Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Green Bay-based children’s entertainer keeps on keepin’ on, Part 2

Children’s entertainer Randy Peterson of Green Bay leads a group sing at Manawa Elementary School as part of a show March 2, 2020, to help celebrate Read Across America. (Lyn Hokenstad of Sturm Memorial Library, Manawa)

Kids of kids.

Randy Peterson enjoys performing for kids of kids – children whose parents saw him in earlier stages of his career and now are sharing that warm vibe.

His first show specifically for children was in 1988 at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay. He has been around the block since then with shows and songwriting residencies and more meant to teach and have fun doing so.

He has noticed it took those first kids who saw him until they reached college age before some appreciated him.

“(They) would come up to me and would say, ‘Aww, I used to listen to you so much.’

“I remember one boy saying, ‘You were my childhood.’ That’s the coolest line I ever had.

“I started having these older kids who would come back and they wanted their pictures taken with me or took selfies. That was cool, that was cool.

“Now it’s gotten to be that those kids are that many years older and they’re married and having kids of their own and they’re bringing their kids. A lot of times, it’s the grandma who brings the kids.

“Sometimes it’ll be grandma and the kid and then their kid – the original parent who brought them plus the third generation. It’s happening more and more, especially when I play around here (Green Bay) where my career really went back when I was much more a Green Bay area guy.

“One night, I was playing at Titletown (the district near Lambeau Field) for an event called Campfire Fridays, and almost the entire audience was parents and their kids, and the parents were also fans. It was just kind of cool. It was really neat. But then they were asking for songs I haven’t sung for ages – so I had to go back (and re-learn them) just so I’m ready.

“I would have to say one of the neatest parts of my career that I’ve experienced is that phenomenon. I didn’t see it coming. I never thought of that ever until it started happening. It’s neat. Makes you feel good that they remember.”

Returning fans gather for a photo op with childhood favorite Randy Peterson.

As performers and time go, that means something. Longevity is not easy to come by.

Randy Peterson still feels odd about what he puts on his tax form for occupation: “Musician. I always feel like a ragamuffin kind of shyster kind of a thing because I always feel like ‘musician’ is anybody who’s in the business a tax person would look at it, ‘Musician – that doesn’t seem like a real occupation unless you’re famous.’”

The word “occupation” doesn’t mean “work” is work to Randy Peterson.

“That’s exactly what I feel about it,” he said. “It’s never felt like a job job.

“There are aspects of it – when I’m under a deadline, when I’m creating a summer show for a library and all of the sudden the first show is on June 6 and here I am on June 1 and I’ve still got songs to write and props to make – it’ll feel like work. But it’s not like if I were 9 to 5, still working at Fort Howard. It doesn’t feel like that kind of work. It’s always enjoyable.

“I put in hours. A lot of times, I will go far into the evening and write at night, and it’s always fun. It’s always fun work, even though there’s pressure. It’s not the same pressure as when I worked in the corporate world. Totally different.”

In Randy Peterson’s case, “Musician” also means singer, composer, artist, producer, promoter, technician, craftsman and educator.

He puts them all together to do what he does. The “artist” part is distinctive.

“The visual art is what I went to school for,” he said. “In high school, I was like ‘the art guy,’ and I also played guitar. But I was really known as ‘the art guy’ in the classes.

“I went to college with the intention of being an art teacher. That’s where I began, and then I ended up just going more into commercial art. I got a fine arts degree at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and studied art – but I always played music on the side. It was always a background thing that I did more for fun.

“I worked at Fort Howard as a commercial artist for 12 years, beginning in ’81. But I always played in the evenings or weekends. My wife (Janet) and I would play for weddings and all kinds of things. But art was how I made my living.

Artwork by Randy Peterson.

“When the children’s music thing started up, for a while there it was like I had two full-time jobs. I was using all of my vacation days, and it was only April. It came to a point where it was ridiculous. And we had three kids.

“It wasn’t an easy leap to jump into a whole different career. It just was a circumstantial thing. I quit, and about a week later my boss called me and asked if I would be willing to come back just part time to do some extra work that the regular artists couldn’t do. He wanted me to do banners.

“So for two years, I was able to go in and do banners for like trade shows. I said, ‘The only way I can do it is if I can set up my own schedule, come in nighttime, daytime, one day a week, three days a week, whatever my own schedule would allow.’ Just because of that little niche thing that I was doing, doing banners, I was able to do that.

“That was two years of a stepping stone that I didn’t originally figure was going to be there. But that allowed me to go from full-time art to part-time art and still field the music to that point. It was just sheer luck. I maybe would have done it anyway, but it sure made it a lot easier.

“Then it got to be where the art was just a case of me doing a painting now and then.

“Eventually as the music career started going, I started incorporating the art back in with banners for my shows that I would use behind me or making props for shows. I’ve been using more and more of the art again now.

“One of my library shows one summer was about nature, and I did a section of my musical show about the metamorphosis of a butterfly. So I built these models of a caterpillar and a chrysalis and a full-grown butterfly. And they’re big. The models were like a two-foot long caterpillar. I got so many comments, ‘Do you make these?’ ‘Do you sell these?’ I finally just recently upgraded them all. Then I opened up a shop on Etsy with all these monarch sculptures.

Models of monarchs from beginning to end.

“So I’m kind of back into the art thing. It’s a little more of a sideline now where I’m actually selling some. I haven’t sold a ton because they’re pretty expensive, but it’s neat to have it. I’m really enjoying having this reason to actually do some artwork.”

Randy Peterson was asked to step back and look at the relationship of visual art and music in what he does.

“It started out early on,” he said. “I used to have a big rainbow on stage behind me. I always wanted to have a stage that looked nice, that wasn’t just me coming in with my guitar. I always wanted to sort of set a stage. I felt I could do it, it was something I could do, so I wanted to do it. And it’s always been more of a hassle setting up. A lot of the people who do what I do show up and do their thing. They’ll show up with a guitar and just set up and do their thing. For me, I’ve always created a big extra workload for myself hauling around the stage set with me as simple as it may be. But it’s evolved in the last 10 years into much more of a production…

“In the summertime, most of my work is at libraries around the state and around the Midwest. Every summer, they have a theme to their summer library program. I make a whole original concert that’s built directly around those themes.

“Last summer, it was space. I built a rocket that would be on a stand and had lights, and I was able to control it from a control panel. I built big planet models. My whole 45-minute show was a trip through the solar system that the entire audience would be onboard with me. We would take trips to the different planets, and it was musical things, plus some of it was just information in an entertaining way for young kids – explain something where they would learn about Mars or Saturn’s rings. All of this was with props. And so it’s become very visual. It’s actually building a lot of stuff.

“Usually April and May are crazy busy coming up with original songs and then building whatever props I’m going to use for that particular summer. But then those I keep, and I am able to go to a nature center and do my nature theme show, which I originally wrote for the library but now I can use at the right occasion.

“All of the shows have something to do with reading, and so I’m able to use any of these themes at various schools when we have a reading theme going.

“All these shows I create I keep in the repertoire. But it also means my house is LOADED with props. The kids have moved out, but when they come home to visit, I have to spend half a day moving props around. It’s like those games they used to have where you slide the little numbers around on a flat board and they make a certain picture. That’s what my house is now with props. The kids come back, I have to clean off the bed, clean off a space. I don’t want to throw anything away.”

Sanctuary show that was recorded.

A word for Randy Peterson’s career is serendipity. It started when he was asked to put together a children’s show at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in 1988.

“Prior to my music career, I used to promote folk music concerts at the Wildlife Sanctuary,” he said. “We brought in Greg Brown, Randy Sabien and a bunch of other folk or jazz musicians and did concerts out there. It started with that.

“Before every show, I would write a song and come out with my guitar. It was for the grownups. I would write a song that would be about the evening. It would be about, ‘There will be an intermission or halftime,’ and it would be something about the singer coming up. But I would write these little songs for every performer and come out and start the show.

“The Wildlife Sanctuary knew that I played guitar. One time they just called me and said, ‘We’ve got this event coming up for Wildlife Day in April.’ They asked if I could come and play my guitar for the kids so they had something for the kids to do. They had a ton of stuff for all ages, but they wanted something more for just the kids, like a musical thing. So they asked if I would do that. So I kind of uhhhhh, I had never done anything like that but ‘Sure, I can do it.’

“But I had hardly anything for kids. I didn’t perform for kids at that time at all. So I basically did some cramming learning. Quick-learned a bunch of the classics and went to the library downtown and checked out a bunch of cassettes of different performers and pulled out some songs and learned a half an hour’s worth of material. And I did that little show.

“I always wanted to do audience participation with all these years singing for grownups. My favorite performers were like Harry Chapin or Pete Seeger – those who would have big sing-alongs and the audience would join in. Never could do it really well with grownups, but I went into that little half-hour show, it was literally a life-changing thing.

“That’s the day I decided, ‘This is what I’m meant for.’

“I came out of that, I was kind of shaking. It was such a revelation. Oh my gosh, everything I asked them to do they were more than willing to do – sing along, raise their hands, clap along. It was everything I ever wanted to do with audience participation but on steroids – way more than I expected. And so much fun.

“I just said, ‘I’ve got to do more of this,’ and so I started doing a show here and there. I started singing with the kids at my church. And it just kind of started that way.

“It was also at the Wildlife Sanctuary later where a mother came up and asked me if I had my songs recorded, if I had a cassette with my songs on it. I had never in all my years of performing had anybody ever come and ask if I had something to sell. That made me go, ‘I think I have something here. I think I could maybe do this.’ So I started working toward it from that point. That’s how it came about.”

All along, Randy Peterson’s wife, Janet, rolled with the flow.

“She was always totally on board. She’s really into anything performing/performers.

“That was also another timing thing that worked out. She had taken a number of years off from teaching when our kids were little. She was part time, basically. Around the time when I was ready to do this, she went back into teaching, which also meant she was also able to carry insurance…

“She always had my back on any of this. So I’m lucky. I’m lucky in so many ways.”

Performing with young fan Grace Gibbin in show at Weidner Center.

The mother who asked if he had a cassette with his songs recorded and the boy who said he was his childhood are among Randy Peterson’s favorite memories. Here are others.

+ The first newspaper feature story on him. “That was super exciting for me at the time, having an article with a nice color picture and the whole bit. I still have that here, framed.”

+ “My first live album at the Wildlife Sanctuary. All the musicians in the band were way more talented musicians than me. They were like all studio people who were just clean and talented, Chris Salerno (singer/pianist) and a whole bunch of local performers who were so good. Just having a band like that and recording an album was so, so fun.”

+ “My granddaughter singing with me on stage is a very memorable thing.”

“(Green Bay Mayor) Jim Schmitt came up on stage at my 25th anniversary show at the Weidner Center, and he proclaimed that day to be Randy Peterson Day. That was a surprise. That was pretty cool.”

+ “The year before that was what I consider the best show that I ever did. It was the most complete, as far as doing a big, splashy show. It was at Fort Howard Hall in the Weidner Center, which is much better for a kids show, to be closer to everybody. I really put my heart into that show as far as building props. Every song was like a set piece with costumes. I had a choir from a local school – Sunnyside Elementary School in Pulaski – out there the whole time as my backup, adding things. There were props – just a whole show. It was like, ‘Okay, this is the best I can do’ without having a humungus budget.… It really turned out.”