Two Rivers $8,813.90

Marathon

Wausau Community Theatre Marathon Schofield $24,271.95

LuCille Tack Center for the Arts Marathon Spencer $20,305.28

Wisconsin’s Northwest Heritage Passage Marathon Spooner $2,345.38

Marathon County Historical Society Marathon Wausau $19,279.74

Performing Arts Foundation, Inc. Marathon Wausau $137,712.39

Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum Marathon Wausau $7,508.63

The Hmong American Center, Inc. Marathon Wausau $34,428.10

CenterStage Band and Show Choir Inc. Marathon Wausau $1,976.59

Wausau Conservatory of Music, Inc. Marathon Wausau $77,467.63

Wausau Symphony & Band Marathon Wausau $2,203.40

Marquette

Eagles Nest Center, Inc. Marquette Westfield $2,867.59

Milwaukee

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts Milwaukee Brookfield $137,712.39

Dnipro Ukrainian Dance Ensemble Milwaukee Brown Deer $681.68

Forte Theatre Company Milwaukee Franklin $11,975.47

Polish Heritage Alliance, INC Milwaukee Franklin $137,712.39

Midwest Vocal Express Milwaukee Greendale $4,719.13

Bach Chamber Choir and Orchestra, Inc. Milwaukee Hales Corners $2,131.93

Ndi Igbo In Wisconsin Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $13,655.42

Milwaukee Festival Brass Milwaukee Milwaukee $1,929.63

Kids from Wisconsin Milwaukee Milwaukee $100,671.48

Feast of Crispian Milwaukee Milwaukee $2,754.25

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Inc Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Wisconsin Black Historical Society/Museum Milwaukee Milwaukee $27,542.48

Artists Working in Education, Inc. (AWE) Milwaukee Milwaukee $6,641.59

Girls Rock Milwaukee Milwaukee Milwaukee $1,101.70

Xalaat Africa Drum and Dance for Life Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $3,871.51

Pabst Theater Foundation, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Theatre Gigante Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $10,391.78

Summit Players Theatre, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $4,080.03

Milwaukee Ballet Company, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Next Act Theatre Milwaukee Milwaukee $77,388.31

Pabst Mansion, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.12

Bel Canto Chorus of Milwaukee, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $53,599.32

Discovery World, Ltd. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Milwaukee Film, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

International Institute of Wisconsin Milwaukee Milwaukee $82,627.44

Historic Milwaukee Milwaukee Milwaukee $53,148.17

Master Singers of Milwaukee Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $6,717.61

H2O Community Development Corporation Milwaukee Milwaukee $14,184.38

Early Music Now Milwaukee Milwaukee $37,810.31

Ex Fabula, Inc Milwaukee Milwaukee $22,600.81

Milwaukee Repertory Theatre Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $6,795.28

Milwaukee Public Museum Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center Milwaukee Milwaukee $19,476.39

Riverwest Outdoor Educational Adventures Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $6,885.62

Danceworks, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Skylight Music Theatre Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Urban Ecology Center Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Radio Milwaukee, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Arts At Large Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $73,577.90

The Constructivists Milwaukee Milwaukee $881.36

Lynden, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $25,804.55

Art Start Incorporated Milwaukee Milwaukee $22,952.07

First Stage Milwaukee Inc Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Organic Arts Ltd. Milwaukee Milwaukee $2,737.16

Wild Space Dance Company Milwaukee Milwaukee $9,533.55

Concord Chamber Orchestra Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $5,262.27

Milwaukee Children’s Choir Milwaukee Milwaukee $38,306.77

The Milwaukee Choristers, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $7,430.96

Nigerian Community In Milwaukee, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $17,627.19

Africans In Milwaukee Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $1,491.01

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts (WPCA) Milwaukee Milwaukee $25,537.75

Milwaukee Art Museum Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Marcus Performing Arts Center Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Milwaukee Milwaukee $123,913.34

Riverwest Artists Association Milwaukee Milwaukee $6,506.08

PianoArts of Wisconsin, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $4,241.54

Renaissance Theaterworks Inc Milwaukee Milwaukee $36,512.84

Mad Rogues Corporation Milwaukee Milwaukee $1,339.39

Milwaukee County Historical Society Milwaukee Milwaukee $78,259.20

Civic Music Association of Milwaukee Milwaukee Milwaukee $3,528.19

Milwaukee Jewish Federation: Jewish Museum Milwaukee Milwaukee Milwaukee $37,845.57

The Boulevard Ensemble, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $5,738.06

Woodland Pattern Book Center Milwaukee Milwaukee $44,155.00

Zoological Society of Milwaukee County Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Florentine Opera Company, Inc Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Latino Arts, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $38,067.91

Sculpture Milwaukee Milwaukee Milwaukee $59,549.59

Charles Allis Villa Terrace Museums Inc Milwaukee Milwaukee $96,419.61

Quasimondo Physical Theatre Milwaukee Milwaukee $7,642.76

Capita Productions, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $6,642.70

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, Inc. Milwaukee Milwaukee $137,712.39

Wisconsin African American Women Organization Milwaukee Milwaukee $12,242.63

DanceCircus, Ltd Milwaukee Milwaukee $3,451.07

Irish Festivals, Inc. Milwaukee Wauwatosa $137,712.39

Dr. James Cameron Legacy Foundation Milwaukee Wauwatosa $76,700.94

Friends of Theatre Arts at Wauwatosa East High School, Inc Milwaukee Wauwatosa $2,287.40

Wauwatosa Historical Society Inc. Milwaukee Wauwatosa $18,040.19

Milwaukee Croatian Tamburitzans, Inc. Milwaukee West Allis $11,064.92

Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa, Inc Milwaukee West Allis $3,285.82

Monroe

Area Community Theatre, Inc Monroe Tomah $31,174.92

Oconto

Abrams Spotlight Productions, Inc. Oconto Abrams $7,004.97

Oneida

Campanile Center for the Arts Oneida Minocqua $45,315.92

ArtStart, Inc. Oneida Rhinelander $10,279.66

White Pine Community Broadcasting, Inc. Oneida Rhinelander $41,315.92

Outagamie

Appleton MacDowell Male Chorus, Inc. Outagamie Appleton $3,862.01

Creative Downtown Appleton Inc. Outagamie Appleton $14,046.66

Outagamie County Historical Society, Inc Outagamie Appleton $73,724.05

Life Promotions Inc Outagamie Appleton $93,506.72

Trout Museum of Art Outagamie Appleton $105,004.05

Building for Kids, Inc. Outagamie Appleton $137,712.39

Paper Industry International Hall of Fame, dba Paper Discovery Center Outagamie Appleton $20,300.46

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Inc. Outagamie Appleton $137,712.39

Attic Theatre Inc. Outagamie Appleton $15,192.84

Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra Association, Inc. Outagamie Appleton $58,665.48

Appleton Boychoir, Inc Outagamie Appleton $30,174.99

LC Windmill, Inc. Outagamie Little Chute $8,101.80

Navarino Nature Center Outagamie Shiocton $31,046.02

Ozaukee

Luxembourg American Cultural Society, Inc Ozaukee Belgium $36,631.50

Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts, Inc. Ozaukee Cedarburg $32,643.35

Cedarburg Art Museum & Society, Inc. Ozaukee Cedarburg $13,000.05

Summer Sounds (Cedarburg Music Festivals, LTD) Ozaukee Cedarburg $12,394.12

Festivals of Cedarburg, Inc Ozaukee Cedarburg $32,445.04

Cedarburg Cultural Center Ozaukee Cedarburg $103,664.38

Ozaukee County Historical Society Ozaukee Cedarburg $8,813.59

Port Washington Historical Society Ozaukee Port Washington $13,614.25

Riveredge Nature Center INC Ozaukee Saukville $44,326.31

Gatherings on the Green, Inc. Ozaukee Thiensville $71,733.28

Three Lake Center for the Arts Ozaukee Three Lakes $5,714.51

Pepin

WideSpot Performing Arts Center and Community Project Inc. Pepin Stockholm $3,761.02

Polk

St Croix Festival Theatre Polk St. Croix Falls $15,699.21

Portage

Create Portage County Portage Stevens Point $16,525.49

Central Wisconsin Area Community Theatre Portage Stevens Point $9,382.88

Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra Portage Stevens Point $27,542.48

Monteverdi Master Chorale Portage Stevens Point $6,389.86

Stevens Point Barbershoppers (Society for Preservation & Encouragement of Barbershop Singing America) Portage Stevens Point $3,546.64

Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum Portage Stevens Point $27,542.48

Racine

Haylofters, Inc. Racine Burlington $8,585.01

Racine Arts Council, Inc Racine Racine $6,772.70

Racine Symphony Orchestra Association Racine Racine $11,567.84

Racine Zoological Society, Inc. Racine Racine $137,395.10

Theatre Guild, Inc Racine Racine $112,428.40

Over Our Head Players, Inc Racine Racine $15,597.31

Choral Arts Society of Southeastern WI Racine Racine $9,778.86

River Bend Nature Center Racine Racine $25,921.33

Racine Art Museum Association, Inc. Racine Racine $134,270.14

Rock

Kids, Fun, and Drama Rock Beloit $5,601.68

Beloit Art Center Rock Beloit $5,490.87

Friends of Welty Environmental Center Rock Beloit $5,926.04

Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra Rock Beloit $17,024.01

Beloit International Film Festival Rock Beloit $13,330.56

Janesville Performing Arts Center Rock Janesville $47,221.30

Rock County Historical Society Rock Janesville $37,372.66

Milton Historical Society Rock Milton $18,025.45

Sauk

Al. Ringling Theatre Friends, Inc. Sauk Baraboo $41,433.11

Aldo Leopold Foundation, Inc. Sauk Baraboo $45,084.83

Wisconsin Society Daughters of the American Revolution Sauk Baraboo $8,412.57

Mid-Continent Railway Historical Society, Inc. Sauk North Freedom $55,785.09

River Arts Inc. Sauk Prairie du Sac $22,103.73

Taliesin Preservation Sauk Spring Green $137,712.39

Wyoming Valley School, Inc. Sauk Spring Green $5,545.95

American Players Theatre Sauk Spring Green $137,712.39

Sawyer

The Park Center, Ltd Sawyer Hayward $3,098.53

Fishing Has No Boundaries-Hayward Chapter Sawyer Hayward $10,248.56

Sheboygan

Plymouth Art Foundation, Inc Sheboygan Plymouth $38,211.33

Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra, Inc. Sheboygan Sheboygan $55,140.04

Weill Center Foundation, Inc. Sheboygan Sheboygan $120,199.23

Bookworm Gardens Sheboygan Sheboygan $22,854.61

John Michael Kohler Arts Center Sheboygan Sheboygan $136,786.97

Above & Beyond Children’s Museum Sheboygan Sheboygan $15,423.79

Lakeshore Chorale, Inc. Sheboygan Sheboygan Falls $6,582.65

Sheboygan County Historical Research Center Sheboygan Sheboygan Falls $29,366.89

St. Croix

The River City Chorale Inc. St. Croix Hudson $6,836.87

The Phipps Center for the Arts, Inc St. Croix Hudson $137,712.39

La Pointe Center, Inc. St. Croix La Pointe $6,059.35

River Falls Community Arts Base, Inc. St. Croix River Falls $7,816.00

Trempealeau

Old Main Historical & Community Arts Center Trempealeau Galesville $5,800.45

Vernon

Norskedalen Nature & Heritage Center Vernon Coon Valley $40,252.78

Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area Vernon Westby $1,335.81

Vilas

The Warehouse Inc Vilas Eagle River $14,187.68

Dillman’s Creative Arts Foundation Vilas Lac du Flambeau $20,714.70

Land O’ Area Artisans, INC Vilas Land O Lakes $25,239.93

North Lakeland Discovery Center Vilas Manitowish Waters $44,040.42

Walworth

Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, Inc. Walworth Delavan $2,257.11

Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, Inc. Walworth Lake Geneva $5,818.62

Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra, Inc. Walworth Lake Geneva $11,843.27

Studio 84, Inc Walworth Whitewater $8,906.41

Whitewater Arts Alliance Walworth Whitewater $3,855.95

Washburn

Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua, LTD Washburn Washburn $137,712.39

Washington

Hartford Players, Ltd. Washington Hartford $8,634.57

Schauer Arts & Activities Center Inc. Washington Hartford $137,712.39

Lake Country Players Washington Hartland $18,020.63

Musical Masquers, Inc. Washington West Bend $3,855.95

Historic West Bend Theatre Inc Washington West Bend $44,618.82

Moraine Symphony Orchestra (dba Kettle Moraine Symphony) Washington West Bend $9,091.77

West Bend Children’s Theatre, Inc. Washington West Bend $4,297.32

Washington Co Historical Society Washington West Bend $36,906.92

Museum of Wisconsin Art Washington West Bend $92,866.63

Waukesha

Sunset Playhouse, Inc. Waukesha Elm Grove $137,712.39

SummerStage of Delafield Waukesha Delafield $13,771.24

Kettle Moraine Natural History Association Waukesha Eagle $20,643.09

Milwaukee Jazz Festival, Inc. (D/B/A Fresh Coast Jazz Festival) Waukesha Menomonee Falls $7,876.46

The Hometown Foundation Inc. Waukesha Menomonee Falls $1,321.07

Falls Patio Players, Inc Waukesha Menomonee Falls $13,705.69

Accompany of Kids, Inc. Waukesha Menomonee Falls $13,049.35

Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble, Inc. Waukesha Mukwanago $6,541.34

All In Productions, Inc. Waukesha New Berlin $4,489.42

Theatre of Oconomowoc, Ltd Waukesha Oconomowoc $12,249.79

Oconomowoc Festival of the Arts Ltd. Waukesha Oconomowoc $9,364.44

Oconomowoc Chamber Orchestra Waukesha Oconomowoc $1,457.23

Sudbrink Performance Academy Waukesha Waukesha $4,959.16

Civic Theatre Waukesha Waukesha $78,718.88

Wisconsin Southeastern Division, Inc Waukesha Waukesha $2,413.55

Donna Lexa Art Centers Waukesha Waukesha $26,307.93

Greater Milwaukee El Sistema Waukesha Waukesha $5,142.18

Waukesha Choral Union Waukesha Waukesha $4,293.32

The Wisconsin Philharmonic, Inc. Waukesha Waukesha $13,771.24

Waupaca

Phoenix Players Inc Waupaca Clintonville $1,377.12

Iola Old Car Show, Inc Waupaca Iola $137,712.39

Waupaca Historical Society Waupaca Waupaca $2,652.34

Waupaca County Fair Waupaca Weyauwega $45,342.22

Weyauwega Arts Organization, Inc Waupaca Weyauwega $16,856.00

Waushara

Coloma Area Historical Society Waushara Coloma $2,065.69

Winnebago

Heckrodt Wetland Reserve Inc. Winnebago Menasha $19,194.35

Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass Winnebago Neenah $133,212.26

Oshkosh Chamber Singers Inc Winnebago Oshkosh $4,992.35

The Grand Oshkosh, Inc. Winnebago Oshkosh $137,712.39

Encore Handbell Ensemble, Inc. Winnebago Oshkosh $975.00

American Black Belt Academy Inc. Winnebago Oshkosh $7,402.32

Paine Art Center & Gardens, Inc. Winnebago Oshkosh $120,666.35

Wood

Wisconsin Rapids Community Theater, Inc. Wood Wisconsin Rapids $6,312.19

Arts Council of South Wood County Wood Wisconsin Rapids $19,088.50

TOTAL: $15,008,807.71