GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After a more than a year of COVID-19 struggles, Green Bay Community Theater is preparing to start its 2021-2022 season of four plays. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com.

According to information sent to patrons: The box office opens today, Monday, Aug. 2, with season ticket orders a priority.

The season:

+ “The Odd Couple” by Neil Simon. Sept. 16-18 and 22-26.

The classic comedy is set in 1960s New York. Oscar Madison, more than a bit on the messy side, invites his friend Felix Unger, more than a bit of a neat freak, to be his roommate when Felix is thrown out by his wife. The mismatched two try the patience of each other and of their poker-playing buddies.

+ “Greetings!” by Tom Dudzick. Nov. 26-28 and Dec. 1-5.

A holiday family show, “Greetings!” includes laughs, tears and a miracle. Snapshot: Andy brings his Jewish, atheist girlfriend home to his Polish Catholic family on Christmas Eve.

+ “The Gentleman Clothier” by Norm Foster. Feb. 10-12 and 16-20.

Norman Davenport feels he was born in the wrong century. Disappointed that he is forced to cater to current tastes when he opens a clothing store, Norman makes a wish that forever changes his life – and the lives of his two loyal employees. Norm Foster is Canada’s most-produced playwright and a familiar name on a Green Bay Community Theater playbill.

+ “The Red Velvet Cake War” by Jones Hope Wooten. April 21-23 and April 27-May 1.

The Verdeen family of Sweetgum, Texas, has an outrageous wager about who can make the best red velvet cake. A family reunion gets crazy in the comical ways of the prolific sitcom-style writing of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.

Each production will have eight performances, including three matinees. In previous years, Green Bay Community Theater presented 10-performances seasons.

The organization says it “will follow all the guidelines published by the CDC, the Wisconsin Department of Health and the local authorities. As this is an ever-changing landscape, please see our website under current season information for up-to-date guidelines.” The organization notes that guidelines can change at any time.

Performances are in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse, 122 N. Chestnut Ave. The theater seats 193.

