Scene from Evergreen Productions’ “The Diary of Adam and Eve.” (Warren Gerds screenshot)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Evergreen Productions community theater of greater Green Bay has opened its 2021-2022 season with an online production of “Mark Twain’s The Diary of Adam and Eve.”

The troupe’s last productions were in February 2020, and then the COVID-19 pandemic put everything in a tailspin.

For “Mark Twain’s The Diary of Adam and Eve,” access is free to June 6. Information: evergreentheater.org.

Dramatized by Marc Bucci, the play is a lighthearted adventure of the first days of the biblical Adam and Eve together – a tug of war.

Veteran director Curt Christnot guides the cast of Grace Heine as Eve, Glenn Sellen as Adam and Ashley Skoczynski as The Snake that offers Adam and Eve the knowledge of good and evil.

Evergreen Productions operates on two levels, offering separate seasons of youth and mainstage productions. Some productions blend age groups.

Webb Theatre in Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College is the troupe’s performance space.

The productions ahead:

+ Summer Young Actors: “The Comic Book Artist” by Pat Lydersen: Aug. 5-7, with auditions June 16-17.

+ Mainstage: “Cheaper by the Dozen,” dramatized by Christopher Sergel from the book Frank B. Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey: Sept. 24-Oct. 3.

+ Young Actors: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” based on the play by Barbara Robinson, with book and lyrics by Jahnna Beecham and music and lyrics by Malcom Hillgartner: Dec. 2-5.

+ Mainstage: “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Clause” by Beth Henley: Dec. 10-19.

+ Young Actors: “The Giver,” by Lois Lowry, adapted by Eric Coble: Feb. 11-13.

+ Mainstage: “Fly Babies,” by Rusty Harding: Feb. 18-27.

+ Young Actors: “The Princess King,” by Jeff Fluharty: April 29-May 1.

+ Mainstage: “Play On!” by Rick Abbott: May 13-22.