Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Green Bay-based show troupe maps 2022 season

Show logos. (Let Me Be Frank Productions)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay has set its 23rd season of mainstage shows at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay.

The comedies with music primarily are written and directed by troupe namesake Frank Hermans and longtime creative partner Pat Hibbard.

According to a press release: Season tickets are on sale. Info: letmebefranks.com or cindy.rasmussen@pmiwi.com.

The 2022 lineup:

+ “The Franky Bunch” – Feb. 4-26, 2022.

Greg and Marcia are hitting puberty when David Cassidy shows up. Music from the 1970s.

+ “WOMA in Algoma: You’ve Struck Gold” – April 1-23, 2022.

It’s WKRP but at WOMA in Algoma. Hits from the 1960s and 1970s.

+ “Baxters: Where Everybody Knows Your Name” – June 10-25, 2022.

Baxters was the first place to have chimichangas and deep-dish pizza. It was the place where everybody knew your name. Music from the 1980s.

+ “Menoma Mia, Here We Go Again” – July 22-Aug. 20, 2022.

Sarah Sheridan is getting married! Who’s invited back to Sheridan Lanes? Hits from the 1970s.

+ “The Manitowoc Munsters” – Sept. 16-Oct. 8, 2022.

Remember “The Munsters” TV show? Well, they’re actually from Manitowoc (according to Frank’s). See Herman, Lily, Grandpa and the whole gang. Music from the 1960s.

+ “A Frank’s Christmas” – Nov. 25-Dec. 23, 2022.

It’s a popular Northeastern Wisconsin tradition. It it’s the 23rd annual Christmas show.

All evening shows at the Meyer Theatre will start at 7:30 p.m.

